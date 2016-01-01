system.dictionary_sources
Description
Contains the list of dictionary sources supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each source. A dictionary source determines where the dictionary data is loaded from; it is specified in the
SOURCE clause of a
CREATE DICTIONARY query.
Columns
name(String) — The name of the dictionary source, as specified in the SOURCE clause.
description(String) — A high-level description of what the dictionary source does.
syntax(String) — The structure of the SOURCE clause used to specify the source. Note that some sources are subject to access control when a dictionary is created from a DDL query (as opposed to a server configuration file); see the
descriptionof the individual source for details.
examples(String) — Usage examples.
introduced_in(String) — The ClickHouse version in which the source was first introduced, in the form major.minor.
related(Array(String)) — The names of related dictionary sources.
Example
See also
- Dictionary sources — Information about dictionaries and their sources.