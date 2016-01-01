system.hypothetical_indexes
Lists every hypothetical (what-if) skip index defined in the current session. See
CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX and
EXPLAIN WHATIF.
The contents are session-scoped: each connection sees only its own hypothetical indexes, and the table is empty when no indexes have been created in the current session.
The current
(database, table) are resolved by UUID at query time, so they reflect
RENAME TABLE and entries for dropped tables are hidden automatically.
Columns
|Column
|Type
|Description
database
String
|Target database.
table
String
|Target table.
name
String
|Index name.
type
String
|Index type (
minmax,
set,
bloom_filter, etc.).
type_full
String
|Index type expression including arguments, e.g.
bloom_filter(0.01).
expression
String
|Index expression as written in
CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX.
granularity
UInt64
|Number of data granules per index granule.
Example
type is the base type name and
type_full includes the arguments, so users can distinguish between parametrized variants like
bloom_filter(0.01) and
bloom_filter(0.001).