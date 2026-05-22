system.keeper_snapshots

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

This table does not exist if this node is not configured to run an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. It contains one row per Raft snapshot file tracked by the in-process Keeper state machine, including snapshots currently being received from the leader.

last_log_index (UInt64) — Last log index covered by the snapshot.

(UInt64) — Last log index covered by the snapshot. path (String) — Snapshot file path on the disk.

(String) — Snapshot file path on the disk. disk_name (String) — Name of the disk that stores the snapshot.

(String) — Name of the disk that stores the snapshot. size_bytes (UInt64) — Size of the snapshot file on disk.

(UInt64) — Size of the snapshot file on disk. last_modified_at (DateTime) — Last modification time of the snapshot file.

(DateTime) — Last modification time of the snapshot file. is_received (Bool) — true if the snapshot is currently being received from the leader. For such rows size_bytes and last_modified_at reflect the partial file as written so far and may underreport.

(Bool) — if the snapshot is currently being received from the leader. For such rows and reflect the partial file as written so far and may underreport. exists_on_disk (Bool) — Whether the snapshot file is currently present on disk. Always true for finalized snapshots ( is_received = false ) unless the file was removed out of band or is corrupted; may be false for snapshots being received ( is_received = true ) before any bytes are written.

Example:

SELECT * FROM system.keeper_snapshots ORDER BY last_log_index;