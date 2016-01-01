RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypesAndDefaults

Input Output Alias ✔ ✗

Similar to the RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes format, but with an extra byte before each cell that indicates whether the column's DEFAULT value should be used — exactly like in the RowBinaryWithDefaults format. This combination supports schema-evolving INSERT s: the writer can omit columns from the header (they receive the target column's DEFAULT ) and, for any column it does send, it can mark individual cells as "use the column's DEFAULT " without conflating that with NULL .

This format is input only.

The header is identical to RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes :

A VarUInt with the number of columns N . N length-prefixed String s with column names. N column types — either textual names or compact binary encoding, controlled by the output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format / input_format_binary_decode_types_in_binary_format settings.

After the header, each row consists of N cells. For each cell:

A single UInt8 marker byte. 0x01 — use the target column's DEFAULT expression. No value bytes follow. 0x00 — a value follows, serialized via the column type's RowBinary serializer. For Nullable(T) the value bytes start with the Nullable null byte ( 0 for non-null, 1 for NULL), then the inner value if non-null.

marker byte.

The per-cell default marker and Nullable 's built-in null byte are independent. A Nullable(UInt32) DEFAULT 42 column can be sent three different ways per row:

Bytes Meaning 01 Use DEFAULT 42 . 00 01 Value path, then NULL via the Nullable type. 00 00 … Value path, then a non-null inner value.

Case Behavior Column missing from the file's header entirely Filled in the target via insertDefaultsForNotSeenColumns ; gated by defaults_for_omitted_fields . Column present in the header, cell marker 0x01 insertDefault per row. Column present in the header, cell marker 0x00 Value is parsed normally. Extra column in the header, not in the target table Silently dropped when input_format_skip_unknown_fields = 1 (the marker is consumed first; if 0x01 , nothing else; if 0x00 , the typed value is parsed and discarded).

SELECT * FROM format( 'RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypesAndDefaults', 'x Nullable(UInt32) DEFAULT 42', unhex('01' || '0178' || '10' || hex('Nullable(UInt32)') || '01') );

┌──x─┐ │ 42 │ └────┘

The header carries one column named x of type Nullable(UInt32) .

of type . The single cell uses marker 0x01 , meaning "use DEFAULT 42 ".

The following settings are common to all RowBinary type formats.