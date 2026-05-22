system.keeper_snapshots
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Description
This table does not exist if this node is not configured to run an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. It contains one row per Raft snapshot file tracked by the in-process Keeper state machine, including snapshots currently being received from the leader.
Columns
last_log_index(UInt64) — Last log index covered by the snapshot.
path(String) — Snapshot file path on the disk.
disk_name(String) — Name of the disk that stores the snapshot.
size_bytes(UInt64) — Size of the snapshot file on disk.
last_modified_at(DateTime) — Last modification time of the snapshot file.
is_received(Bool) —
trueif the snapshot is currently being received from the leader. For such rows
size_bytesand
last_modified_atreflect the partial file as written so far and may underreport.
exists_on_disk(Bool) — Whether the snapshot file is currently present on disk. Always
truefor finalized snapshots (
is_received=
false) unless the file was removed out of band or is corrupted; may be
falsefor snapshots being received (
is_received=
true) before any bytes are written.
Example: