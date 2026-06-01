Achieving atomic inserts and multi-table consistency in ClickHouse Cloud

How to load data atomically and keep multiple tables consistent in ClickHouse Cloud without multi-statement transactions, using staging tables and partition-level operations.

ClickHouse Cloud does not support multi-statement transactions in the traditional RDBMS sense. This creates two common challenges:

Single-table atomicity for bulk loads: A common approach is to insert into temporary partial keys, then copy records to the actual key and delete the temporary records. This approach performs poorly — particularly the delete step, which can consume over 90% of the total operation time. Multi-table consistency: When a pipeline loads Table A successfully but fails on Table B, Table A is already committed and cannot be rolled back. Analysts querying across both tables see data that is out of sync.

ClickHouse guarantees atomicity at the single-insert, single-partition level: if an INSERT succeeds, all rows in that block are visible; if it fails, none are. However, there is no built-in mechanism to atomically commit data across multiple inserts or multiple tables.

The partition manipulation commands ( MOVE PARTITION TO TABLE , REPLACE PARTITION , ATTACH PARTITION FROM ) operate at the metadata level when the source and destination tables share the same storage policy.

This means they execute almost instantaneously regardless of data size, making them ideal building blocks for atomic-swap patterns.

Instead of inserting directly into production tables and attempting to clean up on failure, use dedicated staging tables as a landing zone. After validating the data, use partition-level operations to atomically promote the data into production.

Create a staging table Use the same schema, partition key, ORDER BY , and storage policy as the production table. CREATE TABLE my_table_staging AS my_table_prod; Insert data into the staging table Run your insert against the staging table instead of the production table. INSERT INTO my_table_staging SELECT ... FROM source; If the insert fails, truncate and retry Truncate the staging table and run the load again. No production data has been affected. TRUNCATE TABLE my_table_staging; If the insert succeeds, move the partitions to production To move the data into production and remove it from the staging table, use MOVE PARTITION . ALTER TABLE my_table_staging MOVE PARTITION <partition_expr> TO TABLE my_table_prod; Alternatively, copy the data into an existing partition in production with ATTACH PARTITION . ALTER TABLE my_table_prod ATTACH PARTITION tuple() FROM my_table_staging; Both operations are metadata-level changes on the same storage policy and complete almost instantaneously. Clean up the staging table Once all partitions have been moved, truncate the staging table to leave it empty for the next load. TRUNCATE TABLE my_table_staging;

The same pattern solves pipelines where two or more tables must all be loaded before any of them becomes visible to analysts. Load each table's data into its own staging table and validate all of them, then run the partition moves together. Because each move is a near-instant metadata operation, the window in which the tables disagree shrinks from the duration of the full load to the time it takes to swap partitions.

For MOVE PARTITION TO TABLE , REPLACE PARTITION , and ATTACH PARTITION FROM , the source and destination tables must have:

The same column structure

The same partition key, ORDER BY key, and primary key

key, and primary key The same storage policy

The destination table must include all indices and projections from the source table

You can run the example below interactively using fiddle:

CREATE TABLE prod ( uid Int16, name String, age Int16 ) ENGINE=MergeTree ORDER BY (); CREATE TABLE staging ( uid Int16, name String, age Int16 ) ENGINE=MergeTree ORDER BY (); -- Initial data INSERT INTO prod VALUES (123, 'John', 33); INSERT INTO prod VALUES (456, 'Ksenia', 48); -- Load data INSERT INTO staging VALUES (8811, 'Alice', 50); INSERT INTO staging VALUES (8812, 'Bob', 23); -- Validate import SELECT 'Staging count:', COUNT() FROM staging; -- Move partition ALTER TABLE staging MOVE PARTITION tuple() TO TABLE prod; -- atomic op -- Check data SELECT 'Prod count:', COUNT() FROM prod; SELECT * FROM prod;