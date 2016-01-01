quantilesDD
quantilesDD
Introduced in: v24.1.0
Computes multiple approximate quantiles of a sample with relative-error guarantees at different levels simultaneously.
This function is equivalent to
quantileDD but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.
Syntax
Parameters
relative_accuracy— Relative accuracy of the quantiles. Possible values are in the range from 0 to 1. The recommended value is 0.001 or higher.
Float*
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float*
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types,
Dateor
DateTime.
(U)Int*or
Float*or
Dateor
DateTime
Returned value
Array of approximate quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. For
Date and
DateTime inputs the output format matches the input format.
Array(Float64) or
Array(Date) or
Array(DateTime)
Examples
Computing multiple quantiles with a DDSketch