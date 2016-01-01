system.dictionary_layouts
Description
Contains the list of dictionary layouts supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each layout. A dictionary layout determines how a dictionary is stored in memory (or on disk) and how it is looked up; it is specified in the
LAYOUT clause of a
CREATE DICTIONARY query.
Columns
name(String) — The name of the dictionary layout, as specified in the LAYOUT clause.
is_complex(UInt8) — Whether the layout requires a complex key (a key consisting of several attributes or of a non-integer type).
description(String) — A high-level description of what the dictionary layout does.
syntax(String) — How the layout is specified in the LAYOUT clause of a CREATE DICTIONARY query.
examples(String) — Usage examples.
introduced_in(String) — The ClickHouse version in which the layout was first introduced, in the form major.minor.
related(Array(String)) — The names of related dictionary layouts.
Example
See also
- Dictionary layouts — Information about dictionaries and their layouts.