Join Order Benchmark (JOB)

The Join Order Benchmark (JOB) stresses the query optimizer with 113 analytical queries over a real-world, highly-correlated dataset (a snapshot of IMDb). Since its introduction, the JOB benchmark has become the de facto standard to assess the performance of relational database query optimizers, including cardinality estimation and join order optimization. Unlike synthetic benchmarks that assume uniform, independent data, JOB uses real data with skew and correlations, which makes it a hard test for join ordering and cardinality estimation.

The dataset holds about 74 million rows across 21 tables and takes around 1.15 GiB compressed in ClickHouse.

The 113 queries are organized into 33 families ( 1 – 33 ). Queries within a family ( a , b , c , ...) share the same join graph but differ in their selection predicates.

References

The JOB dataset is a snapshot of IMDb with 21 tables. The table definitions are available in init_cloud.sql in the ClickHouse repository.

Each table uses the MergeTree engine sorted by its primary key column id , mirroring the original PostgreSQL schema where every table declares id integer NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY . Nullable PostgreSQL columns map to Nullable(...) types.

Create the tables:

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/tests/benchmarks/job/init_cloud.sql clickhouse client --query "CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS job" clickhouse client --database job --queries-file init_cloud.sql

The data comes from the original IMDb snapshot used by JOB, distributed as one CSV file per table ( aka_name.csv , title.csv , ...). These CSVs use PostgreSQL COPY semantics with ESCAPE '\' : a backslash escapes the quote character only inside a quoted field, while outside quotes a backslash is a literal character. ClickHouse expects RFC 4180 CSV (doubled quotes, no backslash escaping), so the files must be re-encoded first.

convert_csv.py performs that re-encoding. It reads the original CSV on stdin and writes standard CSV on stdout, doubling embedded quotes and preserving empty unquoted fields (which ClickHouse maps to NULL for Nullable columns).

To build the tables from the original CSVs:

Create the tables (see above).

Download the IMDb data set as an imdb.tgz file, following the instructions in the Join Order Benchmark repository.

file, following the instructions in the Join Order Benchmark repository. Convert and import the data:

set -euo pipefail for table in aka_name aka_title cast_info char_name comp_cast_type company_name \ company_type complete_cast info_type keyword kind_type link_type \ movie_companies movie_info movie_info_idx movie_keyword movie_link \ name person_info role_type title; do echo "Loading ${table} ..." python3 convert_csv.py < "${table}.csv" > "${table}.clean.csv" clickhouse client --database job --query "INSERT INTO ${table} FORMAT CSV" < "${table}.clean.csv" done

Once the tables are populated, they can be exported to Parquet for faster re-import later, e.g. clickhouse client --database job --query "SELECT * FROM title ORDER BY id FORMAT Parquet" > title.parquet .

Detailed table sizes:

Table size (in rows) size (compressed in ClickHouse) aka_name 901,343 31.86 MiB aka_title 361,472 14.32 MiB cast_info 36,244,344 296.25 MiB char_name 3,140,339 107.95 MiB comp_cast_type 4 132.00 B company_name 234,997 8.38 MiB company_type 4 162.00 B complete_cast 135,086 748.80 KiB info_type 113 1.25 KiB keyword 134,170 1.88 MiB kind_type 7 177.00 B link_type 18 284.00 B movie_companies 2,609,129 21.20 MiB movie_info 14,835,720 300.46 MiB movie_info_idx 1,380,035 8.01 MiB movie_keyword 4,523,930 21.06 MiB movie_link 29,997 178.21 KiB name 4,167,491 131.16 MiB person_info 2,963,664 154.12 MiB role_type 12 246.00 B title 2,528,312 78.04 MiB Total 74,190,187 1.15 GiB

(Compressed sizes in ClickHouse are taken from system.tables.total_bytes and based on the above table definitions.)

The 113 JOB queries can be found here in the ClickHouse repository. The settings used to run them are in settings.json . See the README for known issues and notes on specific queries.

The queries reference the tables by name, so run them against the job database (for example, with clickhouse client --database job ).

An example query ( 1a ):