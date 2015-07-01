ClickHouse Tutorial
What to Expect from This Tutorial?
In this tutorial, you will create a table and insert a large dataset (two million rows of the New York taxi data). Then you will execute queries on the dataset, including an example of how to create a dictionary from an external data source and use it to perform a JOIN.
note
This tutorial assumes you have already the ClickHouse server up and running as described in the Quick Start.
1. Create a New Table
The New York City taxi data contains the details of millions of taxi rides, with columns like pickup and dropoff times and locations, cost, tip amount, tolls, payment type and so on. Let's create a table to store this data...
Either open your Play UI at http://localhost:8123/play or startup the
clickhouse-client:
clickhouse-client
Create the following
tripstable in the
defaultdatabase:
CREATE TABLE trips
(
`trip_id` UInt32,
`vendor_id` Enum8('1' = 1, '2' = 2, '3' = 3, '4' = 4, 'CMT' = 5, 'VTS' = 6, 'DDS' = 7, 'B02512' = 10, 'B02598' = 11, 'B02617' = 12, 'B02682' = 13, 'B02764' = 14, '' = 15),
`pickup_date` Date,
`pickup_datetime` DateTime,
`dropoff_date` Date,
`dropoff_datetime` DateTime,
`store_and_fwd_flag` UInt8,
`rate_code_id` UInt8,
`pickup_longitude` Float64,
`pickup_latitude` Float64,
`dropoff_longitude` Float64,
`dropoff_latitude` Float64,
`passenger_count` UInt8,
`trip_distance` Float64,
`fare_amount` Float32,
`extra` Float32,
`mta_tax` Float32,
`tip_amount` Float32,
`tolls_amount` Float32,
`ehail_fee` Float32,
`improvement_surcharge` Float32,
`total_amount` Float32,
`payment_type` Enum8('UNK' = 0, 'CSH' = 1, 'CRE' = 2, 'NOC' = 3, 'DIS' = 4),
`trip_type` UInt8,
`pickup` FixedString(25),
`dropoff` FixedString(25),
`cab_type` Enum8('yellow' = 1, 'green' = 2, 'uber' = 3),
`pickup_nyct2010_gid` Int8,
`pickup_ctlabel` Float32,
`pickup_borocode` Int8,
`pickup_ct2010` String,
`pickup_boroct2010` String,
`pickup_cdeligibil` String,
`pickup_ntacode` FixedString(4),
`pickup_ntaname` String,
`pickup_puma` UInt16,
`dropoff_nyct2010_gid` UInt8,
`dropoff_ctlabel` Float32,
`dropoff_borocode` UInt8,
`dropoff_ct2010` String,
`dropoff_boroct2010` String,
`dropoff_cdeligibil` String,
`dropoff_ntacode` FixedString(4),
`dropoff_ntaname` String,
`dropoff_puma` UInt16
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(pickup_date)
ORDER BY pickup_datetime;
2. Insert the Dataset
Now that you have a table created, let's add the NYC taxi data. It is in CSV files in S3, and you can simply load the data from there.
The following command inserts ~2,000,000 rows into your
tripstable from two different files in S3:
trips_1.tsv.gzand
trips_2.tsv.gz:
INSERT INTO trips
SELECT * FROM s3(
'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_{1..2}.gz',
'TabSeparatedWithNames'
)
Wait for the
INSERTto execute - it might take a moment for the 150MB of data to be downloaded.
note
The
s3function cleverly knows how to decompress the data, and the
TabSeparatedWithNamesformat tells ClickHouse that the data is tab-separated and also to skip the header row of each file.
When the data is finished being inserted, verify it worked:
SELECT count() FROM trips
You should see about 2M rows (1,999,657 rows, to be precise).
note
Notice how quickly and how few rows ClickHouse had to process to determine the count. You can get back the count in 0.001 seconds with only 6 rows processed. (6 just happens to be the number of parts that the
tripstable currently has, and parts know how many rows they have.)
If you run a query that needs to hit every row, you will notice considerably more rows need to be processed, but the execution time is still blazing fast:
SELECT DISTINCT(pickup_ntaname) FROM trips
This query has to process 2M rows and return 190 values, but notice it does this in about 0.05 seconds. The
pickup_ntanamecolumn represents the name of the neighborhood in New York City where the taxi ride originated.
3. Analyze the Data
Let's see how quickly ClickHouse can process 2M rows of data...
We will start with some simple and fast calculations, like computing the average tip amount (which is right on $1)
SELECT avg(tip_amount) FROM trips
The response is almost immediate:
┌────avg(tip_amount)─┐
│ 1.6847585806972212 │
└────────────────────┘
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.113 sec. Processed 2.00 million rows, 8.00 MB (17.67 million rows/s., 70.69 MB/s.)
