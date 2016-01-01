quantilesBFloat16
quantilesBFloat16
Introduced in: v21.7.0
Computes multiple approximate quantiles of a sample consisting of bfloat16 numbers at different levels simultaneously.
This function is equivalent to
quantileBFloat16 but allows computing multiple quantile levels in a single pass, which is more efficient than calling individual quantile functions.
Syntax
Parameters
level— Levels of quantiles. One or more constant floating-point numbers from 0 to 1. We recommend using
levelvalues in the range of
[0.01, 0.99].
Float*
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types,
Dateor
DateTime.
(U)Int*or
Float*or
Dateor
DateTime
Returned value
Array of approximate quantiles of the specified levels in the same order as the levels were specified. For
Date and
DateTime inputs the output format matches the input format.
Array(Float64) or
Array(Date) or
Array(DateTime)
Examples
Computing multiple bfloat16 quantiles