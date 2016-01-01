quantilesBFloat16Weighted
quantilesBFloat16Weighted
Introduced in: v21.10.0
Like
quantilesBFloat16 but takes into account the weight of each value.
Computes multiple approximate quantiles of a sample consisting of bfloat16 numbers at different levels simultaneously, in a single pass.
Syntax
Parameters
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float*
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types,
Dateor
DateTime.
(U)Int*or
Float*or
Dateor
DateTime
weight— Column with weights of sequence members. Weight is a number of value occurrences.
UInt*
Returned value
Array of approximate quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. For
Date and
DateTime inputs the output format matches the input format.
Array(Float64) or
Array(Date) or
Array(DateTime)
Examples
Computing multiple weighted bfloat16 quantiles