This query computes the average cost based on the number of passengers:
SELECT
passenger_count,
ceil(avg(total_amount),2) AS average_total_amount
FROM trips
GROUP BY passenger_count
The
passenger_countranges from 0 to 9:
┌─passenger_count─┬─average_total_amount─┐
│ 0 │ 22.69 │
│ 1 │ 15.97 │
│ 2 │ 17.15 │
│ 3 │ 16.76 │
│ 4 │ 17.33 │
│ 5 │ 16.35 │
│ 6 │ 16.04 │
│ 7 │ 59.8 │
│ 8 │ 36.41 │
│ 9 │ 9.81 │
└─────────────────┴──────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.015 sec. Processed 2.00 million rows, 10.00 MB (129.00 million rows/s., 645.01 MB/s.)
Here is a query that calculates the daily number of pickups per neighborhood:
SELECT
pickup_date,
pickup_ntaname,
SUM(1) AS number_of_trips
FROM trips
GROUP BY pickup_date, pickup_ntaname
ORDER BY pickup_date ASC
The result looks like:
┌─pickup_date─┬─pickup_ntaname───────────────────────────────────────────┬─number_of_trips─┐
│ 2015-07-01 │ Brooklyn Heights-Cobble Hill │ 13 │
│ 2015-07-01 │ Old Astoria │ 5 │
│ 2015-07-01 │ Flushing │ 1 │
│ 2015-07-01 │ Yorkville │ 378 │
│ 2015-07-01 │ Gramercy │ 344 │
│ 2015-07-01 │ Fordham South │ 2 │
│ 2015-07-01 │ SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy │ 621 │
│ 2015-07-01 │ Park Slope-Gowanus │ 29 │
│ 2015-07-01 │ Bushwick South │ 5 │
This query computes the length of the trip and groups the results by that value:
SELECT
avg(tip_amount) AS avg_tip,
avg(fare_amount) AS avg_fare,
avg(passenger_count) AS avg_passenger,
count() AS count,
truncate(date_diff('second', pickup_datetime, dropoff_datetime)/3600) as trip_minutes
FROM trips
WHERE trip_minutes > 0
GROUP BY trip_minutes
ORDER BY trip_minutes DESC
The result looks like:
┌────────────avg_tip─┬───────────avg_fare─┬──────avg_passenger─┬─count─┬─trip_minutes─┐
│ 0.9800000190734863 │ 10 │ 1.5 │ 2 │ 458 │
│ 1.18236789075801 │ 14.493377928590297 │ 2.060200668896321 │ 1495 │ 23 │
│ 2.1159574744549206 │ 23.22872340425532 │ 2.4680851063829787 │ 47 │ 22 │
│ 1.1218181631781838 │ 13.681818181818182 │ 1.9090909090909092 │ 11 │ 21 │
│ 0.3218181837688793 │ 18.045454545454547 │ 2.3636363636363638 │ 11 │ 20 │
│ 2.1490000009536745 │ 17.55 │ 1.5 │ 10 │ 19 │
│ 4.537058907396653 │ 37 │ 1.7647058823529411 │ 17 │ 18 │
This query shows the number of pickups in each neighborhood, broken down by hour of the day:
SELECT
pickup_ntaname,
toHour(pickup_datetime) as pickup_hour,
SUM(1) AS pickups
FROM trips
WHERE pickup_ntaname != ''
GROUP BY pickup_ntaname, pickup_hour
ORDER BY pickup_ntaname, pickup_hour
The result looks like:
┌─pickup_ntaname───────────────────────────────────────────┬─pickup_hour─┬─pickups─┐
│ Airport │ 0 │ 3509 │
│ Airport │ 1 │ 1184 │
│ Airport │ 2 │ 401 │
│ Airport │ 3 │ 152 │
│ Airport │ 4 │ 213 │
│ Airport │ 5 │ 955 │
│ Airport │ 6 │ 2161 │
│ Airport │ 7 │ 3013 │
│ Airport │ 8 │ 3601 │
│ Airport │ 9 │ 3792 │
│ Airport │ 10 │ 4546 │
│ Airport │ 11 │ 4659 │
│ Airport │ 12 │ 4621 │
│ Airport │ 13 │ 5348 │
│ Airport │ 14 │ 5889 │
│ Airport │ 15 │ 6505 │
│ Airport │ 16 │ 6119 │
│ Airport │ 17 │ 6341 │
│ Airport │ 18 │ 6173 │
│ Airport │ 19 │ 6329 │
│ Airport │ 20 │ 6271 │
│ Airport │ 21 │ 6649 │
│ Airport │ 22 │ 6356 │
│ Airport │ 23 │ 6016 │
│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 4 │ 1 │
│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 6 │ 1 │
│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 7 │ 1 │
│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 9 │ 5 │
│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 10 │ 3 │
│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 15 │ 1 │
│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 20 │ 2 │
│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 23 │ 1 │
│ Annadale-Huguenot-Prince's Bay-Eltingville │ 23 │ 1 │
│ Arden Heights │ 11 │ 1 │
