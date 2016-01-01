quantilesTDigest
quantilesTDigest
Introduced in: v1.1.0
Computes multiple approximate quantiles of a numeric data sequence at different levels simultaneously using the t-digest algorithm.
This function is equivalent to
quantileTDigest but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.
Memory consumption is
log(n), where
n is a number of values. The result depends on the order of running the query, and is nondeterministic.
The performance of the function is lower than performance of
quantiles or
quantilesTiming. In terms of the ratio of State size to precision, this function is much better than
quantiles.
Syntax
Parameters
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float*
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types,
Dateor
DateTime.
(U)Int*or
Float*or
Dateor
DateTime
Returned value
Array of approximate quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. For
Date and
DateTime inputs the output format matches the input format.
Array(Float32) or
Array(Date) or
Array(DateTime)
Examples
Computing multiple quantiles with t-digest