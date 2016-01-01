quantilesDeterministic
quantilesDeterministic
Introduced in: v1.1.0
Computes multiple approximate quantiles of a numeric data sequence at different levels simultaneously, using deterministic reservoir sampling.
This function is equivalent to
quantileDeterministic but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.
Syntax
Parameters
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float*
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types,
Dateor
DateTime.
(U)Int*or
Int128or
UInt128or
Int256or
UInt256or
Float*or
Dateor
DateTime
determinator— Number whose hash is used instead of a random number generator in the reservoir sampling algorithm to make the result of sampling deterministic.
UInt*
Returned value
Array of approximate quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified.
Array(Float64) or
Array(Date) or
Array(DateTime)
Examples
Computing multiple deterministic quantiles