Let's look at rides to LaGuardia or JFK airports, which requires all 2M rows to be processed and returns in less than 0.04 seconds:
SELECT
pickup_datetime,
dropoff_datetime,
total_amount,
pickup_nyct2010_gid,
dropoff_nyct2010_gid,
CASE
WHEN dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 138 THEN 'LGA'
WHEN dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 132 THEN 'JFK'
END AS airport_code,
EXTRACT(YEAR FROM pickup_datetime) AS year,
EXTRACT(DAY FROM pickup_datetime) AS day,
EXTRACT(HOUR FROM pickup_datetime) AS hour
FROM trips
WHERE dropoff_nyct2010_gid IN (132, 138)
ORDER BY pickup_datetime
The response is:
┌─────pickup_datetime─┬────dropoff_datetime─┬─total_amount─┬─pickup_nyct2010_gid─┬─dropoff_nyct2010_gid─┬─airport_code─┬─year─┬─day─┬─hour─┐
│ 2015-07-01 00:04:14 │ 2015-07-01 00:15:29 │ 13.3 │ -34 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2015-07-01 00:09:42 │ 2015-07-01 00:12:55 │ 6.8 │ 50 │ 138 │ LGA │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2015-07-01 00:23:04 │ 2015-07-01 00:24:39 │ 4.8 │ -125 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2015-07-01 00:27:51 │ 2015-07-01 00:39:02 │ 14.72 │ -101 │ 138 │ LGA │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2015-07-01 00:32:03 │ 2015-07-01 00:55:39 │ 39.34 │ 48 │ 138 │ LGA │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2015-07-01 00:34:12 │ 2015-07-01 00:40:48 │ 9.95 │ -93 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2015-07-01 00:38:26 │ 2015-07-01 00:49:00 │ 13.3 │ -11 │ 138 │ LGA │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2015-07-01 00:41:48 │ 2015-07-01 00:44:45 │ 6.3 │ -94 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2015-07-01 01:06:18 │ 2015-07-01 01:14:43 │ 11.76 │ 37 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 1 │
note
As you can see, it doesn't seem to matter what type of grouping or calculation that is being performed, ClickHouse retrieves the results almost immediately!
4. Create a Dictionary
If you are new to ClickHouse, it is important to understand how dictionaries work. A dictionary is a mapping of key->value pairs that is stored in memory. They often are associated with data in a file or external database (and they can periodically update with their external data source).
Let's see how to create a dictionary associated with a file in S3. The file contains 265 rows, one row for each neighborhood in NYC. The neighborhoods are mapped to the names of the NYC boroughs (NYC has 5 boroughs: the Bronx, Booklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island), and this file counts Newark Airport (EWR) as a borough as well.
The
LocationIDcolumn in the our file maps to the
pickup_nyct2010_gidand
dropoff_nyct2010_gidcolumns in your
tripstable. Here are a few rows from the CSV file:
LocationID Borough Zone service_zone 1 EWR Newark Airport EWR 2 Queens Jamaica Bay Boro Zone 3 Bronx Allerton/Pelham Gardens Boro Zone 4 Manhattan Alphabet City Yellow Zone 5 Staten Island Arden Heights Boro Zone
The URL for the file is
https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/taxi_zone_lookup.csv. Run the following SQL, which creates a new dictionary named
taxi_zone_dictionarythat is based on this file in S3:
CREATE DICTIONARY taxi_zone_dictionary (
LocationID UInt16 DEFAULT 0,
Borough String,
Zone String,
service_zone String
)
PRIMARY KEY LocationID
SOURCE(HTTP(
url 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/taxi_zone_lookup.csv'
format 'CSVWithNames'
))
LIFETIME(0)
LAYOUT(HASHED())
note
Setting
LIFETIMEto 0 means this dictionary will never update with its source. It is used here to not send unnecessary traffic to our S3 bucket, but in general you could specify any lifetime values you prefer.
