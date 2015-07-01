On this page

ClickHouse Tutorial

In this tutorial, you will create a table and insert a large dataset (two million rows of the New York taxi data). Then you will execute queries on the dataset, including an example of how to create a dictionary from an external data source and use it to perform a JOIN.

note This tutorial assumes you have already the ClickHouse server up and running as described in the Quick Start.

The New York City taxi data contains the details of millions of taxi rides, with columns like pickup and dropoff times and locations, cost, tip amount, tolls, payment type and so on. Let's create a table to store this data...

Either open your Play UI at http://localhost:8123/play or startup the clickhouse-client : clickhouse-client

Create the following trips table in the default database: CREATE TABLE trips

(

` trip_id ` UInt32 ,

` vendor_id ` Enum8 ( '1' = 1 , '2' = 2 , '3' = 3 , '4' = 4 , 'CMT' = 5 , 'VTS' = 6 , 'DDS' = 7 , 'B02512' = 10 , 'B02598' = 11 , 'B02617' = 12 , 'B02682' = 13 , 'B02764' = 14 , '' = 15 ) ,

` pickup_date ` Date ,

` pickup_datetime ` DateTime ,

` dropoff_date ` Date ,

` dropoff_datetime ` DateTime ,

` store_and_fwd_flag ` UInt8 ,

` rate_code_id ` UInt8 ,

` pickup_longitude ` Float64 ,

` pickup_latitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_longitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_latitude ` Float64 ,

` passenger_count ` UInt8 ,

` trip_distance ` Float64 ,

` fare_amount ` Float32 ,

` extra ` Float32 ,

` mta_tax ` Float32 ,

` tip_amount ` Float32 ,

` tolls_amount ` Float32 ,

` ehail_fee ` Float32 ,

` improvement_surcharge ` Float32 ,

` total_amount ` Float32 ,

` payment_type ` Enum8 ( 'UNK' = 0 , 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) ,

` trip_type ` UInt8 ,

` pickup ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` dropoff ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` cab_type ` Enum8 ( 'yellow' = 1 , 'green' = 2 , 'uber' = 3 ) ,

` pickup_nyct2010_gid ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` pickup_borocode ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_boroct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_cdeligibil ` String ,

` pickup_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` pickup_ntaname ` String ,

` pickup_puma ` UInt16 ,

` dropoff_nyct2010_gid ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` dropoff_borocode ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_boroct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_cdeligibil ` String ,

` dropoff_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` dropoff_ntaname ` String ,

` dropoff_puma ` UInt16

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM ( pickup_date )

ORDER BY pickup_datetime ;



Now that you have a table created, let's add the NYC taxi data. It is in CSV files in S3, and you can simply load the data from there.

The following command inserts ~2,000,000 rows into your trips table from two different files in S3: trips_1.tsv.gz and trips_2.tsv.gz : INSERT INTO trips

SELECT * FROM s3 (

'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_{1..2}.gz' ,

'TabSeparatedWithNames'

)

Wait for the INSERT to execute - it might take a moment for the 150MB of data to be downloaded. note The s3 function cleverly knows how to decompress the data, and the TabSeparatedWithNames format tells ClickHouse that the data is tab-separated and also to skip the header row of each file. When the data is finished being inserted, verify it worked: SELECT count ( ) FROM trips

You should see about 2M rows (1,999,657 rows, to be precise). note Notice how quickly and how few rows ClickHouse had to process to determine the count. You can get back the count in 0.001 seconds with only 6 rows processed. (6 just happens to be the number of parts that the trips table currently has, and parts know how many rows they have.) If you run a query that needs to hit every row, you will notice considerably more rows need to be processed, but the execution time is still blazing fast: SELECT DISTINCT ( pickup_ntaname ) FROM trips

This query has to process 2M rows and return 190 values, but notice it does this in about 0.05 seconds. The pickup_ntaname column represents the name of the neighborhood in New York City where the taxi ride originated.

Let's see how quickly ClickHouse can process 2M rows of data...

We will start with some simple and fast calculations, like computing the average tip amount (which is right on $1) SELECT avg ( tip_amount ) FROM trips

The response is almost immediate: ┌────avg(tip_amount)─┐

│ 1.6847585806972212 │

└────────────────────┘



1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.113 sec. Processed 2.00 million rows, 8.00 MB (17.67 million rows/s., 70.69 MB/s.)

