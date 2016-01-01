system.documentation

Collects the embedded documentation of the uniform components of the system into a single table. Every row corresponds to one entity (a function, a table engine, a data type, and so on) and contains the reference documentation of that entity rendered as Markdown — the same content that is published on the website and exposed by the per-kind system.* tables.

The description is assembled from the structured parts of the embedded documentation ( description , syntax , arguments, examples, and so on), so a single column holds the complete documentation of an entity. Aliases are rendered as a short reference to the canonical entity, e.g. Alias of `trunc`.

This table, in a certain way, collects the information available in the per-kind documentation tables ( system.functions , system.table_engines , system.data_type_families , and others). It is meant, in particular, to back an interactive help command in the client, but is useful on its own.

The following kinds of entities are collected (the value of the type column is shown in parentheses):

Functions ( Function )

) Aggregate functions ( Aggregate Function )

) Table functions ( Table Function )

) Table engines ( Table Engine )

) Database engines ( Database Engine )

) Data types ( Data Type )

) Dictionary layouts ( Dictionary Layout )

) Dictionary sources ( Dictionary Source )

) Aggregate function combinators ( Aggregate Function Combinator )

) Data skipping index types ( Data Skipping Index )

) Disk types ( Disk Type )

) Settings ( Setting )

) MergeTree settings ( MergeTree Setting )

) Server settings ( Server Setting )

) Formats ( Format )

For settings, the documentation is the setting's description; obsolete settings are not exposed.

Read the documentation of a particular entity:

SELECT description FROM system.documentation WHERE type = 'Table Engine' AND name = 'MergeTree' FORMAT TSVRaw;

The same name can refer to several kinds of entities (for example, there is both a file table function and a file dictionary source), so it is convenient to look a name up across all kinds:

SELECT type, name FROM system.documentation WHERE name = 'file' ORDER BY type;

Count the documented entities of each kind: