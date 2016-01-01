system.keeper_changelogs

Querying in ClickHouse Cloud The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.

This table does not exist if this node is not configured to run an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. It contains one row per Raft changelog file ( changelog_<from>_<to>.bin[.zstd] ) tracked by the in-process Keeper log store, including the active file currently being appended to.

from_log_index (UInt64) — First Raft log index in the file (inclusive).

(UInt64) — First Raft log index in the file (inclusive). to_log_index (UInt64) — Last Raft log index covered by the filename (inclusive). For the active file this is the rotation target and may be ahead of last_entry_index .

(UInt64) — Last Raft log index covered by the filename (inclusive). For the active file this is the rotation target and may be ahead of . last_entry_index (Nullable(UInt64)) — Highest log index actually appended to this file. NULL if the active file has not received any entries yet or the file is broken.

(Nullable(UInt64)) — Highest log index actually appended to this file. if the active file has not received any entries yet or the file is broken. entries (UInt64) — Number of entries appended to this file. ALIAS for ifNull(last_entry_index - from_log_index + 1, 0) .

(UInt64) — Number of entries appended to this file. for . path (String) — File path on the disk.

(String) — File path on the disk. disk_name (String) — Name of the disk holding the file.

(String) — Name of the disk holding the file. size_bytes (UInt64) — Size of the file on disk.

(UInt64) — Size of the file on disk. modification_time (DateTime) — Last modification time of the file.

(DateTime) — Last modification time of the file. is_compressed (Bool) — File payload is zstd-compressed.

(Bool) — File payload is zstd-compressed. active (Bool) — This file is currently being appended to.

(Bool) — This file is currently being appended to. is_broken (Bool) — Trailing record was found corrupted at startup.

Example:

SELECT from_log_index, to_log_index, entries, path, active FROM system.keeper_changelogs ORDER BY from_log_index;