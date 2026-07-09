AWS PrivateLink VPC endpoint service for MSK cluster

Setup steps to expose an MSK cluster to ClickPipes through AWS PrivateLink VPC endpoint services.

This guide explains how to expose an Amazon MSK cluster to ClickPipes with AWS PrivateLink VPC endpoint services.

Use this approach when MSK multi-VPC connectivity is not available or not sufficient, for example:

Cross-region connectivity from ClickPipes to MSK.

MSK Express clusters.

Kafka setups that must preserve broker hostnames over private connectivity.

For same-region standard MSK clusters, MSK multi-VPC connectivity is usually simpler and is the recommended option.

The same PrivateLink pattern can also be used for self-managed or on-premises Kafka clusters that are exposed through AWS, but the examples in this article use MSK.

Kafka clients first connect to bootstrap brokers, fetch cluster metadata, and then connect directly to the broker hostnames advertised in that metadata.

For that reason, a single load balancer in front of all brokers is not sufficient for a reliable MSK PrivateLink setup. Instead, create one PrivateLink path per broker:

MSK broker hostname -> ClickPipes reverse private endpoint with custom private DNS -> VPC endpoint service -> Network Load Balancer -> MSK broker private IP

Each broker gets its own:

Internal Network Load Balancer (NLB).

IP target group that targets the broker private IP.

VPC endpoint service backed by that NLB.

ClickPipes reverse private endpoint (RPE).

Custom private DNS name matching that broker hostname.

The NLB should use TCP passthrough. This allows the Kafka client to keep using the original MSK broker hostname for TLS SNI and certificate validation.

An MSK cluster in private subnets.

Broker hostnames and private IP addresses for the MSK cluster.

Permission to create NLBs, target groups, listeners, and VPC endpoint services in the MSK VPC.

The ClickPipes AWS account principal allowed on each VPC endpoint service: arn:aws:iam::072088201116:root .

. The custom private DNS feature enabled for your ClickHouse Cloud service. Contact ClickHouse support if the Custom private DNS name field is not available when creating a reverse private endpoint.

Use the AWS CLI to list MSK broker nodes:

aws kafka list-nodes \ --cluster-arn <MSK_CLUSTER_ARN> \ --query 'NodeInfoList[].BrokerNodeInfo.{BrokerId:BrokerId,Host:Endpoints[0],PrivateIp:ClientVpcIpAddress}' \ --output table

Record each broker hostname, private IP address, and Kafka port. For MSK IAM authentication, the port is usually 9098 .

The ClickPipe will use these broker hostnames as its Kafka brokers. Do not use the MSK bootstrap broker string for this UI-based setup.

Repeat these steps for each MSK broker.

Create an internal Network Load Balancer in the MSK VPC. The NLB should use private subnets and must not be internet-facing.

If a security group is attached to the NLB, disable Enforce Security Group Inbound Rules on Private Link Traffic . This is required to allow traffic from the ClickPipes VPC endpoint to reach the NLB.

Create a target group with:

Target type: IP .

. Protocol: TCP .

. Port: the broker Kafka port, for example 9098 for MSK IAM.

for MSK IAM. Target: the private IP address of exactly one broker.

Use TCP health checks on the traffic port.

Create an NLB listener on the broker Kafka port and forward traffic to the broker-specific target group.

Create a VPC endpoint service backed by the broker-specific NLB.

Add the ClickPipes AWS principal to the allowed principals:

arn:aws:iam::072088201116:root

If the MSK cluster and ClickPipes are in different AWS regions, enable cross-region access by adding the ClickPipes region to the endpoint service supported regions.

Record the endpoint service name. It will look similar to:

com.amazonaws.vpce.<region>.vpce-svc-0123456789abcdef0

In the ClickHouse Cloud console, create one reverse private endpoint for each broker endpoint service:

Go to your ClickHouse Cloud service. Start creating a ClickPipe. Choose Reverse private endpoint . Choose VPC endpoint service as the VPC endpoint type. Enter the broker-specific VPC endpoint service name. In Custom private DNS name , enter the original MSK broker hostname for that broker. Create the endpoint. If the endpoint is pending acceptance, accept the endpoint connection request in the AWS VPC endpoint service console.

Repeat the process until every broker hostname has a matching RPE.

For custom private DNS behavior, naming rules, and API/Terraform options, see Custom private DNS.

You can also create the reverse private endpoints with OpenAPI or Terraform.

For OpenAPI, create one reverse private endpoint per broker with type set to VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE , the broker-specific VPC endpoint service name, and one custom private DNS mapping for the broker hostname:

{ "description": "MSK broker 1", "type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE", "vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.eu-central-1.vpce-svc-0123456789abcdef0", "customPrivateDnsMappings": [ { "privateDnsName": "b-1.example-cluster.abcde.c2.kafka.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com" } ] }

For Terraform, use clickhouse_clickpipes_reverse_private_endpoint to create the endpoint and clickhouse_clickpipes_reverse_private_endpoint_custom_private_dns to configure the broker hostname mapping.

Follow the ClickPipes AWS PrivateLink guide to create the ClickPipe with reverse private endpoints.

When creating the Kafka ClickPipe:

Use the original MSK broker hostnames as the broker list, including the port used by your MSK listener and authentication method.

Do not use the MSK bootstrap broker string.

Select or attach all broker-specific reverse private endpoints.

Configure the authentication method required by your MSK cluster, such as IAM role authentication.

The port depends on your MSK listener. For example, IAM authentication commonly uses 9098 , SASL/SCRAM commonly uses 9096 , and TLS commonly uses 9094 . Confirm the correct port from your MSK cluster configuration or bootstrap broker output.

Example broker list:

b-1.example-cluster.abcde.c2.kafka.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com:9098,b-2.example-cluster.abcde.c2.kafka.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com:9098,b-3.example-cluster.abcde.c2.kafka.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com:9098

Each hostname in the broker list must match the Custom private DNS name configured on one of the RPEs.

The aws-msk-vpc-endpoint-service Terraform module shows how to automate this setup. It creates broker-specific NLBs, target groups, VPC endpoint services, ClickPipes RPEs, and custom private DNS mappings.

The Terraform module can manage multiple custom private DNS mappings per RPE, including both bootstrap and broker hostnames. This article focuses on the manual ClickPipes UI workflow, where each RPE uses one broker hostname as its custom private DNS name.