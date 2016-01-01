system.dictionary_layouts

Contains the list of dictionary layouts supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each layout. A dictionary layout determines how a dictionary is stored in memory (or on disk) and how it is looked up; it is specified in the LAYOUT clause of a CREATE DICTIONARY query.

name (String) — The name of the dictionary layout, as specified in the LAYOUT clause.

(String) — The name of the dictionary layout, as specified in the LAYOUT clause. is_complex (UInt8) — Whether the layout requires a complex key (a key consisting of several attributes or of a non-integer type).

(UInt8) — Whether the layout requires a complex key (a key consisting of several attributes or of a non-integer type). description (String) — A high-level description of what the dictionary layout does.

(String) — A high-level description of what the dictionary layout does. syntax (String) — How the layout is specified in the LAYOUT clause of a CREATE DICTIONARY query.

(String) — How the layout is specified in the LAYOUT clause of a CREATE DICTIONARY query. examples (String) — Usage examples.

(String) — Usage examples. introduced_in (String) — The ClickHouse version in which the layout was first introduced, in the form major.minor.

(String) — The ClickHouse version in which the layout was first introduced, in the form major.minor. related (Array(String)) — The names of related dictionary layouts.

SELECT name, is_complex, syntax FROM system.dictionary_layouts WHERE name IN ('flat', 'hashed', 'complex_key_hashed') ORDER BY name

┌─name───────────────┬─is_complex─┬─syntax───────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ complex_key_hashed │ 1 │ LAYOUT(COMPLEX_KEY_HASHED()) │ │ flat │ 0 │ LAYOUT(FLAT([INITIAL_ARRAY_SIZE n] [MAX_ARRAY_SIZE n])) │ │ hashed │ 0 │ LAYOUT(HASHED()) │ └────────────────────┴────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