This query computes the average cost based on the number of passengers: SELECT

passenger_count ,

ceil ( avg ( total_amount ) , 2 ) AS average_total_amount

FROM trips

GROUP BY passenger_count

The passenger_count ranges from 0 to 9: ┌─passenger_count─┬─average_total_amount─┐

│ 0 │ 22.69 │

│ 1 │ 15.97 │

│ 2 │ 17.15 │

│ 3 │ 16.76 │

│ 4 │ 17.33 │

│ 5 │ 16.35 │

│ 6 │ 16.04 │

│ 7 │ 59.8 │

│ 8 │ 36.41 │

│ 9 │ 9.81 │

└─────────────────┴──────────────────────┘



10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.015 sec. Processed 2.00 million rows, 10.00 MB (129.00 million rows/s., 645.01 MB/s.)

Here is a query that calculates the daily number of pickups per neighborhood: SELECT

pickup_date ,

pickup_ntaname ,

SUM ( 1 ) AS number_of_trips

FROM trips

GROUP BY pickup_date , pickup_ntaname

ORDER BY pickup_date ASC

The result looks like: ┌─pickup_date─┬─pickup_ntaname───────────────────────────────────────────┬─number_of_trips─┐

│ 2015-07-01 │ Brooklyn Heights-Cobble Hill │ 13 │

│ 2015-07-01 │ Old Astoria │ 5 │

│ 2015-07-01 │ Flushing │ 1 │

│ 2015-07-01 │ Yorkville │ 378 │

│ 2015-07-01 │ Gramercy │ 344 │

│ 2015-07-01 │ Fordham South │ 2 │

│ 2015-07-01 │ SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy │ 621 │

│ 2015-07-01 │ Park Slope-Gowanus │ 29 │

│ 2015-07-01 │ Bushwick South │ 5 │



This query computes the length of the trip and groups the results by that value: SELECT

avg ( tip_amount ) AS avg_tip ,

avg ( fare_amount ) AS avg_fare ,

avg ( passenger_count ) AS avg_passenger ,

count ( ) AS count ,

truncate ( date_diff ( 'second' , pickup_datetime , dropoff_datetime ) / 3600 ) as trip_minutes

FROM trips

WHERE trip_minutes > 0

GROUP BY trip_minutes

ORDER BY trip_minutes DESC

The result looks like: ┌────────────avg_tip─┬───────────avg_fare─┬──────avg_passenger─┬─count─┬─trip_minutes─┐

│ 0.9800000190734863 │ 10 │ 1.5 │ 2 │ 458 │

│ 1.18236789075801 │ 14.493377928590297 │ 2.060200668896321 │ 1495 │ 23 │

│ 2.1159574744549206 │ 23.22872340425532 │ 2.4680851063829787 │ 47 │ 22 │

│ 1.1218181631781838 │ 13.681818181818182 │ 1.9090909090909092 │ 11 │ 21 │

│ 0.3218181837688793 │ 18.045454545454547 │ 2.3636363636363638 │ 11 │ 20 │

│ 2.1490000009536745 │ 17.55 │ 1.5 │ 10 │ 19 │

│ 4.537058907396653 │ 37 │ 1.7647058823529411 │ 17 │ 18 │



This query shows the number of pickups in each neighborhood, broken down by hour of the day: SELECT

pickup_ntaname ,

toHour ( pickup_datetime ) as pickup_hour ,

SUM ( 1 ) AS pickups

FROM trips

WHERE pickup_ntaname != ''

GROUP BY pickup_ntaname , pickup_hour

ORDER BY pickup_ntaname , pickup_hour

The result looks like: ┌─pickup_ntaname───────────────────────────────────────────┬─pickup_hour─┬─pickups─┐

│ Airport │ 0 │ 3509 │

│ Airport │ 1 │ 1184 │

│ Airport │ 2 │ 401 │

│ Airport │ 3 │ 152 │

│ Airport │ 4 │ 213 │

│ Airport │ 5 │ 955 │

│ Airport │ 6 │ 2161 │

│ Airport │ 7 │ 3013 │

│ Airport │ 8 │ 3601 │

│ Airport │ 9 │ 3792 │

│ Airport │ 10 │ 4546 │

│ Airport │ 11 │ 4659 │

│ Airport │ 12 │ 4621 │

│ Airport │ 13 │ 5348 │

│ Airport │ 14 │ 5889 │

│ Airport │ 15 │ 6505 │

│ Airport │ 16 │ 6119 │

│ Airport │ 17 │ 6341 │

│ Airport │ 18 │ 6173 │

│ Airport │ 19 │ 6329 │

│ Airport │ 20 │ 6271 │

│ Airport │ 21 │ 6649 │

│ Airport │ 22 │ 6356 │

│ Airport │ 23 │ 6016 │

│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 4 │ 1 │

│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 6 │ 1 │

│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 7 │ 1 │

│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 9 │ 5 │

│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 10 │ 3 │

│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 15 │ 1 │

│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 20 │ 2 │

│ Allerton-Pelham Gardens │ 23 │ 1 │

│ Annadale-Huguenot-Prince's Bay-Eltingville │ 23 │ 1 │

│ Arden Heights │ 11 │ 1 │

Let's look at rides to LaGuardia or JFK airports, which requires all 2M rows to be processed and returns in less than 0.04 seconds: SELECT

pickup_datetime ,

dropoff_datetime ,

total_amount ,

pickup_nyct2010_gid ,

dropoff_nyct2010_gid ,

CASE

WHEN dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 138 THEN 'LGA'

WHEN dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 132 THEN 'JFK'

END AS airport_code ,

EXTRACT ( YEAR FROM pickup_datetime ) AS year ,

EXTRACT ( DAY FROM pickup_datetime ) AS day ,

EXTRACT ( HOUR FROM pickup_datetime ) AS hour

FROM trips

WHERE dropoff_nyct2010_gid IN ( 132 , 138 )

ORDER BY pickup_datetime

The response is: ┌─────pickup_datetime─┬────dropoff_datetime─┬─total_amount─┬─pickup_nyct2010_gid─┬─dropoff_nyct2010_gid─┬─airport_code─┬─year─┬─day─┬─hour─┐

│ 2015-07-01 00:04:14 │ 2015-07-01 00:15:29 │ 13.3 │ -34 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │

│ 2015-07-01 00:09:42 │ 2015-07-01 00:12:55 │ 6.8 │ 50 │ 138 │ LGA │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │

│ 2015-07-01 00:23:04 │ 2015-07-01 00:24:39 │ 4.8 │ -125 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │

│ 2015-07-01 00:27:51 │ 2015-07-01 00:39:02 │ 14.72 │ -101 │ 138 │ LGA │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │

│ 2015-07-01 00:32:03 │ 2015-07-01 00:55:39 │ 39.34 │ 48 │ 138 │ LGA │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │

│ 2015-07-01 00:34:12 │ 2015-07-01 00:40:48 │ 9.95 │ -93 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │

│ 2015-07-01 00:38:26 │ 2015-07-01 00:49:00 │ 13.3 │ -11 │ 138 │ LGA │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │

│ 2015-07-01 00:41:48 │ 2015-07-01 00:44:45 │ 6.3 │ -94 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 0 │

│ 2015-07-01 01:06:18 │ 2015-07-01 01:14:43 │ 11.76 │ 37 │ 132 │ JFK │ 2015 │ 1 │ 1 │

note As you can see, it doesn't seem to matter what type of grouping or calculation that is being performed, ClickHouse retrieves the results almost immediately!

If you are new to ClickHouse, it is important to understand how dictionaries work. A dictionary is a mapping of key->value pairs that is stored in memory. They often are associated with data in a file or external database (and they can periodically update with their external data source).

Let's see how to create a dictionary associated with a file in S3. The file contains 265 rows, one row for each neighborhood in NYC. The neighborhoods are mapped to the names of the NYC boroughs (NYC has 5 boroughs: the Bronx, Booklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island), and this file counts Newark Airport (EWR) as a borough as well. The LocationID column in the our file maps to the pickup_nyct2010_gid and dropoff_nyct2010_gid columns in your trips table. Here are a few rows from the CSV file: LocationID Borough Zone service_zone 1 EWR Newark Airport EWR 2 Queens Jamaica Bay Boro Zone 3 Bronx Allerton/Pelham Gardens Boro Zone 4 Manhattan Alphabet City Yellow Zone 5 Staten Island Arden Heights Boro Zone

The URL for the file is https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/taxi_zone_lookup.csv . Run the following SQL, which creates a new dictionary named taxi_zone_dictionary that is based on this file in S3: CREATE DICTIONARY taxi_zone_dictionary (

LocationID UInt16 DEFAULT 0 ,

Borough String ,

Zone String ,

service_zone String

)

PRIMARY KEY LocationID

SOURCE ( HTTP (

url 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/taxi_zone_lookup.csv'

format 'CSVWithNames'

) )

LIFETIME ( 0 )

LAYOUT ( HASHED ( ) )

note Setting LIFETIME to 0 means this dictionary will never update with its source. It is used here to not send unnecessary traffic to our S3 bucket, but in general you could specify any lifetime values you prefer. For example: LIFETIME ( MIN 1 MAX 10 )

specifies the dictionary to update after some random time between 1 and 10 seconds. (The random time is necessary in order to distribute the load on the dictionary source when updating on a large number of servers.) Verify it worked - you should get 265 rows (one row for each neighborhood): SELECT * FROM taxi_zone_dictionary

Use the dictGet function (or its variations) to retrieve a value from a dictionary. You pass in the name of the dictionary, the value you want, and the key (which in our example is the LocationID column of taxi_zone_dictionary ). For example, the following query returns the Borough whose LocationID is 132 (which as we saw above is JFK airport): SELECT dictGet ( 'taxi_zone_dictionary' , 'Borough' , 132 )

JFK is in Queens, and notice the time to retrieve the value is essentially 0: ┌─dictGet('taxi_zone_dictionary', 'Borough', 132)─┐

│ Queens │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.

Use the dictHas function to see if a key is present in the dictionary. For example, the following query returns 1 (which is "true" in ClickHouse): SELECT dictHas ( 'taxi_zone_dictionary' , 132 )

The following query returns 0 because 4567 is not a value of LocationID in the dictionary: SELECT dictHas ( 'taxi_zone_dictionary' , 4567 )

Use the dictGet function to retrieve a borough's name in a query. For example: SELECT

count ( 1 ) AS total ,

dictGetOrDefault ( 'taxi_zone_dictionary' , 'Borough' , toUInt64 ( pickup_nyct2010_gid ) , 'Unknown' ) AS borough_name

FROM trips

WHERE dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 132 OR dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 138

GROUP BY borough_name

ORDER BY total DESC

This query sums up the number of taxi rides per borough that end at either the LaGuardia or JFK airport. The result looks like the following, and notice there are quite a few trips where the dropoff neighborhood is unknown: ┌─total─┬─borough_name──┐

│ 23683 │ Unknown │

│ 7053 │ Manhattan │

│ 6828 │ Brooklyn │

│ 4458 │ Queens │

│ 2670 │ Bronx │

│ 554 │ Staten Island │

│ 53 │ EWR │

└───────┴───────────────┘



7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.019 sec. Processed 2.00 million rows, 4.00 MB (105.70 million rows/s., 211.40 MB/s.)



Let's write some queries that join the taxi_zone_dictionary with your trips table.

We can start with a simple JOIN that acts similarly to the previous airport query above: SELECT

count ( 1 ) AS total ,

Borough

FROM trips

JOIN taxi_zone_dictionary ON toUInt64 ( trips . pickup_nyct2010_gid ) = taxi_zone_dictionary . LocationID

WHERE dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 132 OR dropoff_nyct2010_gid = 138

GROUP BY Borough

ORDER BY total DESC

The response looks familiar: ┌─total─┬─Borough───────┐

│ 7053 │ Manhattan │

│ 6828 │ Brooklyn │

│ 4458 │ Queens │

│ 2670 │ Bronx │

│ 554 │ Staten Island │

│ 53 │ EWR │

└───────┴───────────────┘



6 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.034 sec. Processed 2.00 million rows, 4.00 MB (59.14 million rows/s., 118.29 MB/s.)

note Notice the output of the above JOIN query is the same as the query before it that used dictGetOrDefault (except that the Unknown values are not included). Behind the scenes, ClickHouse is actually calling the dictGet function for the taxi_zone_dictionary dictionary, but the JOIN syntax is more familiar for SQL developers. We do not use SELECT * often in ClickHouse - you should only retrieve the columns you actually need! But it is difficult to find a query that takes a long time, so this query purposely selects every column and returns every row (except there is a built-in 10,000 row maximum in the response by default), and also does a right join of every row with the dictionary: SELECT *

FROM trips

JOIN taxi_zone_dictionary

ON trips . dropoff_nyct2010_gid = taxi_zone_dictionary . LocationID

WHERE tip_amount > 0

ORDER BY tip_amount DESC

It is the slowest query in this tutorial, yet it only takes about 0.8 seconds to process all 2M rows. Nice!

Well done, you made it through the tutorial, and hopefully you have a better understanding of how to use ClickHouse. Here are some options for what to do next: