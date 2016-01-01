Native Protocol
The native protocol is the binary, connection-oriented protocol that ClickHouse clients and servers speak over TCP. It carries SQL queries, result data,
INSERT payloads, execution telemetry, and error signals. It is the protocol behind the command-line client and the C++ and most third-party native drivers.
This page covers the protocol itself: packet framing, the connection state machine, version negotiation, and the body of every non-
Block message. The bytes inside
Data-family packets (the
Block, its columns, and the per-type encodings) are a separate concern, documented in the Native Format specification.
This page is one half of a pair and is published together with the companion Native Format specification. The two specs split the work cleanly: this page owns the packet and transport layer; the Native Format spec owns the bytes inside
Data-family packets.
A few properties hold throughout. The protocol is binary and positional: there are no field tags except inside
BlockInfo, so a single misplaced byte desynchronizes everything that follows. It is stateful, and each TCP connection processes one query at a time — there is no multiplexing. Fixed-width integers are little-endian.
Overview
|Property
|Value
|Transport
|TCP, optionally wrapped in TLS
|Byte order
|Little-endian for fixed-width integers
|Encoding
|Binary and positional (no field tags except in
BlockInfo)
|Connection model
|Stateful, one query at a time, no multiplexing
|Versioning
|Negotiated at handshake; individual features gated by version
|Data format
|The Native Format for all tabular data
Every message on the wire starts with a
VarUInt packet type code, followed by a body whose shape depends on that code and on the negotiated protocol version.
A connection runs through three phases — a one-time handshake, then any number of
Ping or
Query exchanges, then close:
The native TCP protocol always carries tabular data in the Native format, regardless of any
FORMAT clause in the SQL. Re-formatting into
RowBinary,
CSV,
JSON, and so on is the client's job, done after it decodes the Native blocks. (The HTTP interface is a different code path that does honour the
FORMAT clause; HTTP is out of scope here.)
Security
Transport security (TLS)
TLS lives at the transport layer, below the protocol. When it is enabled the entire TCP stream is encrypted, and the protocol messages are byte-for-byte identical whether TLS is in use or not.
Authentication
Authentication happens during the handshake, in the
ClientHello message. The
user and
password fields travel as plaintext strings, so transport-level encryption (TLS) is what protects credentials in transit.
SSH challenge-response authentication is available from protocol version 54466 onward — see SSH challenge-response authentication.
Inter-server secret
For distributed query execution, servers authenticate to one another by proving knowledge of a shared secret — without putting the secret on the wire. Each Query carries a 32-byte SHA-256
auth_hash in
Query field 4, computed over a salt, nonce, the configured secret, and the query, which the receiving server recomputes and compares. This is gated by the
INTERSERVER_SECRET feature (v54441). External clients always send an empty string here. See Inter-server authentication.
Versioning and feature gates
Version negotiation
Both client and server declare their maximum supported protocol version during the handshake. The negotiated version is the smaller of the two:
Every message after that uses the negotiated version to decide which fields are present on the wire.
Feature gates
A feature is identified by the protocol version that introduced it, and is active when the negotiated version is greater than or equal to that number.
When a feature is active, its fields must be present on the wire. The protocol is strictly positional, so omitting a feature-gated field corrupts the byte stream for every field that follows.
Feature table
|Feature
|Version
|Affects
|Wire impact
|BLOCK_INFO
|all
|Block
|Adds the BlockInfo prefix (
is_overflows,
bucket_number) to every Block.
|CLIENT_INFO
|54032
|Query
|Adds the ClientInfo block to the Query body.
|TIMEZONE
|54058
|ServerHello
|Adds the
timezone field to ServerHello.
|QUOTA_KEY_IN_CLIENT_INFO
|54060
|ClientInfo
|Adds the
quota_key field to ClientInfo.
|DISPLAY_NAME
|54372
|ServerHello
|Adds the
display_name field to ServerHello.
|VERSION_PATCH
|54401
|ServerHello, ClientInfo
|Adds the
version_patch field to both.
|SERVER_LOGS
|54406
|Log
|Server emits Log packets when
send_logs_level is set.
|COLUMN_DEFAULTS_METADATA
|54410
|TableColumns
|Server may send the
TableColumns packet (type 11) with column-default metadata before the INSERT/input schema block. Sent only when negotiated version ≥ 54410 and
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields is enabled. Below this version the packet is never sent; clients must not wait for it.
|WRITE_CLIENT_INFO
|54420
|Progress
|Adds
wrote_rows and
wrote_bytes to Progress. (Despite the name, this does not gate the ClientInfo block — that is
CLIENT_INFO (v54032).)
|SETTINGS_SERIALIZED_AS_STRINGS
|54429
|Query (settings encoding)
|Changes how the always-present settings list is encoded; does not gate whether settings are sent. v54429+ writes each setting as
(name, flags, value-as-string); older peers write
(name, type-specific-binary-value) with no flags. See Setting.
|INTERSERVER_SECRET
|54441
|Query
|Adds the inter-server
auth_hash field to Query — a salted SHA-256 over the cluster secret, not the raw secret. External clients send an empty string. See Inter-server authentication.
|OPEN_TELEMETRY
|54442
|ClientInfo
|Adds the OpenTelemetry trace context to ClientInfo.
|DISTRIBUTED_DEPTH
|54448
|ClientInfo
|Adds the
distributed_depth field to ClientInfo.
|INITIAL_QUERY_START_TIME
|54449
|ClientInfo
|Adds the
initial_time field (Int64, fixed-width).
|PROFILE_EVENTS
|54451
|ProfileEvents
|Server emits ProfileEvents packets during query execution.
|PARALLEL_REPLICAS
|54453
|ClientInfo
|Adds parallel-replica coordination fields to ClientInfo.
|CUSTOM_SERIALIZATION
|54454
|Block (Column)
|Adds the
has_custom_serialization byte after each column's type string.
|ADDENDUM
|54458
|Handshake
|Client sends an addendum (
quota_key) after the handshake exchange.
|PARAMETERS
|54459
|Query
|Adds the parameters list to the Query body.
|SERVER_QUERY_TIME_IN_PROGRESS
|54460
|Progress
|Adds the
elapsed_ns field to Progress.
|PASSWORD_COMPLEXITY_RULES
|54461
|ServerHello
|Adds a list of password-policy regex patterns and human-readable messages to ServerHello.
|INTERSERVER_SECRET_V2
|54462
|ServerHello
|Adds an 8-byte
UInt64 nonce to ServerHello. Used by inter-server query signing; external clients decode and ignore.
|TOTAL_BYTES_IN_PROGRESS
|54463
|Progress
|Adds the
total_bytes_to_read (VarUInt) field to Progress, between
total_rows and
wrote_rows.
|TIMEZONE_UPDATES
|54464
|TimezoneUpdate
|Adds the
TimezoneUpdate server packet (type 17). Body: single
String carrying the session timezone. Sent only by the
input table function initializer, right after the input-schema block, so the client parses the rows it sends with the server's
session_timezone. See TimezoneUpdate.
|SPARSE_SERIALIZATION
|54465
|Block (Column)
|Server may set
has_custom_serialization = 1 and emit a sparse-encoded column. Wire format: 1-byte kind (0x01 = SPARSE), then VarUInt offset stream terminated by EOG, then the non-default values densely encoded in the inner type. See kind_stack and sparse encoding.
|SSH_AUTHENTICATION
|54466
|Auth flow
|Adds SSH challenge-response authentication. Opt-in: client sends a
user of the form
" SSH KEY AUTHENTICATION " + <real_user> with empty password to trigger it. See SSH challenge-response authentication.
|TABLE_READ_ONLY_CHECK
|54467
|TablesStatusResponse
|Adds an
is_readonly flag to each table's row in TablesStatusResponse. External clients that don't issue
TablesStatusRequest see no wire change.
|SYSTEM_KEYWORDS_TABLE
|54468
|system tables
|Server populates
system.keywords so the canonical
clickhouse-client can autocomplete keywords. No native-protocol wire change.
|ROWS_BEFORE_AGGREGATION
|54469
|ProfileInfo
|Adds
applied_aggregation (Bool) and
rows_before_aggregation (VarUInt) to ProfileInfo, in that order at the tail.
|CHUNKED_PROTOCOL
|54470
|Connection framing
|Per-packet chunk framing wraps every packet body. Negotiated in Addendum. ServerHello carries the server's preference for each direction; Addendum carries the client's final choice. See chunked framing.
|VERSIONED_PARALLEL_REPLICAS_PROTOCOL
|54471
|ServerHello, Addendum
|Both sides exchange a
VarUInt parallel-replicas coordination protocol version. ServerHello's field is positioned immediately after
protocol_version (before
timezone). Addendum's field is appended after the chunked-protocol strings. Current value:
7 (
DBMS_PARALLEL_REPLICAS_PROTOCOL_VERSION).
|INTERSERVER_EXTERNALLY_GRANTED_ROLES
|54472
|Query
|Adds a
String external_roles field to the Query body, between the settings terminator and the interserver-secret hash. External clients send an empty role list (a single byte
0x00, i.e. VarUInt 0 inside a String envelope).
|V2_DYNAMIC_AND_JSON_SERIALIZATION
|54473
|Column body
|Server may emit V2 serialization for
Dynamic and
JSON column types — gates which
state_prefix version they use. See versioned types.
|SERVER_SETTINGS
|54474
|ServerHello
|Server broadcasts its non-default settings as a list at the tail of ServerHello, after
nonce. Format:
(key, flags, value) triples terminated by an empty key — same as the Query packet's settings list.
|QUERY_AND_LINE_NUMBERS
|54475
|ClientInfo
|Adds
script_query_number (VarUInt) and
script_line_number (VarUInt) at the tail of ClientInfo. Used by clickhouse-client for multi-statement script error attribution; external clients send
0, 0.
|JWT_IN_INTERSERVER
|54476
|ClientInfo
|Adds a JWT-presence UInt8 + optional
String jwt at the tail of ClientInfo. External clients (no JWT) send byte
0x00. (Spelled
DBMS_MIN_REVISON_WITH_JWT_IN_INTERSERVER in C++ — note the typo in the constant name.)
|QUERY_PLAN_SERIALIZATION
|54477
|ServerHello, QueryPlan packet
|ServerHello appends
VarUInt query_plan_serialization_version after server settings. Also introduces
ClientPacket::QueryPlan (code
13) for inter-server delivery of pre-built query plans — external clients never send.
|PARALLEL_BLOCK_MARSHALLING
|54478
|Block (Column)
|Server may wrap columns in
ColumnBLOB (compressed inline) for parallel processing. Gated on the query having compression enabled AND
rows > 1; otherwise the regular column wire format applies. Clients that never enable compression on outgoing Query packets see no wire change.
|VERSIONED_CLUSTER_FUNCTION_PROTOCOL
|54479
|ServerHello
|Adds
VarUInt cluster_function_protocol_version at the tail of ServerHello. Used for
*Cluster table functions (
s3Cluster, etc.). External clients decode and ignore.
|OUT_OF_ORDER_BUCKETS_IN_AGGREGATION
|54480
|BlockInfo
|Adds field 3 (
out_of_order_buckets: Vec<Int32>) to BlockInfo's field-tagged stream. Decoded as
[VarUInt count][Int32]*count. External clients don't emit this themselves; the decoder reads any non-empty list the server sends.
|COMPRESSED_LOGS_PROFILE_EVENTS_COLUMNS
|54481
|Log, ProfileEvents, TableColumns
|Server may wrap
Log,
ProfileEvents, and
TableColumns packet bodies in the compression frame. At this version all three bodies travel through the same optionally-compressed output path, which becomes a real compression frame only when the query has
compression = true. Clients that never enable compression on outgoing Query packets see no wire change.
|REPLICATED_SERIALIZATION
|54482
|Block (Column)
|Server may emit columns with kind_stack
0x04 = REPLICATED — a dictionary-style compact form for repeated values — see kind_stack and sparse encoding. Below this version the writer expanded such columns before sending. Decoded via index lookup (
elements[indexes[i]] per row); leaf types plus
Nullable/
Array/
Tuple/
Map/
Nested/
LowCardinality inners supported.
|NULLABLE_SPARSE_SERIALIZATION
|54483
|Block (Column)
|Composes sparse serialization with
Nullable(T). Below this version the writer expanded sparse for Nullable columns before sending; at v54483+ the wire data is sparse-over-Nullable. See kind_stack and sparse encoding.
|PROGRESS_IN_ASYNC_INSERT
|54484
|Progress (INSERT)
|On an asynchronous INSERT (
async_insert = 1), once the insert is flushed the server sends an extra
Progress packet, then the insert's
ProfileEvents, before
EndOfStream. Gated on the negotiated version ≥ 54484; below it the server omits this trailing Progress. The Progress wire format is unchanged — only the emission is new. In practice the increment carries the elapsed time; the written-row counters are reported via the accompanying ProfileEvents. A client that already drains interleaved Progress needs no format change, only to tolerate one more packet.
|CLIENT_AGENT_IN_CLIENT_INFO
|54485
|ClientInfo
|Adds a trailing
client_agent
String to ClientInfo. The canonical client auto-detects an agent identifier from its environment (for example
claude-code,
cursor,
gemini-cli, or the value of the
AGENT variable); an external client with nothing detected sends an empty string. Required once negotiated version ≥ 54485 — omitting it desynchronizes the rest of the Query packet.
Packet envelope
Every message on the wire shares the same outer structure, in both directions:
The full packet-type tables are in the packet type reference.
The packet type is a
VarUInt, not a fixed-width byte. For values below 128 a
VarUInt produces the same single byte, but implementations must use
VarUInt encoding so they stay compatible should future packet types reach 128 or above.
The message reference documents only the body of each packet — the bytes after the packet type code. Field numbering starts at 1 with the first body field.
Chunked framing (v54470+)
When the
CHUNKED_PROTOCOL feature is negotiated (see the handshake), every packet on the wire is wrapped in chunked framing. The wrapping is per-direction: client→server and server→client are negotiated separately and may end up in different modes (chunked versus unframed).
Wire layout per packet:
Wire layout per chunk:
The packet type
VarUInt is inside the chunked stream: it is the first byte of the packet payload (the first byte of the first chunk), not a separate byte sent ahead of the framing. Each packet's chunk payload is the full
[VarUInt packet_type_code][message body] from the packet envelope. A client that leaves the packet type outside the chunked stream makes the peer read that type byte as the first byte of the
u32 chunk size, desynchronizing the connection.
A single packet may be split across several chunks if the writer's buffer fills mid-packet; a split can fall anywhere, including inside the packet type's
VarUInt. The reader concatenates chunk payloads and treats the trailing 4-byte zero as a transparent packet boundary — it consumes it but does not surface it to whatever is reading packet bodies.
No-body packets are still wrapped: a single-byte packet such as
Ping or
Pong becomes
[u32 size = 1][0x04][u32 0] once chunking is negotiated. Any "single byte on the wire" description elsewhere on this page is the pre-chunking form.
Negotiation. ServerHello and Addendum each carry two
String fields, one per direction, with values drawn from
{"chunked", "notchunked", "chunked_optional", "notchunked_optional"}:
chunked/
notchunkedare strict: that side requires exactly that mode.
- The
_optionalvariants are flexible: they accept whichever mode the other side picks.
The agreed value for each direction is computed pairwise:
|Server pref
|Client pref
|Agreed
*_optional
|anything
|follow CLIENT (its
starts_with("chunked"))
|anything
*_optional
|follow SERVER
chunked strict
chunked strict
chunked
notchunked strict
notchunked strict
notchunked
|strict mismatch
|strict mismatch
|protocol error — the connection MUST be torn down
On the client side, the client's SEND preference negotiates against the server's RECV preference, and vice versa.
Timing. The negotiation strings travel on the unframed wire: ClientHello → ServerHello (server prefs) → Addendum (client's negotiated values). The framing flip applies to every byte sent after the Addendum is flushed. The Addendum itself, the ClientHello, and the ServerHello are always unframed.
Connection lifecycle
At any moment a connection is in exactly one of four states:
HANDSHAKE,
READY,
READING_RESPONSE, or terminated. Because the protocol does not multiplex, a client that sends a new request before draining the previous response interleaves bytes on the wire and corrupts the stream.
States
The happy path runs straight down —
HANDSHAKE → READY → READING_RESPONSE → READY — with the
Ping/
Pong self-loop and every failure edge funnelling into the single
Terminated sink.
|State
|Description
HANDSHAKE
|Initial state after the TCP connection opens. Only handshake messages are valid. Transitions to
READY on success or terminates on failure.
READY
|Idle. The client may send Ping, Query, or close. The connection may stay in
READY indefinitely (subject to
idle_connection_timeout, see connection limits).
READING_RESPONSE
|Entered when the client sends a Query. The client must fully drain the server's response stream before returning to
READY. The only allowed client→server packet here is Cancel (not specified on this page).
|Terminated
|No longer usable. The client must open a new TCP connection and restart the handshake.
Handshake phase
Authenticates and negotiates the protocol version. Happens exactly once per connection, before anything else.
The TCP connection has just opened and no messages have been exchanged. The flow:
-
The client sends
ClientHellowith its maximum supported protocol version.
-
The client reads the response and dispatches by packet type:
Packet type Action
Hello(0)
Decode
ServerHello. Compute
negotiated_version = min(client_ver, server_ver). Proceed to step 3.
Exception(2)
Decode
Exception. Return as error and terminate the connection.
anything else Protocol violation. Terminate the connection.
-
If
negotiated_version ≥ 54458(the
ADDENDUMfeature), the client sends an
Addendum. This decision is based on the negotiated version, not the client's declared version.
On success the connection moves to
READY; on any error it terminates.
Ping phase
An application-level liveness check, independent of TCP keepalive. A successful Ping/Pong round-trip confirms the TCP connection is alive in both directions and the server is responsive. Ping is stateless and uncorrelated with any query, so multiple sequential Pings are independent.
Starting from
READY, the flow is:
-
The client sends
Ping.
-
The client reads the response:
Packet type Action
Pong(4)
Liveness confirmed. Return to
READY.
Exception(2)
Decode
Exceptionand return as error.
anything else Protocol violation.
Query phase
The client submits a SQL statement; the server streams back result blocks and execution telemetry. The response is a sequence of packets terminated by exactly one
EndOfStream or
Exception.
Starting from
READY, the flow is:
On error at any point the server sends an
Exception instead of
EndOfStream, which terminates the query.
-
The client sends
Querywith a unique
query_id(typically a UUID).
-
The client sends any external tables, then the empty Data marker. The empty Data packet has
table_name = "",
num_columns = 0,
num_rows = 0. The server does not begin executing the query until it receives this marker.
-
The client moves to
READING_RESPONSEand flushes its write buffer.
-
The client reads response packets in a loop, dispatching by type:
Packet type Action
Data(1)
Decode the block. The first Data is the schema header; later ones are result blocks (accumulate); an empty block is a boundary marker.
num_rows == 0is not end-of-query.
Progress(3)
Execution metrics. Each packet is an increment since the previous one — accumulate locally.
EndOfStream(5)
Query complete. Exit the loop and return to
READY.
ProfileInfo(6)
Post-execution profiling data.
Totals(7)
Aggregation totals block (same wire format as Data).
Extremes(8)
Min/max values block (same wire format as Data).
Log(10)
Server log line.
TableColumns(11)
Column-defaults metadata.
ProfileEvents(14)
Performance counters.
Exception(2)
Decode and return as error. Exit the loop and return to
READY.
anything else Unexpected during the query phase. Terminate the connection.
On
EndOfStream or a handled
Exception the connection returns to
READY. A protocol violation or I/O error terminates it.
The
num_rows == 0 case trips up new implementations. A zero-row block is a boundary marker or schema header, not an end-of-stream signal. Only
EndOfStream or
Exception ends the response.
INSERT phase
The INSERT phase is the Query phase with two extra exchanges. The client submits an
INSERT statement; the server replies with a schema block describing the target table; the client streams Data packets with the rows, then the empty Data marker; the server finishes with
EndOfStream or
Exception.
Starting from
READY, the SQL is an
INSERT of the form
INSERT INTO <table> [(<cols>)] VALUES — with no inline
VALUES (...) literal, since the row data flows through Data packets. The flow:
- The client sends
Querywith
bodyset to the INSERT SQL.
- The client sends any external tables (rare for INSERT). Unlike the Query phase, it does not send an empty Data marker here. The
INSERT
Querypacket is sent with pending data, so the empty end-of-data block is deferred to step 5; sending it before the schema block would make the server read it as the end of the row stream, finish the INSERT with no rows, and then parse the first real row packet as a stray top-level packet.
- The client drains metadata packets (TableColumns, Progress, ProfileInfo, Log, ProfileEvents) until it reads the schema Data packet — a Block with 0 rows but full column structure (names and types). The schema block is the contract: the rows the client sends next must match these column shapes.
- The client sends data block(s). For each block it writes
VarUInt(ClientPacket::Data = 2), then
String("")for the empty external-table name, then the Block. Column types must align with the schema block's columns by position.
- The client sends the end-of-input terminator: a Data packet with an empty Block (0 columns, 0 rows).
- The client drains the response stream until
EndOfStream(success) or
Exception(failure).
Asynchronous INSERT (v54484+). When the query carries
async_insert = 1, the server queues the rows and flushes them as part of a batch. At negotiated version ≥ 54484 (
PROGRESS_IN_ASYNC_INSERT), once the flush completes the server emits an extra
Progress packet, immediately followed by the insert's
ProfileEvents, then
EndOfStream. Below 54484 the server skips that trailing Progress. The packet is an ordinary
Progress; because the server resets the query pipeline before folding in the write counts, the increment in practice carries only the elapsed time, and the written-row and byte stats reach the client via the accompanying
ProfileEvents. A client that already drains interleaved Progress in step 6 needs only to accept one more packet.
The connection returns to
READY on
EndOfStream or a handled
Exception. Protocol violations and I/O errors terminate it.
Message reference
Fields are listed in wire order. The
Type column uses:
VarUInt— variable-length unsigned integer (see VarUInt).
String— VarUInt-prefixed bytes (see String).
UInt8,
Int32, and so on — fixed-width little-endian integers.
Bool— a single byte,
0x00or
0x01.
The
Role column says who uses each field:
- client — set by external clients.
- inter-server — meaningful only for server-to-server communication; external clients write a default value.
- universal — used by both.
These tables document only the body of each packet, after the packet type code.
ClientHello (packet type 0)
Client → Server. The first message after the TCP connection opens.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Description
|1
|client_name
|String
|universal
|Client identifier (e.g.,
"clickhouse-client")
|2
|version_major
|VarUInt
|universal
|Client major version
|3
|version_minor
|VarUInt
|universal
|Client minor version
|4
|protocol_version
|VarUInt
|universal
|Client's max supported protocol version
|5
|database
|String
|universal
|Default database name
|6
|user
|String
|universal
|Username for authentication
|7
|password
|String
|universal
|Password (plaintext)
ServerHello (packet type 0)
Server → Client. The reply to ClientHello on successful authentication.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Condition
|Description
|1
|server_name
|String
|universal
|always
|Server identifier
|2
|version_major
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Server major version
|3
|version_minor
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Server minor version
|4
|protocol_version
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Server's protocol version
|4a
|parallel_replicas_protocol_version
|VarUInt
|universal
|VERSIONED_PARALLEL_REPLICAS_PROTOCOL (v54471)
|Server's parallel-replicas coordination protocol version. Wire position: immediately after
protocol_version, before
timezone. Current:
7.
|5
|timezone
|String
|universal
|TIMEZONE (v54058)
|Server timezone (e.g.,
"UTC")
|6
|display_name
|String
|universal
|DISPLAY_NAME (v54372)
|Human-readable server name
|7
|version_patch
|VarUInt
|universal
|VERSION_PATCH (v54401)
|Server patch version
|8
|proto_send_chunked_srv
|String
|universal
|CHUNKED_PROTOCOL (v54470)
|Server's preferred outbound chunking. One of
"chunked",
"notchunked",
"chunked_optional",
"notchunked_optional". See chunked framing. Sits BEFORE
password_complexity_rules on the wire even though its version gate is higher.
|9
|proto_recv_chunked_srv
|String
|universal
|CHUNKED_PROTOCOL (v54470)
|Server's preferred inbound chunking. Same value set as field 8.
|10
|password_complexity_rules
|Rule[]
|universal
|PASSWORD_COMPLEXITY_RULES (v54461)
|Server's password policy.
VarUInt count followed by
count × Rule. See below.
|11
|nonce
|UInt64
|inter-server
|INTERSERVER_SECRET_V2 (v54462)
|8-byte LE random nonce. The server's inter-server query-signing scheme uses it. External clients MUST decode it (to keep the stream aligned) and SHOULD ignore the value.
|12
|server_settings
|Setting[]
|universal
|SERVER_SETTINGS (v54474)
|Server's non-default settings broadcast. Format: zero or more
(String key, VarUInt flags, String value) triples, terminated by an empty key. Same as the Query packet's settings list.
|13
|query_plan_serialization_version
|VarUInt
|universal
|QUERY_PLAN_SERIALIZATION (v54477)
|Server's supported query-plan serialization version. External clients decode and ignore.
|14
|cluster_function_protocol_version
|VarUInt
|universal
|VERSIONED_CLUSTER_FUNCTION_PROTOCOL (v54479)
|Server's
*Cluster table-function protocol version. External clients decode and ignore.
Rule — an element of
password_complexity_rules:
|#
|Field
|Type
|Description
|1
|pattern
|String
|Regular-expression pattern that a compliant password must match.
|2
|message
|String
|Human-readable explanation shown when a password fails this rule.
The list reflects the server operator's password-policy configuration and is purely advisory — the server does not enforce these rules during the handshake. A client that exposes password change/set functionality may use the rules to flag errors before round-tripping a non-compliant password to the server.
To bound resource use against a hostile or misconfigured server, cap the decoded
count at 256 entries and each
pattern and
message String at 4096 bytes. A
count of
0 (no following pairs) is the common case for servers with no password policy configured.
Addendum (no packet type)
Client → Server, gated by
ADDENDUM (v54458). Sent immediately after the handshake exchange completes. It is not a distinct packet type — the fields go on the wire raw, with no packet type byte prefix.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Condition
|Description
|1
|quota_key
|String
|universal
|always
|Resource quota key for server-side keyed quotas. Clients that do not use a keyed quota send an empty string.
|2
|proto_send_chunked
|String
|universal
|CHUNKED_PROTOCOL (v54470)
|Client's negotiated outbound chunking:
"chunked" or
"notchunked". Computed against
proto_recv_chunked_srv from ServerHello.
|3
|proto_recv_chunked
|String
|universal
|CHUNKED_PROTOCOL (v54470)
|Client's negotiated inbound chunking. Computed against
proto_send_chunked_srv.
|4
|parallel_replicas_protocol_version
|VarUInt
|universal
|VERSIONED_PARALLEL_REPLICAS_PROTOCOL (v54471)
|Client's supported parallel-replicas coordination protocol version. External clients not participating in distributed queries SHOULD still send a valid version (current
7) so the server's compatibility check succeeds.
The chunked-framing flip applies after this Addendum is flushed — the Addendum itself is unframed.
Ping (packet type 4)
Client → Server. No body — the packet is a single byte
0x04 before chunked framing; when chunking is negotiated the byte becomes the one-byte payload of a chunk (see chunked framing).
Pong (packet type 4)
Server → Client. No body — the packet is a single byte
0x04 before chunked framing; when chunking is negotiated the byte becomes the one-byte payload of a chunk (see chunked framing).
Exception (packet type 2)
Server → Client. Sent when the server hits an error during any phase.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Description
|1
|code
|Int32
|universal
|Error code
|2
|name
|String
|universal
|Exception class (e.g.,
"DB::Exception")
|3
|message
|String
|universal
|Human-readable error message
|4
|stack_trace
|String
|universal
|Server-side stack trace
|5
|has_nested (obsolete)
|Bool
|universal
|Obsolete compatibility byte. Always written as
false by the server
Query (packet type 1)
Client → Server.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Condition
|Description
|1
|query_id
|String
|universal
|always
|Unique query identifier (UUID)
|2
|client_info
|ClientInfo
|universal
|CLIENT_INFO (v54032)
|See ClientInfo
|3
|settings
|Setting[]
|universal
|always
|See Setting. Always present (terminated by an empty key); only the per-setting encoding is version-gated — see the encoding note in Setting. A client must not omit this field for negotiated versions below
54429.
|3a
|external_roles
|String
|universal
|INTERSERVER_EXTERNALLY_GRANTED_ROLES (v54472)
|Serialized list of externally-granted role names. Empty list = byte
0x00 (VarUInt 0) wrapped in a String envelope (
[VarUInt 1][0x00] on the wire). External clients always send empty.
|4
|auth_hash
|String
|inter-server
|INTERSERVER_SECRET (v54441)
|Inter-server authentication hash — not the raw cluster secret. See Inter-server authentication below. External clients (and any
InitialQuery) send an empty string.
|5
|stage
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Query processing stage.
0 = FetchColumns,
1 = WithMergeableState,
2 = Complete,
3 = WithMergeableStateAfterAggregation,
4 = WithMergeableStateAfterAggregationAndLimit,
7 = QueryPlan. Values
3/
4 appear in distributed queries;
7 accompanies a serialized query plan. External clients normally send
2.
|6
|compression
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|0 = disabled, 1 = enabled
|7
|query_body
|String
|universal
|always
|SQL text
|8
|parameters
|Parameter[]
|client
|PARAMETERS (v54459)
|See Parameter. Terminated by empty key.
ClientInfo (embedded in Query)
Client → Server, embedded in the Query body (field 2). Gated by
CLIENT_INFO (v54032). (Some fields inside ClientInfo are gated by later versions, as noted per-field below.)
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Condition
|Description
|1
|query_kind
|UInt8
|universal
|always
|0 = NoQuery, 1 = InitialQuery, 2 = SecondaryQuery. External clients send
1.
|2
|initial_user
|String
|universal
|always
|User who initiated the query
|3
|initial_query_id
|String
|universal
|always
|Original query ID
|4
|initial_address
|String
|universal
|always
|Originating client socket address in
host:port format
|5
|initial_time
|Int64
|client
|INITIAL_QUERY_START_TIME (v54449)
|Query start time (microseconds). Fixed-width 8 bytes, not VarUInt
|6
|query_interface
|UInt8
|universal
|always
|1 = TCP, 2 = HTTP
|7
|os_user
|String
|client
|if interface = TCP
|OS username
|8
|client_hostname
|String
|client
|if interface = TCP
|Client machine hostname
|9
|client_name
|String
|client
|if interface = TCP
|Client application name
|10
|version_major
|VarUInt
|universal
|if interface = TCP
|Client major version
|11
|version_minor
|VarUInt
|universal
|if interface = TCP
|Client minor version
|12
|protocol_version
|VarUInt
|universal
|if interface = TCP
|The originating client's own TCP protocol version (
DBMS_TCP_PROTOCOL_VERSION), not the negotiated version. The peer revision only decides which fields are present; this value is the initiator's compiled-in version, so on a newer client talking to an older server it can be higher than the negotiated/server revision.
|13
|quota_key
|String
|universal
|QUOTA_KEY_IN_CLIENT_INFO (v54060)
|Resource quota key for server-side keyed quotas. Clients that do not use a keyed quota send an empty string.
|14
|distributed_depth
|VarUInt
|inter-server
|DISTRIBUTED_DEPTH (v54448)
|Distributed query nesting depth. External clients send
0.
|15
|version_patch
|VarUInt
|universal
|VERSION_PATCH (v54401), TCP only
|Client patch version
|16
|open_telemetry
|(below)
|client
|OPEN_TELEMETRY (v54442)
|Trace context. Clients without tracing send
0.
|17
|collaborate_with_initiator
|VarUInt
|inter-server
|PARALLEL_REPLICAS (v54453)
|Bool as VarUInt. External clients send
0.
|18
|count_participating_replicas
|VarUInt
|inter-server
|PARALLEL_REPLICAS (v54453)
|External clients send
0.
|19
|number_of_current_replica
|VarUInt
|inter-server
|PARALLEL_REPLICAS (v54453)
|External clients send
0.
|20
|script_query_number
|VarUInt
|client
|QUERY_AND_LINE_NUMBERS (v54475)
|1-indexed statement position in a multi-statement script. External clients send
0.
|21
|script_line_number
|VarUInt
|client
|QUERY_AND_LINE_NUMBERS (v54475)
|1-indexed line number within the source script. External clients send
0.
|22
|jwt_present
|UInt8
|inter-server
|JWT_IN_INTERSERVER (v54476)
0 = no JWT;
1 = JWT follows. External clients without JWT auth send
0.
|23
|jwt
|String
|inter-server
|JWT_IN_INTERSERVER (v54476), if jwt_present=1
|JWT bearer token, only present when field 22 =
1.
|24
|client_agent
|String
|client
|CLIENT_AGENT_IN_CLIENT_INFO (v54485)
|Trailing field. Identifier of the client tool/agent, auto-detected from the environment (e.g.
claude-code,
cursor,
gemini-cli, or the
AGENT env var). External clients with no detected agent send an empty string. Present on the normal Query path once negotiated version ≥ 54485 (sent on all interfaces, not only TCP).
Fields 7–12 above are the TCP branch. When
query_interface (field 6) is not TCP, these fields are replaced by a different wire layout — they are not merely optional omissions, so a decoder must branch on field 6.
query_interface = 2(HTTP): the server-forwarded HTTP request info is written instead —
http_method(
UInt8),
http_user_agent(
String), then
forwarded_for(
String, gated by
X_FORWARDED_FOR_IN_CLIENT_INFOv54443) and
http_referer(
String, gated by
REFERER_IN_CLIENT_INFOv54447). No
os_user/
client_hostname/
client_name/
version_*/
protocol_versionfields are present.
- Any other interface: none of the TCP fields (7–12) and none of the HTTP fields are written; the stream continues directly with
quota_key.
After this branch the layout rejoins:
quota_key (field 13) and
distributed_depth (field 14) follow for all interfaces, then
version_patch (field 15) is written only for TCP.
This branch matters mainly for inter-server traffic, where the initiating server forwards a query that originally arrived over HTTP. A decoder that always reads the TCP fields will misread such packets — treating
http_method or
http_user_agent as
quota_key.
OpenTelemetry encoding (field 16):
Inter-server authentication
The Query field 4 (
auth_hash) is not the shared cluster secret on the wire. Sending the raw secret would both fail authentication and leak it. Instead, a server acting as an inter-server client proves it knows the secret with a salted SHA-256 hash:
- Enter inter-server mode. The connecting server signals it inside
ClientHello: the
userfield is the inter-server marker and
passwordis empty. It then appends two more strings — the cluster name and a freshly-generated 32-byte
salt(
encodeSHA256of a random value) — immediately after the
user/
passwordfields, as part of the same
ClientHellopacket. The server reads these two strings before it sends
ServerHello, so a client must write them up front; waiting for
ServerHellofirst deadlocks, because the server is blocked reading them.
- Obtain the nonce.
ServerHellocarries an 8-byte
UInt64nonce when
INTERSERVER_SECRET_V2(v54462) is negotiated.
- Compute the hash. For every non-
InitialQueryQuery packet, the client writes
encodeSHA256(salt + nonce + cluster_secret + query + query_id + initial_user + external_roles)into field 4 — a 32-byte digest. (
nonceis its decimal string form, present only when negotiated ≥ v54462;
external_rolesis appended only when
INTERSERVER_EXTERNALLY_GRANTED_ROLES(v54472) is negotiated.) For an
InitialQuery, or when no cluster secret is configured, the client writes an empty string instead.
- Verify. The server reads field 4 with a 32-byte cap and recomputes the same concatenation using its own copy of the cluster secret; the connection is rejected if the digests differ.
External (non-inter-server) clients never enter this mode and always send an empty
auth_hash.
Setting
Encoded inline in the Query body's settings list (the Query packet, field 3). The list is always present, regardless of negotiated version, and is terminated by a Setting with an empty key — a single
VarUInt 0, with no flags or value following. Only the per-setting encoding depends on the negotiated version, gated by
SETTINGS_SERIALIZED_AS_STRINGS (v54429).
v54429+ (
STRINGS_WITH_FLAGS) — each setting is the triple shown here:
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Description
|1
|key
|String
|universal
|Setting name. Empty = end of list.
|2
|flags
|VarUInt
|universal
|Metadata bit flags; see below.
|3
|value
|String
|universal
|Setting value as string
Fields 2 and 3 are absent when
key is empty.
Pre-54429 (
BINARY) — each setting is
[String key][type-specific binary value]: the
flags field is not written, and the value is encoded in the setting's native binary form (for example a fixed-width integer or a length-prefixed string) rather than as a decimal/text string. The list is still terminated by an empty
key. A client that targets a negotiated version below
54429 must read and write this binary form, not the triple above. (Custom user-defined settings are the exception: they always carry
flags and a string value, in both encodings.)
The
flags field packs:
0x01— Important: the setting affects query results and must not be silently ignored by older peers.
0x02— Custom: a user-defined custom setting.
0x0c— a 2-bit tier field, not an independent flag:
0x00= Production,
0x04= Obsolete,
0x08= Experimental,
0x0c= Beta. Read all 2 bits (
flags & 0x0c) — a naive
flags & 0x04test would misclassify Beta (
0x0c) as Obsolete.
0x80— HotReload (config reload without restart; defined in the flags enum, encountered mainly for coordination settings).
Parameter
Query parameters, for parameterized queries like
SELECT {x:UInt64}. Encoded identically to a Setting with the
Custom flag (
0x02) set, and terminated by an empty key in the same way.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Description
|1
|key
|String
|client
|Parameter name. Empty = end of list.
|2
|flags
|VarUInt
|client
|Always
0x02 (Custom)
|3
|value
|String
|client
|Parameter value as string. See the note below on quoting.
The parameter value is the SQL representation of the value, not a raw literal. String-typed parameters must be passed already single-quoted (for example, the value for
{name:String} is
'Alice', not
Alice); otherwise the server's value parser rejects them.
Data (packet type 1 server→client, packet type 2 client→server)
Both directions. Carries result blocks, INSERT data, external tables, and end-of-data markers.
The wire format is symmetric — both directions include a
table_name prefix before the Block. Only the packet type byte differs.
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Description
|table_name
|String
|universal
|External table name. Empty (
"") is the common case — for the main table, query results, and the INSERT row stream. Empty
table_name alone is not the end-of-data marker (normal INSERT row packets also carry
"").
|Block body
|—
|—
|See Block & column structure.
The end-of-data marker is a packet whose Block is empty —
0 columns and
0 rows — regardless of
table_name. The server treats a client
Data packet as the terminator only when the decoded block is empty (
block.empty()); a packet with
table_name = "" and a non-empty block is an ordinary row packet, not a terminator. So an INSERT row stream is a sequence of non-empty
Data blocks followed by one empty
Data block that ends it.
The block variants and what they mean are documented under Block variants.
Progress (packet type 3)
Server → Client. Sent periodically during query execution. All fields are VarUInt, and each packet carries increments since the previous
Progress packet, not cumulative totals. Before sending, the server reads its counters and atomically resets them to zero, and computes
elapsed_ns as the time delta since the last send. A client therefore must accumulate successive packets locally to obtain running totals — treating a packet as an absolute value makes the progress display jump backwards or undercount once more than one packet arrives.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Condition
|Description
|1
|rows
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Rows read since the previous packet (add to running total)
|2
|bytes
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Bytes read since the previous packet (add to running total)
|3
|total_rows
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Increment to the estimated total rows to read; accumulate (may be 0 in a given packet)
|4
|total_bytes
|VarUInt
|universal
|TOTAL_BYTES_IN_PROGRESS (v54463)
|Increment to the estimated total bytes to read; accumulate. Sits BETWEEN
total_rows and
wrote_rows on the wire.
|5
|wrote_rows
|VarUInt
|universal
|WRITE_CLIENT_INFO (v54420)
|Rows written since the previous packet (for INSERT); accumulate
|6
|wrote_bytes
|VarUInt
|universal
|WRITE_CLIENT_INFO (v54420)
|Bytes written since the previous packet (for INSERT); accumulate
|7
|elapsed_ns
|VarUInt
|universal
|SERVER_QUERY_TIME_IN_PROGRESS (v54460)
|Nanoseconds elapsed since the previous packet (a delta, not total query time); accumulate
ProfileInfo (packet type 6)
Server → Client. Sent once per query, near the end of execution.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Condition
|Description
|1
|rows
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Total rows processed
|2
|blocks
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Total blocks processed
|3
|bytes
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Total bytes processed
|4
|applied_limit
|Bool
|universal
|always
|Whether a LIMIT clause was applied
|5
|rows_before_limit
|VarUInt
|universal
|always
|Row count before LIMIT
|6
|obsolete
|Bool
|universal
|always
|Obsolete compatibility byte. The server always writes
true here and the client discards it on read; it is not a "
rows_before_limit was computed" flag. The meaningful limit state is field 4 (
applied_limit) together with field 5. Read and ignore.
|7
|applied_aggregation
|Bool
|universal
|ROWS_BEFORE_AGGREGATION (v54469)
|Whether GROUP BY was applied
|8
|rows_before_aggregation
|VarUInt
|universal
|ROWS_BEFORE_AGGREGATION (v54469)
|Row count before aggregation
Totals (packet type 7)
Server → Client. Sent for queries with
WITH TOTALS. Wire format is identical to Data: a
table_name string (always empty) followed by a Block. Only the packet type byte differs.
Extremes (packet type 8)
Server → Client. Sent when the
extremes setting is enabled. Wire format is identical to Data. The block has exactly 2 rows: row 0 holds the minimum of each column, row 1 holds the maximum.
Log (packet type 10)
Server → Client. Sent when the query has an active logs queue (the
send_logs_level setting; see log streaming).
Same envelope and body format as Data. The block has a fixed
num_columns = 8 and a predefined schema. Each log line is one row across all 8 columns, and a single Log packet may carry many rows.
The 8 columns, in this exact order:
|#
|Name
|Type
|Description
|1
|event_time
|DateTime
|Event timestamp (seconds since epoch)
|2
|event_time_microseconds
|UInt32
|Microseconds component
|3
|host_name
|String
|Server hostname emitting the log
|4
|query_id
|String
|Query ID the log belongs to
|5
|thread_id
|UInt64
|OS thread ID
|6
|priority
|Int8
|Log level (Poco priority: 1 = Fatal, … 8 = Trace)
|7
|source
|String
|Logger name
|8
|text
|String
|Log message text
ProfileEvents (packet type 14)
Server → Client. Carries per-query performance counters.
Same envelope and body format as Data. The block has a fixed
num_columns = 6 and a predefined schema. Each event is one row.
The 6 columns:
|#
|Name
|Type
|Description
|1
|host_name
|String
|Server hostname
|2
|current_time
|DateTime
|Event timestamp
|3
|thread_id
|UInt64
|Thread ID
|4
|type
|Enum8
|Event type: 1 = Increment (counter), 2 = Gauge. The underlying storage is one signed byte.
|5
|name
|String
|Event name (e.g.,
"Query",
"NetworkReceiveBytes")
|6
|value
|Int64
|Counter value or gauge reading
The
value column's element type is not fixed across packets — older servers emit
UInt64, newer ones
Int64. Read the column's type string from the block header rather than assuming one width.
TableColumns (packet type 11)
Server → Client, gated by
COLUMN_DEFAULTS_METADATA (v54410). The server sends it before the INSERT schema block to carry column-default metadata, but only when the negotiated version is ≥ 54410 and the
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields setting is enabled. Below 54410 the packet is never sent, so an older client must not wait for it — the schema
Data block comes directly. A v54410+ client should be ready for either order: an optional
TableColumns, then the schema block.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Description
|1
|external_table
|String
|universal
|External table name. Empty = main table.
|2
|columns_description
|String
|universal
|Textual column definitions, e.g.,
"id Int32, name String DEFAULT ''". Free-form text — parse as a string.
At negotiated version ≥ 54481 (
COMPRESSED_LOGS_PROFILE_EVENTS_COLUMNS) the server writes both fields through the same optionally-compressed output path, so when the query has
compression = true the whole
TableColumns body (
external_table +
columns_description) is inside the compression frame; the client reads it through the matching decompressed stream. When the query has no compression, the body is on the wire uncompressed exactly as the table above shows. This matters for
INSERT schema responses: a client that switches compression handling for
Log and
ProfileEvents but not
TableColumns will misread the response when query compression is enabled.
TimezoneUpdate (packet type 17)
Server → Client, gated by
TIMEZONE_UPDATES (v54464). Sent in exactly one place: the initializer for the
input table function (a query of the form
INSERT INTO <table> SELECT ... FROM input('<structure>'), which streams rows from the client). Right after the server sends the input-schema
Data block (see the INSERT phase), it emits
TimezoneUpdate carrying the query context's current
session_timezone so the client parses the rows it is about to send with the same timezone. The server does not emit this packet for arbitrary mid-query
SET session_timezone changes, nor to tell the client how to format later result blocks.
|#
|Field
|Type
|Role
|Description
|1
|timezone
|String
|universal
|The new session-default timezone (e.g.,
"UTC",
"Europe/Berlin").
The packet arrives once, immediately after the input-schema block and before the client starts sending row blocks. A decoder that ignores
TimezoneUpdate MUST still consume the trailing
String to keep the wire aligned.
SSH challenge-response authentication (packet types 11, 12, 18)
Gated by
SSH_AUTHENTICATION (v54466), and opt-in only. A connection enters the SSH flow when ClientHello sends
user = " SSH KEY AUTHENTICATION " + <real_user> (with the leading and trailing spaces) and
password = "". The server reads the prefix, strips it to recover the real user, and switches to challenge-response.
|Packet
|Code
|Direction
|Body
|SSHChallengeRequest
|11
|Client → Server
|(no body)
|SSHChallenge
|18
|Server → Client
String challenge — random bytes; one component of the string that gets signed (see below)
|SSHChallengeResponse
|12
|Client → Server
String signature — SSH signature over the concatenation defined below, not over the raw challenge
The flow runs in place of password authentication, and the challenge-response exchange happens before ServerHello — the server defers its Hello reply until authentication succeeds:
-
The client sends ClientHello with the SSH marker prefix and an empty password.
-
The client sends
SSHChallengeRequest(packet 11). The server has not sent ServerHello yet — it processes authentication first and blocks here waiting for this packet.
-
The server replies with
SSHChallengecarrying random bytes (packet 18).
-
The client builds the string to sign and signs that, not the raw challenge, then sends
SSHChallengeResponse(packet 12) with the signature. The signed message is the byte-wise concatenation, with no separators, of four parts in this exact order:
Part Source
decimal(protocol_version)
The client's protocol version as a decimal ASCII string (e.g.
"54466") — the version number as a string, not a VarUInt or fixed-width integer. The server validates using the same protocol version it received in
ClientHello.
default_database
The
databasefield from
ClientHello(empty string if none).
user
The real user name with the
" SSH KEY AUTHENTICATION "marker prefix stripped — the same name the server recovers after stripping the prefix.
challenge
The raw
challengebytes from the
SSHChallengepacket.
-
The server verifies the signature against the user's registered public key, reconstructing the same
decimal(protocol_version) + default_database + user + challengestring. On success it sends
ServerHello— the same reply as in the password flow — and the handshake continues normally (Addendum, etc.); on failure it returns an
Exceptionand terminates the connection. A client that signs only the raw challenge bytes will fail authentication.
This is the reverse of the password handshake, where ServerHello immediately follows ClientHello. Under SSH auth, ServerHello is withheld until after the signature is verified, so the SSH challenge-response is interleaved into the handshake before any ServerHello is seen.
External clients that don't use SSH auth never see packets 11, 12, or 18 — they stay off the wire unless the user explicitly opts in via the username prefix.
Packet type reference
Client → Server
|Code
|Name
|Body format
|Description
|0
|Hello
|ClientHello
|Handshake initiation
|1
|Query
|Query
|Query execution request
|2
|Data
|Data
|Data block (INSERT data, external tables, end-of-data marker)
|3
|Cancel
|(no body)
|Cancel running query
|4
|Ping
|Ping
|Liveness check
|5
|TablesStatusRequest
|not specified
|Table status check
|6
|KeepAlive
|not specified
|Connection keepalive
|7
|Scalar
|not specified
|Scalar data block
|8
|IgnoredPartUUIDs
|not specified
|Parts to exclude from query
|9
|ReadTaskResponse
|not specified
|S3 cluster read response
|10
|MergeTreeReadTaskResponse
|not specified
|Parallel read task response
|11
|SSHChallengeRequest
|SSH auth
|SSH auth challenge request
|12
|SSHChallengeResponse
|SSH auth
|SSH auth challenge response
|13
|QueryPlan
|not specified
|Query plan
Server → Client
|Code
|Name
|Body format
|Description
|0
|Hello
|ServerHello
|Handshake response
|1
|Data
|Data
|Result data block
|2
|Exception
|Exception
|Error
|3
|Progress
|Progress
|Query execution progress
|4
|Pong
|Pong
|Liveness response
|5
|EndOfStream
|(no body)
|Query complete
|6
|ProfileInfo
|ProfileInfo
|Post-execution profiling data
|7
|Totals
|Totals
|GROUP BY WITH TOTALS row
|8
|Extremes
|Extremes
|Min/max values (2-row block)
|9
|TablesStatusResponse
|not specified
|Table status response
|10
|Log
|Log
|Query execution log lines
|11
|TableColumns
|TableColumns
|Column descriptions for defaults
|12
|PartUUIDs
|not specified
|Unique part IDs
|13
|ReadTaskRequest
|not specified
|Cluster read task request
|14
|ProfileEvents
|ProfileEvents
|Performance counters
|15
|MergeTreeAllRangesAnnouncement
|not specified
|Parallel read initialization
|16
|MergeTreeReadTaskRequest
|not specified
|Parallel read task assignment
|17
|TimezoneUpdate
|TimezoneUpdate
|Server timezone update
|18
|SSHChallenge
|SSH auth
|SSH auth challenge
Configuration
This section covers the tunables that shape native protocol connections:
- Transport-layer settings — TCP socket options and timeouts, which affect how the TCP connection itself behaves.
- Application-layer settings — per-query tunables carried in the Query packet's settings list, which affect what the server sends on the wire or how it is framed.
- Settings out of scope — settings often confused with protocol settings but which actually control SQL execution or storage.
The defaults below reflect a recent server release; they may differ across versions and deployments.
Transport-layer settings
Socket options
|Option
|Default
|Side
|Description
TCP_NODELAY
|on
|both
|Nagle's algorithm disabled. Small packets are sent immediately.
SO_KEEPALIVE
|on (client), OS default (server)
|asymmetric
|Kernel-level TCP keepalive probes. Client explicitly enables this when
tcp_keep_alive_timeout > 0. Server inherits the OS default.
SO_RCVBUF /
SO_SNDBUF
|OS defaults
|—
|Socket buffer sizes. Not tuned by the protocol.
