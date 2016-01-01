quantilesExactWeightedInterpolated
quantilesExactWeightedInterpolated
Introduced in: v24.10.0
Computes multiple quantiles of a numeric data sequence using linear interpolation at different levels simultaneously, taking into account the weight of each element.
This function is equivalent to
quantileExactWeightedInterpolated but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.
Syntax
Parameters
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float*
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types,
Date,
DateTimeor
DateTime64.
(U)Int*or
Int128or
UInt128or
Int256or
UInt256or
Float*or
Decimal*or
Dateor
DateTimeor
DateTime64
weight— Column with weights of sequence members. Weight is a number of value occurrences.
UInt*
Returned value
Array of quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. Numeric arguments produce
Float64, while
Decimal,
Date,
DateTime and
DateTime64 arguments keep their input format.
Array(Float64) or
Array(Decimal*) or
Array(Date) or
Array(DateTime) or
Array(DateTime64)
Examples
Computing multiple exact weighted interpolated quantiles