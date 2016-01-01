groupFormat
Formats rows in each group using an output format and returns the formatted data as a string. This is similar to
formatRow, but works on the whole group and can use block-based formats.
All rows of each group are accumulated in memory before the formatted string is produced. For groups with a very large number of rows this can consume significant memory. Consider using
LIMIT inside subqueries or splitting large groups to keep memory usage under control.
Syntax
Parameters
format— Output format name, for example
JSONEachRow,
CSV,
TabSeparated.
Arguments
x, y, ...— Expressions to format as rows. At least one argument is required.
Returned value
- A String containing the formatted output for the group.
Column names in the formatted output are generated as
c1,
c2, ... in the order of arguments.
The particular order of formatted rows is not guaranteed.
The query's format settings (for example
format_csv_delimiter or
output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers) are captured when the aggregate function is initialized and used to produce the output. The
output_format_write_statistics setting is always forced off, so the formatted string never contains a statistics section.
NULL handling
Like
groupArray and
groupConcat,
groupFormat skips a row when any of its arguments is
NULL; such rows do not appear in the formatted output. When an argument is nullable, the result type is
Nullable(String), and a group whose every row is skipped — as well as a literal untyped
NULL argument of type
Nullable(Nothing) — returns
NULL through the generic
Null combinator.
Examples
Basic usage with JSONEachRow
Result:
groupFormat
Introduced in: v
Formats the rows in each group using the specified output format and returns the result as a string.
The format name is passed as a parameter, and the arguments are the columns to format. Column names are generated as c1, c2, ... in the formatted output.
Syntax
Parameters
format— Output format name. For example, JSONEachRow, CSV, TabSeparated.
String
Arguments
x, y, ...— Expressions to format as rows.
Any
Returned value
Formatted output for the group.
String
Examples
Basic usage