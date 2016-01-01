system.hypothetical_indexes

Lists every hypothetical (what-if) skip index defined in the current session. See CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX and EXPLAIN WHATIF .

The contents are session-scoped: each connection sees only its own hypothetical indexes, and the table is empty when no indexes have been created in the current session.

The current (database, table) are resolved by UUID at query time, so they reflect RENAME TABLE and entries for dropped tables are hidden automatically.

Column Type Description database String Target database. table String Target table. name String Index name. type String Index type ( minmax , set , bloom_filter , etc.). type_full String Index type expression including arguments, e.g. bloom_filter(0.01) . expression String Index expression as written in CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX . granularity UInt64 Number of data granules per index granule.

CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX i1 ON t (b) TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1; CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX i2 ON t (b) TYPE bloom_filter(0.001) GRANULARITY 1; SELECT database, table, name, type, type_full, expression, granularity FROM system.hypothetical_indexes;

┌─database─┬─table─┬─name─┬─type─────────┬─type_full───────────┬─expression─┬─granularity─┐ │ default │ t │ i1 │ bloom_filter │ bloom_filter(0.01) │ b │ 1 │ │ default │ t │ i2 │ bloom_filter │ bloom_filter(0.001) │ b │ 1 │ └──────────┴───────┴──────┴──────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────────┴─────────────┘