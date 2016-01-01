QueryRunner table engine
Records inserted into a
QueryRunner table represent queries that the engine executes.
The engine can be used for asynchronous query execution, batch execution of generated queries,
directing queries to remote clusters, benchmarks, fuzzing, and testing with shadow traffic.
Creating a table
The table must be created with a subset of the allowed columns:
query,
database,
settings.
The column
query is mandatory, and the other columns are optional.
|Column
|Type
|Meaning
query
String
|The query to execute.
database
String
|The default database for the query. If empty, the server's default database is used.
settings
Map(String, String)
|Settings applied to the query.
Engine settings
|Setting
|Default
|Meaning
cluster
''
|Name of the cluster to send the queries to. If empty, the queries are executed locally.
shard
'1'
|1-based index of the cluster's shard to send the queries to, or
'random' to pick a random shard per query, or
'all' to run each query on every shard. Requires the
cluster setting.
mode
'asynchronous'
|In the
synchronous mode, INSERT returns after all queries of the inserted batch have finished. In the
asynchronous mode, INSERT returns as soon as the queries are queued.
threads
4
|Number of background threads executing the queries.
max_queue_size
1000
|Maximum number of queued queries. When the queue is full, newly inserted queries are discarded, and an error is logged.
Details
The table allows only INSERT queries.
The queries are executed in the "fire and forget" mode: in case of an exception, there are no retries,
and the results of SELECT queries are discarded (the only way to keep results is
INSERT SELECT).
The success of each query can be checked in the
system.query_log table, where queries initiated by
this engine are marked with
is_internal = 1 on the initiating server.
The queued queries are kept in memory and do not survive a server restart. On server shutdown
(or
DROP/
DETACH of the table), the queries that have not started yet are discarded. Of the
queries already being executed, those dispatched to a cluster are cancelled, while those running
locally are awaited until they finish.
When a query to run is itself an
INSERT, its data must be inline —
INSERT ... VALUES (...),
INSERT ... SELECT ..., or
INSERT ... FORMAT ... with the data in the query text. An
INSERT that
expects its data from a separate stream is not supported.
Local mode and SQL SECURITY
Without the
cluster setting, the queries are executed on the local server.
The user under whom they run is determined by the
SQL SECURITY clause:
INVOKER(default): the queries run on behalf of the user who performed the INSERT.
DEFINER: the queries run on behalf of the specified
DEFINERuser. Because the inserted queries are arbitrary, granting
INSERTon such a table delegates all privileges of the definer.
NONE: the queries run with full access, without a user. Requires the
ALLOW_SQL_SECURITY_NONEgrant at table creation.
Cluster mode
When the
cluster setting is specified, the queries are sent to the specified cluster.
The target shard is selected by
shard: a fixed 1-based index (
'1' by default),
'random' to pick a
random shard for each query, or
'all' to run each query on every shard of the cluster. A replica within
the shard is chosen according to the server's
load_balancing setting.
The
database column sets the default database of the connection to the remote server. Because the
default database is set once per connection, each distinct
database value uses its own
connection pool, which is created on first use and reused for the lifetime of the table.
DEFINER and
SQL SECURITY have an effect only in the local mode, and combining them with the
cluster setting is an error. On the remote servers, the queries are authenticated with the
credentials from the cluster configuration and run as ordinary initial queries: they are recorded in
system.query_log with
is_initial_query = 1 and their own
query_id (not linked to the INSERT that
produced them). On the initiating server, the dispatched queries are recorded in
system.query_log
with
is_internal = 1.
Because the engine discards query results, it always runs the dispatched queries with
discard_query_data = 1, so the result data of SELECT queries is not transferred over the network
(this overrides any
discard_query_data value set in the
settings column).
Waiting for queries to finish
In asynchronous mode, the following query can be used to block until every query submitted to the table so far has finished:
Example
Replaying recent
SELECT queries from the query log: