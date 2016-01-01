quantilesExactWeighted
quantilesExactWeighted
Introduced in: v1.1.0
Exactly computes multiple quantiles of a numeric data sequence at different levels simultaneously, taking into account the weight of each element.
This function is equivalent to
quantileExactWeighted but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.
Syntax
Parameters
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float*
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types,
Date,
DateTimeor
DateTime64.
(U)Int*or
Int128or
UInt128or
Int256or
UInt256or
Float*or
Decimal*or
Dateor
DateTimeor
DateTime64
weight— Column with weights of sequence members. Weight is a number of value occurrences.
UInt*
Returned value
Array of quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. For numeric data types the output format matches the input format.
Array((U)Int*) or
Array(Int128) or
Array(UInt128) or
Array(Int256) or
Array(UInt256) or
Array(Float*) or
Array(Decimal*) or
Array(Date) or
Array(DateTime) or
Array(DateTime64)
Examples
Computing multiple exact weighted quantiles