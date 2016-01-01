Join Order Benchmark (JOB)
The Join Order Benchmark (JOB) stresses the query optimizer with 113 analytical queries over a real-world, highly-correlated dataset (a snapshot of IMDb). Since its introduction, the JOB benchmark has become the de facto standard to assess the performance of relational database query optimizers, including cardinality estimation and join order optimization. Unlike synthetic benchmarks that assume uniform, independent data, JOB uses real data with skew and correlations, which makes it a hard test for join ordering and cardinality estimation.
The dataset holds about 74 million rows across 21 tables and takes around 1.15 GiB compressed in ClickHouse.
The 113 queries are organized into 33 families (
1–
33). Queries within a family (
a,
b,
c, ...) share the same join graph but differ in their selection predicates.
References
- How Good Are Query Optimizers, Really? (Leis et al., VLDB 2015)
- Join Order Benchmark repository
Creating the tables
The JOB dataset is a snapshot of IMDb with 21 tables. The table definitions are available in
init_cloud.sql in the ClickHouse repository.
Each table uses the
MergeTree engine sorted by its primary key column
id, mirroring the original PostgreSQL schema where every table declares
id integer NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY. Nullable PostgreSQL columns map to
Nullable(...) types.
Create the tables:
Loading the data
The data comes from the original IMDb snapshot used by JOB, distributed as one CSV file per table (
aka_name.csv,
title.csv, ...).
These CSVs use PostgreSQL
COPY semantics with
ESCAPE '\': a backslash escapes the quote character only inside a quoted field, while outside quotes a backslash is a literal character.
ClickHouse expects RFC 4180 CSV (doubled quotes, no backslash escaping), so the files must be re-encoded first.
convert_csv.py performs that re-encoding.
It reads the original CSV on stdin and writes standard CSV on stdout, doubling embedded quotes and preserving empty unquoted fields (which ClickHouse maps to
NULL for
Nullable columns).
To build the tables from the original CSVs:
- Create the tables (see above).
- Download the IMDb data set as an
imdb.tgzfile, following the instructions in the Join Order Benchmark repository.
- Convert and import the data:
Once the tables are populated, they can be exported to Parquet for faster re-import later, e.g.
clickhouse client --database job --query "SELECT * FROM title ORDER BY id FORMAT Parquet" > title.parquet.
Detailed table sizes:
|Table
|size (in rows)
|size (compressed in ClickHouse)
|aka_name
|901,343
|31.86 MiB
|aka_title
|361,472
|14.32 MiB
|cast_info
|36,244,344
|296.25 MiB
|char_name
|3,140,339
|107.95 MiB
|comp_cast_type
|4
|132.00 B
|company_name
|234,997
|8.38 MiB
|company_type
|4
|162.00 B
|complete_cast
|135,086
|748.80 KiB
|info_type
|113
|1.25 KiB
|keyword
|134,170
|1.88 MiB
|kind_type
|7
|177.00 B
|link_type
|18
|284.00 B
|movie_companies
|2,609,129
|21.20 MiB
|movie_info
|14,835,720
|300.46 MiB
|movie_info_idx
|1,380,035
|8.01 MiB
|movie_keyword
|4,523,930
|21.06 MiB
|movie_link
|29,997
|178.21 KiB
|name
|4,167,491
|131.16 MiB
|person_info
|2,963,664
|154.12 MiB
|role_type
|12
|246.00 B
|title
|2,528,312
|78.04 MiB
|Total
|74,190,187
|1.15 GiB
(Compressed sizes in ClickHouse are taken from
system.tables.total_bytes and based on the above table definitions.)
Queries
The 113 JOB queries can be found here in the ClickHouse repository.
The settings used to run them are in
settings.json.
See the README for known issues and notes on specific queries.
The queries reference the tables by name, so run them against the
job database (for example, with
clickhouse client --database job).
An example query (
1a):