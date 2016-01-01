system.keeper_changelogs
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Description
This table does not exist if this node is not configured to run an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. It contains one row per Raft changelog file (
changelog_<from>_<to>.bin[.zstd]) tracked by the in-process Keeper log store, including the active file currently being appended to.
Columns
from_log_index(UInt64) — First Raft log index in the file (inclusive).
to_log_index(UInt64) — Last Raft log index covered by the filename (inclusive). For the active file this is the rotation target and may be ahead of
last_entry_index.
last_entry_index(Nullable(UInt64)) — Highest log index actually appended to this file.
NULLif the active file has not received any entries yet or the file is broken.
entries(UInt64) — Number of entries appended to this file.
ALIASfor
ifNull(last_entry_index - from_log_index + 1, 0).
path(String) — File path on the disk.
disk_name(String) — Name of the disk holding the file.
size_bytes(UInt64) — Size of the file on disk.
modification_time(DateTime) — Last modification time of the file.
is_compressed(Bool) — File payload is zstd-compressed.
active(Bool) — This file is currently being appended to.
is_broken(Bool) — Trailing record was found corrupted at startup.
Example: