Install the latest stable version of ClickHouse and make it your default:

clickhousectl local use stable

local use installs the version if it isn't already present, sets it as your default, and creates a clickhouse symlink in ~/.local/bin (on your PATH ) so you can invoke the clickhouse binary directly. Any later step in these docs that runs a clickhouse command then works as-is.

You can also select a specific version:

clickhousectl local use lts # Latest LTS release clickhousectl local use 25.6 # Latest 25.6.x.x clickhousectl local use 25.6.1.1 # Exact version