system.dictionary_sources

Contains the list of dictionary sources supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each source. A dictionary source determines where the dictionary data is loaded from; it is specified in the SOURCE clause of a CREATE DICTIONARY query.

name (String) — The name of the dictionary source, as specified in the SOURCE clause.

(String) — The name of the dictionary source, as specified in the SOURCE clause. description (String) — A high-level description of what the dictionary source does.

(String) — A high-level description of what the dictionary source does. syntax (String) — The structure of the SOURCE clause used to specify the source. Note that some sources are subject to access control when a dictionary is created from a DDL query (as opposed to a server configuration file); see the description of the individual source for details.

(String) — The structure of the SOURCE clause used to specify the source. Note that some sources are subject to access control when a dictionary is created from a DDL query (as opposed to a server configuration file); see the of the individual source for details. examples (String) — Usage examples.

(String) — Usage examples. introduced_in (String) — The ClickHouse version in which the source was first introduced, in the form major.minor.

(String) — The ClickHouse version in which the source was first introduced, in the form major.minor. related (Array(String)) — The names of related dictionary sources.

SELECT name, syntax FROM system.dictionary_sources WHERE name IN ('clickhouse', 'file') ORDER BY name

┌─name───────┬─syntax─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ clickhouse │ SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(host 'host' port 9000 user 'default' password '' db 'db' table 'table')) │ │ file │ SOURCE(FILE(path '/path/to/file' format 'CSV')) │ └────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