PNG
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✗
|✔
|✗
Description
Renders the result of a query as a PNG image. This is useful as a built-in visualization tool.
The size of the output image is fixed by the settings
output_format_image_width and
output_format_image_height
(both default to 1024). Pixels that are not covered by the result are filled with black
(in
RGB and grayscale modes) or with transparent black (in
RGBA mode).
The color mode is determined automatically from the column names and types of the result:
|Columns
|Mode
r,
g,
b
|8-bit RGB
r,
g,
b,
a
|8-bit RGBA
v of integer type
|8-bit grayscale
v of
Float* type
|8-bit grayscale (values in
[0, 1] →
[0, 255])
v of
Bool type
|Binary (rendered as 8-bit grayscale:
0 or
255)
Column names are matched case-insensitively. If the color mode cannot be unambiguously
determined (e.g. unknown column names, mixed
v with
r/
g/
b/
a, or one of
r/
g/
b missing),
the query throws an exception.
For pixel channels, integer values are clamped to
[0, 255] and floating-point values
are clamped to
[0, 1] and then scaled to
[0, 255].
The position of each record in the image is determined by one of two modes:
- Implicit (the default — when neither
xnor
yis present). Each record corresponds to a single pixel; pixels are filled in scanline order: left to right, top to bottom.
- Explicit (when
xand
ycolumns are present, both of integer types). The
xand
ycolumns give the pixel coordinates. Records with coordinates outside the image are silently ignored. In case of multiple records with the same coordinates, the last one wins (painter's algorithm).
Example usage
Implicit coordinates (row-per-pixel), RGB
Explicit coordinates, grayscale
Displaying images in the terminal
By default, the
PNG format writes the raw image bytes. The setting
output_format_image_terminal_mode
makes the format render the image directly to the terminal using an inline image protocol instead:
|Value
|Behaviour
|`` (empty)
|Write the raw image bytes (the default).
iterm
|Use the iTerm2 inline image protocol.
kitty
|Use the Kitty graphics protocol.
sixel
|Use the Sixel protocol. The image is reduced to a fixed 6×6×6 palette and the alpha channel, if any, is composited over a black background.
auto
|If the output is a terminal, detect its capabilities and use
iterm,
kitty, or
sixel (in this order); otherwise write the raw image bytes.
Format settings
|Setting
|Description
|Default
output_format_image_width
|Width of the output image in pixels.
1024
output_format_image_height
|Height of the output image in pixels.
1024
output_format_image_terminal_mode
|Inline terminal image protocol (see above).
|`` (empty)