quantilesExact
quantilesExact
Introduced in: v1.1.0
Exactly computes multiple quantiles of a numeric data sequence at different levels simultaneously.
This function is equivalent to
quantileExact but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.
To get exact values, all the passed values are combined into an array, which is then partially sorted. Therefore, the function consumes
O(n) memory, where
n is the number of values passed.
Syntax
Parameters
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float*
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types,
Date,
DateTimeor
DateTime64.
(U)Int*or
Int128or
UInt128or
Int256or
UInt256or
Float*or
Decimal*or
Dateor
DateTimeor
DateTime64
Returned value
Array of quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. For numeric data types the output format matches the input format.
Array((U)Int*) or
Array(Int128) or
Array(UInt128) or
Array(Int256) or
Array(UInt256) or
Array(Float*) or
Array(Decimal*) or
Array(Date) or
Array(DateTime) or
Array(DateTime64)
Examples
Computing multiple exact quantiles