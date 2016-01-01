quantilesPrometheusHistogram
quantilesPrometheusHistogram
Introduced in: v25.10.0
Computes multiple quantiles of a histogram using linear interpolation at different levels simultaneously, taking into account the cumulative value and upper bounds of each histogram bucket.
This function is equivalent to
quantilePrometheusHistogram but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.
Syntax
Parameters
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float64
Arguments
bucket_upper_bound— Upper bounds of the histogram buckets. The highest bucket must have an upper bound of
+Inf.
Float*
cumulative_bucket_value— Cumulative values of the histogram buckets. Values must be monotonically increasing as the bucket upper bound increases.
UInt*or
Float*
Returned value
Array of quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. The floating-point type of the result matches the type of
bucket_upper_bound.
Array(Float32) or
Array(Float64)
Examples
Usage example