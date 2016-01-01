quantilesTiming
quantilesTiming
Introduced in: v1.1.0
Computes multiple quantiles of a numeric data sequence at different levels simultaneously with determined precision.
This function is equivalent to
quantileTiming but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.
The result is deterministic (it does not depend on the query processing order). The function is optimized for working with sequences which describe distributions like loading web pages times or backend response times.
Accuracy
The calculation is accurate if:
- Total number of values does not exceed 5670.
- Total number of values exceeds 5670, but the page loading time is less than 1024ms.
Otherwise, the result of the calculation is rounded to the nearest multiple of 16 ms.
For calculating page loading time quantiles, this function is more effective and accurate than
quantiles.
Syntax
Parameters
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float*
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types,
Dateor
DateTime. If negative values are passed to the function, the behavior is undefined. If the value is greater than 30,000 (a page loading time of more than 30 seconds), it is assumed to be 30,000.
(U)Int*or
Float*or
Dateor
DateTime
Returned value
Array of quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified.
Array(Float32)
Examples
Computing multiple timing quantiles