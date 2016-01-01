system.documentation
Description
Collects the embedded documentation of the uniform components of the system into a single table. Every row corresponds to one entity (a function, a table engine, a data type, and so on) and contains the reference documentation of that entity rendered as Markdown — the same content that is published on the website and exposed by the per-kind
system.* tables.
The
description is assembled from the structured parts of the embedded documentation (
description,
syntax, arguments, examples, and so on), so a single column holds the complete documentation of an entity. Aliases are rendered as a short reference to the canonical entity, e.g.
Alias of `trunc`.
This table, in a certain way, collects the information available in the per-kind documentation tables (
system.functions,
system.table_engines,
system.data_type_families, and others). It is meant, in particular, to back an interactive
help command in the client, but is useful on its own.
The following kinds of entities are collected (the value of the
type column is shown in parentheses):
- Functions (
Function)
- Aggregate functions (
Aggregate Function)
- Table functions (
Table Function)
- Table engines (
Table Engine)
- Database engines (
Database Engine)
- Data types (
Data Type)
- Dictionary layouts (
Dictionary Layout)
- Dictionary sources (
Dictionary Source)
- Aggregate function combinators (
Aggregate Function Combinator)
- Data skipping index types (
Data Skipping Index)
- Disk types (
Disk Type)
- Settings (
Setting)
- MergeTree settings (
MergeTree Setting)
- Server settings (
Server Setting)
- Formats (
Format)
For settings, the documentation is the setting's description; obsolete settings are not exposed.
Columns
name(String) — The name of the entity, e.g.
domainWithoutWWWor
MergeTree.
type(Enum8('Function' = 1, 'Aggregate Function' = 2, 'Table Function' = 3, 'Table Engine' = 4, 'Database Engine' = 5, 'Data Type' = 6, 'Dictionary Layout' = 7, 'Dictionary Source' = 8, 'Aggregate Function Combinator' = 9, 'Data Skipping Index' = 10, 'Disk Type' = 11, 'Setting' = 12, 'MergeTree Setting' = 13, 'Server Setting' = 14, 'Format' = 15)) — The kind of the entity, e.g.
Functionor
Table Engine.
description(String) — The reference documentation of the entity rendered as Markdown, assembled from the embedded documentation (the same content as published on the website), including syntax, examples and other structured parts, if any.
Example
Read the documentation of a particular entity:
The same name can refer to several kinds of entities (for example, there is both a
file table function and a
file dictionary source), so it is convenient to look a name up across all kinds:
Count the documented entities of each kind:
See also
system.functions— Regular and aggregate functions.
system.table_functions— Table functions.
system.table_engines— Table engines.
system.database_engines— Database engines.
system.data_type_families— Data types.
system.disk_types— Disk types.
system.settings— Settings.
system.merge_tree_settings— MergeTree settings.
system.server_settings— Server settings.
system.formats— Formats.