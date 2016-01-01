PNG

Input Output Alias ✗ ✔ ✗

Renders the result of a query as a PNG image. This is useful as a built-in visualization tool.

The size of the output image is fixed by the settings output_format_image_width and output_format_image_height (both default to 1024). Pixels that are not covered by the result are filled with black (in RGB and grayscale modes) or with transparent black (in RGBA mode).

The color mode is determined automatically from the column names and types of the result:

Columns Mode r , g , b 8-bit RGB r , g , b , a 8-bit RGBA v of integer type 8-bit grayscale v of Float* type 8-bit grayscale (values in [0, 1] → [0, 255] ) v of Bool type Binary (rendered as 8-bit grayscale: 0 or 255 )

Column names are matched case-insensitively. If the color mode cannot be unambiguously determined (e.g. unknown column names, mixed v with r / g / b / a , or one of r / g / b missing), the query throws an exception.

For pixel channels, integer values are clamped to [0, 255] and floating-point values are clamped to [0, 1] and then scaled to [0, 255] .

The position of each record in the image is determined by one of two modes:

Implicit (the default — when neither x nor y is present). Each record corresponds to a single pixel; pixels are filled in scanline order: left to right, top to bottom.

(the default — when neither nor is present). Each record corresponds to a single pixel; pixels are filled in scanline order: left to right, top to bottom. Explicit (when x and y columns are present, both of integer types). The x and y columns give the pixel coordinates. Records with coordinates outside the image are silently ignored. In case of multiple records with the same coordinates, the last one wins (painter's algorithm).

SELECT toUInt8(x * 25) AS r, toUInt8(y * 25) AS g, toUInt8((x + y) * 12) AS b FROM ( SELECT number % 10 AS x, intDiv(number, 10) AS y FROM numbers(100) ) INTO OUTFILE 'gradient.png' FORMAT PNG SETTINGS output_format_image_width = 10, output_format_image_height = 10;

SELECT toInt32(x) AS x, toInt32(y) AS y, toUInt8(intensity) AS v FROM points INTO OUTFILE 'points.png' FORMAT PNG SETTINGS output_format_image_width = 512, output_format_image_height = 512;

By default, the PNG format writes the raw image bytes. The setting output_format_image_terminal_mode makes the format render the image directly to the terminal using an inline image protocol instead:

Value Behaviour `` (empty) Write the raw image bytes (the default). iterm Use the iTerm2 inline image protocol. kitty Use the Kitty graphics protocol. sixel Use the Sixel protocol. The image is reduced to a fixed 6×6×6 palette and the alpha channel, if any, is composited over a black background. auto If the output is a terminal, detect its capabilities and use iterm , kitty , or sixel (in this order); otherwise write the raw image bytes.

SELECT toUInt8(x * 25) AS r, toUInt8(y * 25) AS g, toUInt8((x + y) * 12) AS b FROM (SELECT number % 10 AS x, intDiv(number, 10) AS y FROM numbers(100)) FORMAT PNG SETTINGS output_format_image_width = 10, output_format_image_height = 10, output_format_image_terminal_mode = 'auto';