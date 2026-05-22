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system.keeper_snapshots

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud

The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

Description

This table does not exist if this node is not configured to run an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. It contains one row per Raft snapshot file tracked by the in-process Keeper state machine, including snapshots currently being received from the leader.

Columns

  • last_log_index (UInt64) — Last log index covered by the snapshot.
  • path (String) — Snapshot file path on the disk.
  • disk_name (String) — Name of the disk that stores the snapshot.
  • size_bytes (UInt64) — Size of the snapshot file on disk.
  • last_modified_at (DateTime) — Last modification time of the snapshot file.
  • is_received (Bool) — true if the snapshot is currently being received from the leader. For such rows size_bytes and last_modified_at reflect the partial file as written so far and may underreport.
  • exists_on_disk (Bool) — Whether the snapshot file is currently present on disk. Always true for finalized snapshots (is_received = false) unless the file was removed out of band or is corrupted; may be false for snapshots being received (is_received = true) before any bytes are written.

Example:

SELECT * FROM system.keeper_snapshots ORDER BY last_log_index;

┌─last_log_index─┬─path──────────────────────────┬─disk_name─┬─size_bytes─┬────last_modified_at─┬─is_received─┬─exists_on_disk─┐
│           1000 │ snapshot_1000.bin.zstd        │ default   │      32468 │ 2026-05-22 14:00:00 │ false       │ true           │
│           2000 │ snapshot_2000.bin.zstd        │ default   │      48217 │ 2026-05-22 14:15:00 │ false       │ true           │
└────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┴───────────┴────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────┘