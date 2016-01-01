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quantilesExactWeighted

quantilesExactWeighted

Introduced in: v1.1.0

Exactly computes multiple quantiles of a numeric data sequence at different levels simultaneously, taking into account the weight of each element.

This function is equivalent to quantileExactWeighted but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.

Syntax

quantilesExactWeighted(level1, level2, ...)(expr, weight)

Parameters

  • level — Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using level values in the range of [0.01, 0.99]. Float*

Arguments

Returned value

Array of quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. For numeric data types the output format matches the input format. Array((U)Int*) or Array(Int128) or Array(UInt128) or Array(Int256) or Array(UInt256) or Array(Float*) or Array(Decimal*) or Array(Date) or Array(DateTime) or Array(DateTime64)

Examples

Computing multiple exact weighted quantiles

SELECT quantilesExactWeighted(0.25, 0.5, 0.75)(number, 1) FROM numbers(10)

┌─quantilesExactWeighted(0.25, 0.5, 0.75)(number, 1)─┐
│ [2,4,7]                                            │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