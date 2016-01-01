system.iceberg_files
Description
This system table contains per-file metadata for Iceberg tables existing in ClickHouse, with one row per data or delete file referenced by the current snapshot of each table. It will be empty if you don't have any Iceberg tables in ClickHouse.
Columns
database(String) — Database name.
table(String) — Table name.
snapshot_id(Int64) — Snapshot ID at which the file was added.
content(Enum8('DATA' = 0, 'POSITION_DELETE' = 1, 'EQUALITY_DELETE' = 2)) — File content kind.
file_path(String) — Resolved storage path of the file.
file_format(String) — File format, e.g. 'PARQUET'.
record_count(Int64) — Number of records in the file.
file_size_in_bytes(Int64) — Size of the file in bytes.
partition(String) — Textual representation of the partition tuple.
schema_id(Int32) — Schema ID resolved for this manifest entry.
sequence_number(Int64) — Resolved sequence number of the manifest entry (always 0 for format v1).
sort_order_id(Nullable(Int32)) — Sort order ID of the file, if specified.
null_value_counts(Map(Int32, Int64)) — Per-column null value count (column id -> count).
column_sizes(Map(Int32, Int64)) — Per-column on-disk size in bytes (column id -> bytes).
value_counts(Map(Int32, Int64)) — Per-column total value count (column id -> count).
equality_ids(Array(Int32)) — Equality field IDs for equality delete files (empty for non-equality-delete files).