For example:
LIFETIME(MIN 1 MAX 10)
specifies the dictionary to update after some random time between 1 and 10 seconds. (The random time is necessary in order to distribute the load on the dictionary source when updating on a large number of servers.)
Verify it worked - you should get 265 rows (one row for each neighborhood):
SELECT * FROM taxi_zone_dictionary
Use the
dictGetfunction (or its variations) to retrieve a value from a dictionary. You pass in the name of the dictionary, the value you want, and the key (which in our example is the
LocationIDcolumn of
taxi_zone_dictionary).
For example, the following query returns the
Boroughwhose
LocationIDis 132 (which as we saw above is JFK airport):
SELECT dictGet('taxi_zone_dictionary', 'Borough', 132)
JFK is in Queens, and notice the time to retrieve the value is essentially 0:
┌─dictGet('taxi_zone_dictionary', 'Borough', 132)─┐
│ Queens │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.
Use the
dictHasfunction to see if a key is present in the dictionary. For example, the following query returns 1 (which is "true" in ClickHouse):
SELECT dictHas('taxi_zone_dictionary', 132)
The following query returns 0 because 4567 is not a value of
LocationIDin the dictionary:
SELECT dictHas('taxi_zone_dictionary', 4567)
Use the
dictGetfunction to retrieve a borough's name in a query. For example:
SELECT
count(1) AS total,
dictGetOrDefault('taxi_zone_dictionary','Borough', toUInt64(pickup_nyct2010_gid), 'Unknown') AS borough_name
FROM trips
WHERE dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 132 OR dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 138
GROUP BY borough_name
ORDER BY total DESC
This query sums up the number of taxi rides per borough that end at either the LaGuardia or JFK airport. The result looks like the following, and notice there are quite a few trips where the dropoff neighborhood is unknown:
┌─total─┬─borough_name──┐
│ 23683 │ Unknown │
│ 7053 │ Manhattan │
│ 6828 │ Brooklyn │
│ 4458 │ Queens │
│ 2670 │ Bronx │
│ 554 │ Staten Island │
│ 53 │ EWR │
└───────┴───────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.019 sec. Processed 2.00 million rows, 4.00 MB (105.70 million rows/s., 211.40 MB/s.)
5. Perform a Join
Let's write some queries that join the
taxi_zone_dictionary with your
trips table.
We can start with a simple JOIN that acts similarly to the previous airport query above:
SELECT
count(1) AS total,
Borough
FROM trips
JOIN taxi_zone_dictionary ON toUInt64(trips.pickup_nyct2010_gid) = taxi_zone_dictionary.LocationID
WHERE dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 132 OR dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 138
GROUP BY Borough
ORDER BY total DESC
The response looks familiar:
┌─total─┬─Borough───────┐
│ 7053 │ Manhattan │
│ 6828 │ Brooklyn │
│ 4458 │ Queens │
│ 2670 │ Bronx │
│ 554 │ Staten Island │
│ 53 │ EWR │
└───────┴───────────────┘
6 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.034 sec. Processed 2.00 million rows, 4.00 MB (59.14 million rows/s., 118.29 MB/s.)
note
Notice the output of the above
JOINquery is the same as the query before it that used
dictGetOrDefault(except that the
Unknownvalues are not included). Behind the scenes, ClickHouse is actually calling the
dictGetfunction for the
taxi_zone_dictionarydictionary, but the
JOINsyntax is more familiar for SQL developers.
We do not use
SELECT *often in ClickHouse - you should only retrieve the columns you actually need! But it is difficult to find a query that takes a long time, so this query purposely selects every column and returns every row (except there is a built-in 10,000 row maximum in the response by default), and also does a right join of every row with the dictionary:
SELECT *
FROM trips
JOIN taxi_zone_dictionary
ON trips.dropoff_nyct2010_gid = taxi_zone_dictionary.LocationID
WHERE tip_amount > 0
ORDER BY tip_amount DESC
It is the slowest query in this tutorial, yet it only takes about 0.8 seconds to process all 2M rows. Nice!
Congrats!
Well done, you made it through the tutorial, and hopefully you have a better understanding of how to use ClickHouse. Here are some options for what to do next:
- View the Getting Started with ClickHouse video, an excellent introduction to ClickHouse
- Read how primary keys work in ClickHouse - this knowledge will move you a long ways forward along your journey to becoming a ClickHouse expert
- Integrate an external data source like files, Kafka, PostgreSQL, data pipelines, or lots of other data sources
- Connect your favorite UI/BI tool to ClickHouse
- Check out the SQL Reference and browse through the various functions. ClickHouse has an amazing collection of functions for transforming, processing and analyzing data