Timeouts
|Setting
|Default
|Unit
|Side
|Description
connect_timeout
|10
|seconds
|client
|Timeout for establishing the initial TCP connection.
handshake_timeout_ms
|10000
|milliseconds
|client
|Timeout for receiving ServerHello during the handshake.
send_timeout
|300
|seconds
|both
|If no bytes can be written within this interval, the connection throws.
receive_timeout
|300
|seconds
|both
|If no bytes can be read within this interval, the connection throws.
tcp_keep_alive_timeout
|290
|seconds
|client
|Idle duration before the OS sends the first TCP keepalive probe.
receive_data_timeout_ms
|2000
|milliseconds
|client
|Timeout for receiving the first Data packet from a replica.
connect_timeout_with_failover_ms
|1000
|milliseconds
|client
|Per-attempt connect timeout when iterating replicas.
connect_timeout_with_failover_secure_ms
|1000
|milliseconds
|client
|Per-attempt connect timeout when iterating replicas over TLS.
hedged_connection_timeout_ms
|50
|milliseconds
|client
|Per-attempt connect timeout for hedged requests.
poll_interval
|10
|seconds
|server
|Granularity of the server's idle-connection and shutdown check loop.
The timeouts nest like this:
OS keepalive fires first and may detect dead peers silently at the kernel level. The application receive timeout is the next line of defence. The idle timeout is the last resort that reaps long-unused connections.
Connection limits
|Setting
|Default
|Unit
|Side
|Description
max_connections
|4096
|count
|server
|Maximum concurrent TCP connections.
idle_connection_timeout
|3600
|seconds
|server
|Maximum time an idle connection may remain open.
tcp_close_connection_after_queries_num
|0 (unlimited)
|count
|server
|Maximum number of queries per connection before a forced close.
tcp_close_connection_after_queries_seconds
|0 (unlimited)
|seconds
|server
|Maximum total connection lifetime regardless of activity.
A connection that issues queries regularly can live indefinitely. Only idle connections are reaped after an hour, and there is no default maximum lifetime.
Application-layer settings
These settings travel per-query in the Query packet's settings list. They change what the server sends on the wire, or how it is framed.
Compression
|Setting
|Default
|Unit
|Description
network_compression_method
"LZ4"
|string
|Compression codec used when the Query packet's
compression flag is set. Values:
"LZ4",
"LZ4HC",
"ZSTD",
"NONE".
network_zstd_compression_level
|1
|1–15
|ZSTD level when
network_compression_method == "ZSTD".
The
compression flag in the Query packet (field 6) toggles compression on and off; these settings select which codec is used when it is on.
Log streaming
|Setting
|Default
|Unit
|Description
send_logs_level
"fatal"
|string
|Minimum log level. Values:
"none",
"fatal",
"error",
"warning",
"information",
"debug",
"trace".
send_logs_source_regexp
""
|string
|Regex filter on the logger source. Empty = all sources pass.
Setting
send_logs_level to anything other than
"none" makes the server emit Log packets during query execution.
Progress reporting
|Setting
|Default
|Unit
|Description
interactive_delay
|100000
|microseconds
|Target minimum interval between consecutive Progress packets.
This is a target minimum, not a strict maximum: the server may send Progress packets less often when the query is not producing work fast enough.
Result envelope
|Setting
|Default
|Unit
|Description
extremes
|false
|bool
|When true, the server sends an Extremes packet with min/max values per column.
max_result_rows
|0 (unlimited)
|count
|Cap on rows transmitted. Behaviour controlled by
result_overflow_mode.
max_result_bytes
|0 (unlimited)
|uncompressed bytes
|Cap on uncompressed byte volume. Behaviour controlled by
result_overflow_mode.
result_overflow_mode
"throw"
|string
"throw" ends the stream with Exception;
"break" sends partial results followed by EndOfStream.
Async INSERT
|Setting
|Default
|Unit
|Description
async_insert
|true
|bool
|When true, INSERT data is queued server-side and batched.
wait_for_async_insert
|true
|bool
|When true (with
async_insert on), the server holds the response until queued data is flushed.
wait_for_async_insert_timeout
|120
|seconds
|Maximum time the server waits for a flush before returning.
Distributed tracing
|Setting
|Default
|Unit
|Description
opentelemetry_start_trace_probability
|0.0
|0–1 probability
|Server-side probability of attaching OpenTelemetry context to response telemetry.
Settings out of scope
These settings are sometimes mistaken for protocol-level settings, but they control SQL execution, storage, or CPU use rather than wire behaviour. A protocol implementation does not need to handle them specially.
max_threads— parallelism within query execution.
max_memory_usage— per-query memory cap.
max_block_size,
preferred_block_size_bytes— internal block sizing during query processing; wire blocks are independent of these.
compile_expressions— JIT compilation; CPU only.
async_insert_max_data_size— server-side queue buffer.
- All
input_format_*and
output_format_*settings except the
input_format_native_*/
output_format_native_*family — the non-
nativeones select or tune other formats (for example over HTTP) and do not change the native protocol's
Datablocks.
The
*_native_* settings are the exception: they change the bytes inside native TCP
Data blocks, so a protocol implementation must account for them.
output_format_native_encode_types_in_binary_format switches the column
type field from a textual string to a binary type encoding,
output_format_native_write_json_as_string emits
JSON columns as a
String, and
output_format_native_use_flattened_dynamic_and_json_serialization selects the FLATTENED
Dynamic/
JSON layout. Because these affect the block body rather than the packet envelope, they are specified in the Native Format spec — see column wire layout and versioned types.
Glossary
Cancel — a client-initiated packet (type 3) that aborts a running query. Not specified in detail on this page.
End-of-client-data marker — an empty Data packet (0 columns, 0 rows) the client sends to close an input stream. Its position differs by query kind:
- Normal query (
SELECT, etc.): sent after the Query packet and any external-table Data packets to signal "no more external data". The server then begins executing.
INSERT: the client does not send a pre-schema marker. The server sends the schema block first, the client streams its row Data blocks, and only then sends the empty Data packet to terminate the row stream. Sending an empty marker before the schema block would be read as an immediate end-of-rows and lose the data.
Feature — a wire-format change introduced in a specific protocol version. Active when the negotiated version is at or above the feature's version. See versioning and feature gates.
Inter-server — a role label for a field that is only meaningful in server-to-server distributed queries. External clients write a default value (usually empty string, 0, or false).
Negotiated version —
min(client_version, server_version), computed during the handshake. Determines which features are active for the lifetime of the connection.
Packet — a wire message: a VarUInt packet type code followed by a body whose format depends on the type. See packet envelope.
Packet type code — the leading VarUInt of a packet that identifies its format. Values 0–18 are currently assigned. See the packet type reference.
Response stream — the sequence of packets the server emits during a query. Open-ended in length, terminated by exactly one
EndOfStream (success) or
Exception (failure). See the query phase.
Schema block — the header block (a Block with columns but 0 rows) that the server sends during the INSERT phase to announce the expected column shapes before the client sends data.
Settings list — a sequence of
(key, flags, value) tuples in the Query body, terminated by an empty key. Carries per-query application-layer configuration. See Setting.
Stage — a VarUInt field in the Query packet (field 5) controlling how far the server executes the query. External clients typically send
2 (Complete); distributed queries and serialized query plans use the higher values. See Query field 5 for the full set of wire values.
Terminator — a packet that ends a stream. The Query response ends on
EndOfStream (success) or
Exception (failure). The client's input stream ends on the empty Data marker.