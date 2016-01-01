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system.dictionary_sources

Description

Contains the list of dictionary sources supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each source. A dictionary source determines where the dictionary data is loaded from; it is specified in the SOURCE clause of a CREATE DICTIONARY query.

Columns

  • name (String) — The name of the dictionary source, as specified in the SOURCE clause.
  • description (String) — A high-level description of what the dictionary source does.
  • syntax (String) — The structure of the SOURCE clause used to specify the source. Note that some sources are subject to access control when a dictionary is created from a DDL query (as opposed to a server configuration file); see the description of the individual source for details.
  • examples (String) — Usage examples.
  • introduced_in (String) — The ClickHouse version in which the source was first introduced, in the form major.minor.
  • related (Array(String)) — The names of related dictionary sources.

Example

SELECT name, syntax
FROM system.dictionary_sources
WHERE name IN ('clickhouse', 'file')
ORDER BY name

┌─name───────┬─syntax─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ clickhouse │ SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(host 'host' port 9000 user 'default' password '' db 'db' table 'table')) │
│ file       │ SOURCE(FILE(path '/path/to/file' format 'CSV'))                                  │
└────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

See also