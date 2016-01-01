quantilesExactWeightedInterpolated

Introduced in: v24.10.0

Computes multiple quantiles of a numeric data sequence using linear interpolation at different levels simultaneously, taking into account the weight of each element.

This function is equivalent to quantileExactWeightedInterpolated but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.

Syntax

quantilesExactWeightedInterpolated(level1, level2, ...)(expr, weight)

Parameters

level — Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using level values in the range of [0.01, 0.99] . Float*

Arguments

expr — Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date , DateTime or DateTime64 . (U)Int* or Int128 or UInt128 or Int256 or UInt256 or Float* or Decimal* or Date or DateTime or DateTime64

— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, , or . or or or or or or or or or weight — Column with weights of sequence members. Weight is a number of value occurrences. UInt*

Returned value

Array of quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. Numeric arguments produce Float64 , while Decimal , Date , DateTime and DateTime64 arguments keep their input format. Array(Float64) or Array(Decimal*) or Array(Date) or Array(DateTime) or Array(DateTime64)

Examples

Computing multiple exact weighted interpolated quantiles

SELECT quantilesExactWeightedInterpolated(0.25, 0.5, 0.75)(number, 1) FROM numbers(10)