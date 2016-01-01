GeoJSON

Input Output Alias ✔ ✗

Reads a GeoJSON FeatureCollection document and produces one row per feature. Each row has the following fixed schema:

Column Type Description id String The feature's id member (a JSON string or number), stored as text; an empty string if the id is absent or null . geometry Geometry The feature's geometry, stored as a Geometry variant type. properties Nullable(JSON) The feature's properties object, stored as a semi-structured JSON column. An explicit "properties": null is preserved as NULL .

Each geometry is stored in ClickHouse's Geometry type (a Variant ). The supported GeoJSON geometry types are Point , LineString , MultiLineString , Polygon , and MultiPolygon . The two other GeoJSON geometry types, GeometryCollection and MultiPoint , cannot be represented by the Geometry type; reading one into the geometry column raises an exception by default, which can be changed to insert NULL instead — see Handling unsupported geometry types below. By default, the geometry column is NULL only when a feature's geometry is an explicit JSON null ; under input_format_geojson_unsupported_geometry_handling = 'null' it is also NULL for an unsupported geometry type.

The document's structure is validated: the top-level type must be FeatureCollection and every element of features must have type Feature . Coordinates must satisfy the GeoJSON shape invariants — a LineString (and each line of a MultiLineString ) must have at least two positions, and a Polygon ring (and each ring of a MultiPolygon ) must be closed and have at least four positions. Malformed documents are rejected rather than silently loaded.

Other keys in the FeatureCollection object (such as name or crs ) and other keys inside each Feature object (such as bbox ) are ignored.

Key ordering is flexible: the top-level type may appear before or after the features array, and within a geometry object coordinates may appear before or after type .

Schema inference returns the fixed schema above, so DESCRIBE and SELECT ... FROM format(...) work without a table definition.

Given the following GeoJSON file london.geojson containing a mix of geometry types:

{ "type": "FeatureCollection", "features": [ { "type": "Feature", "id": "1", "geometry": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [-0.0761, 51.5081]}, "properties": {"name": "Tower of London", "feature_type": "landmark", "year_built": 1078} }, { "type": "Feature", "id": "2", "geometry": { "type": "LineString", "coordinates": [[-0.2500, 51.4700], [-0.1800, 51.4900], [-0.1200, 51.5060], [-0.0700, 51.5050], [0.0000, 51.5100]] }, "properties": {"name": "River Thames", "feature_type": "river", "length_km": 346} }, { "type": "Feature", "id": "3", "geometry": { "type": "Polygon", "coordinates": [[[-0.1880, 51.5074], [-0.1533, 51.5074], [-0.1533, 51.5153], [-0.1880, 51.5153], [-0.1880, 51.5074]]] }, "properties": {"name": "Hyde Park", "feature_type": "park", "area_km2": 1.42} } ] }

We can query the file and inspect geometry types:

SELECT id, properties.name AS name, variantType(geometry) AS geo_type FROM file('london.geojson', GeoJSON);

┌─id─┬─name────────────┬─geo_type───┐ │ 1 │ Tower of London │ Point │ │ 2 │ River Thames │ LineString │ │ 3 │ Hyde Park │ Polygon │ └────┴─────────────────┴────────────┘

The file extension .geojson is automatically detected, so the format argument can be omitted:

SELECT id, properties.name AS name, variantType(geometry) AS geo_type FROM file('london.geojson');

We can use variantType to check the underlying type of each Geometry object:

SELECT properties.name AS name, geometry, variantType(geometry) FROM file('london.geojson', GeoJSON);

Row 1: ────── name: Tower of London geometry: (-0.0761,51.5081) variantType(geometry): Point Row 2: ────── name: River Thames geometry: [(-0.25,51.47),(-0.18,51.49),(-0.12,51.506),(-0.07,51.505),(0,51.51)] variantType(geometry): LineString Row 3: ────── name: Hyde Park geometry: [[(-0.188,51.5074),(-0.1533,51.5074),(-0.1533,51.5153),(-0.188,51.5153),(-0.188,51.5074)]] variantType(geometry): Polygon

And we can extract the underlying data like this:

SELECT properties.name AS name, variantType(geometry), geometry.Point, geometry.LineString, geometry.Polygon FROM file('london.geojson', GeoJSON);

Row 1: ────── name: Tower of London variantType(geometry): Point geometry.Point: (-0.0761,51.5081) geometry.LineString: [] geometry.Polygon: [] Row 2: ────── name: River Thames variantType(geometry): LineString geometry.Point: (0,0) geometry.LineString: [(-0.25,51.47),(-0.18,51.49),(-0.12,51.506),(-0.07,51.505),(0,51.51)] geometry.Polygon: [] Row 3: ────── name: Hyde Park variantType(geometry): Polygon geometry.Point: (0,0) geometry.LineString: [] geometry.Polygon: [[(-0.188,51.5074),(-0.1533,51.5074),(-0.1533,51.5153),(-0.188,51.5153),(-0.188,51.5074)]]

Accessing a Geometry subcolumn returns the value when the row holds that type, and the type's default otherwise — (0,0) for Point and [] for the array-based types — so use variantType(geometry) to tell which one is set.

We can also ingest GeoJSON data into a table:

CREATE TABLE london ( id String, geometry Geometry, properties Nullable(JSON), name String MATERIALIZED properties.name, feature_type String MATERIALIZED properties.feature_type ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id; INSERT INTO london SELECT id, geometry, properties FROM file('london.geojson', GeoJSON);

Then query by feature type:

SELECT name, feature_type, variantType(geometry) AS geo_type FROM london ORDER BY id;

┌─name────────────┬─feature_type─┬─geo_type───┐ │ Tower of London │ landmark │ Point │ │ River Thames │ river │ LineString │ │ Hyde Park │ park │ Polygon │ └─────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────┘

We can also infer the schema of GeoJSON data without a table definition:

DESCRIBE format(GeoJSON, '{"type":"FeatureCollection","features":[]}');

┌─name───────┬─type───────────┐ │ id │ String │ │ geometry │ Geometry │ │ properties │ Nullable(JSON) │ └────────────┴────────────────┘

Some valid GeoJSON geometry types — such as GeometryCollection and MultiPoint — can't be represented by ClickHouse's Geometry type. You can control what happens when such a geometry must be stored in the geometry column using the input_format_geojson_unsupported_geometry_handling setting. Possible values are:

'throw' — throw an exception (default)

— throw an exception (default) 'null' — insert a NULL value for the geometry column and continue parsing