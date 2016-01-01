GeoJSON
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✗
Description
Reads a GeoJSON
FeatureCollection document and produces one row per feature. Each row has the following fixed schema:
|Column
|Type
|Description
id
String
|The feature's
id member (a JSON string or number), stored as text; an empty string if the
id is absent or
null.
geometry
Geometry
|The feature's geometry, stored as a
Geometry variant type.
properties
Nullable(JSON)
|The feature's
properties object, stored as a semi-structured
JSON column. An explicit
"properties": null is preserved as
NULL.
Each geometry is stored in ClickHouse's
Geometry type (a
Variant). The supported GeoJSON geometry types are
Point,
LineString,
MultiLineString,
Polygon, and
MultiPolygon. The two other GeoJSON geometry types,
GeometryCollection and
MultiPoint, cannot be represented by the
Geometry type; reading one into the
geometry column raises an exception by default, which can be changed to insert
NULL instead — see Handling unsupported geometry types below. By default, the
geometry column is
NULL only when a feature's geometry is an explicit JSON
null; under
input_format_geojson_unsupported_geometry_handling = 'null' it is also
NULL for an unsupported geometry type.
The document's structure is validated: the top-level
type must be
FeatureCollection and every element of
features must have
type
Feature. Coordinates must satisfy the GeoJSON shape invariants — a
LineString (and each line of a
MultiLineString) must have at least two positions, and a
Polygon ring (and each ring of a
MultiPolygon) must be closed and have at least four positions. Malformed documents are rejected rather than silently loaded.
Other keys in the
FeatureCollection object (such as
name or
crs) and other keys inside each
Feature object (such as
bbox) are ignored.
Key ordering is flexible: the top-level
type may appear before or after the
features array, and within a geometry object
coordinates may appear before or after
type.
Schema inference returns the fixed schema above, so
DESCRIBE and
SELECT ... FROM format(...) work without a table definition.
Example usage
Given the following GeoJSON file
london.geojson containing a mix of geometry types:
We can query the file and inspect geometry types:
The file extension
.geojson is automatically detected, so the format argument can be omitted:
We can use
variantType to check the underlying type of each Geometry object:
And we can extract the underlying data like this:
Accessing a
Geometry subcolumn returns the value when the row holds that type, and the type's default otherwise —
(0,0) for
Point and
[] for the array-based types — so use
variantType(geometry) to tell which one is set.
We can also ingest GeoJSON data into a table:
Then query by feature type:
We can also infer the schema of GeoJSON data without a table definition:
Handling unsupported geometry types
Some valid GeoJSON geometry types — such as
GeometryCollection and
MultiPoint — can't be represented by ClickHouse's
Geometry type. You can control what happens when such a geometry must be stored in the
geometry column using the
input_format_geojson_unsupported_geometry_handling setting. Possible values are:
'throw'— throw an exception (default)
'null'— insert a
NULLvalue for the
geometrycolumn and continue parsing
This handling applies only when the
geometry column is read. When
geometry is not a requested output column (for example
SELECT id FROM ...), an unsupported geometry is still validated for well-formedness but does not trigger the handling — it neither throws nor inserts
NULL, because no geometry value is materialized.