Functions for maps
map
Arranges
key:value pairs into Map(key, value) data type.
Syntax
map(key1, value1[, key2, value2, ...])
Arguments
key— The key part of the pair. String or Integer.
value— The value part of the pair. String, Integer or Array.
Returned value
- Data structure as
key:valuepairs.
Type: Map(key, value).
Examples
Query:
SELECT map('key1', number, 'key2', number * 2) FROM numbers(3);
Result:
┌─map('key1', number, 'key2', multiply(number, 2))─┐
│ {'key1':0,'key2':0} │
│ {'key1':1,'key2':2} │
│ {'key1':2,'key2':4} │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
CREATE TABLE table_map (a Map(String, UInt64)) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY a;
INSERT INTO table_map SELECT map('key1', number, 'key2', number * 2) FROM numbers(3);
SELECT a['key2'] FROM table_map;
Result:
┌─arrayElement(a, 'key2')─┐
│ 0 │
│ 2 │
│ 4 │
└─────────────────────────┘
See Also
- Map(key, value) data type
mapAdd
Collect all the keys and sum corresponding values.
Syntax
mapAdd(arg1, arg2 [, ...])
Arguments
Arguments are maps or tuples of two arrays, where items in the first array represent keys, and the second array contains values for the each key. All key arrays should have same type, and all value arrays should contain items which are promoted to the one type (Int64, UInt64 or Float64). The common promoted type is used as a type for the result array.
Returned value
- Depending on the arguments returns one map or tuple, where the first array contains the sorted keys and the second array contains values.
Example
Query with a tuple:
SELECT mapAdd(([toUInt8(1), 2], [1, 1]), ([toUInt8(1), 2], [1, 1])) as res, toTypeName(res) as type;
Result:
┌─res───────────┬─type───────────────────────────────┐
│ ([1,2],[2,2]) │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt64)) │
└───────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┘
Query with
Map type:
SELECT mapAdd(map(1,1), map(1,1));
Result:
┌─mapAdd(map(1, 1), map(1, 1))─┐
│ {1:2} │
└──────────────────────────────┘
mapSubtract
Collect all the keys and subtract corresponding values.
Syntax
mapSubtract(Tuple(Array, Array), Tuple(Array, Array) [, ...])
Arguments
Arguments are maps or tuples of two arrays, where items in the first array represent keys, and the second array contains values for the each key. All key arrays should have same type, and all value arrays should contain items which are promote to the one type (Int64, UInt64 or Float64). The common promoted type is used as a type for the result array.
Returned value
- Depending on the arguments returns one map or tuple, where the first array contains the sorted keys and the second array contains values.
Example
Query with a tuple map:
SELECT mapSubtract(([toUInt8(1), 2], [toInt32(1), 1]), ([toUInt8(1), 2], [toInt32(2), 1])) as res, toTypeName(res) as type;
Result:
┌─res────────────┬─type──────────────────────────────┐
│ ([1,2],[-1,0]) │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(Int64)) │
└────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┘
Query with
Map type:
SELECT mapSubtract(map(1,1), map(1,1));
Result:
┌─mapSubtract(map(1, 1), map(1, 1))─┐
│ {1:0} │
└───────────────────────────────────┘
mapPopulateSeries
Fills missing keys in the maps (key and value array pair), where keys are integers. Also, it supports specifying the max key, which is used to extend the keys array.
Syntax
mapPopulateSeries(keys, values[, max])
mapPopulateSeries(map[, max])
Generates a map (a tuple with two arrays or a value of
Map type, depending on the arguments), where keys are a series of numbers, from minimum to maximum keys (or
max argument if it specified) taken from the map with a step size of one, and corresponding values. If the value is not specified for the key, then it uses the default value in the resulting map. For repeated keys, only the first value (in order of appearing) gets associated with the key.
For array arguments the number of elements in
keys and
values must be the same for each row.
Arguments
Arguments are maps or two arrays, where the first array represent keys, and the second array contains values for the each key.
Mapped arrays:
keys— Array of keys. Array(Int).
values— Array of values. Array(Int).
max— Maximum key value. Optional. Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64, Int128, Int256.
or
map— Map with integer keys. Map.
Returned value
- Depending on the arguments returns a map or a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values the corresponding keys.
Example
Query with mapped arrays:
SELECT mapPopulateSeries([1,2,4], [11,22,44], 5) AS res, toTypeName(res) AS type;
Result:
┌─res──────────────────────────┬─type──────────────────────────────┐
│ ([1,2,3,4,5],[11,22,0,44,0]) │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt8)) │
└──────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┘
Query with
Map type:
SELECT mapPopulateSeries(map(1, 10, 5, 20), 6);
Result:
┌─mapPopulateSeries(map(1, 10, 5, 20), 6)─┐
│ {1:10,2:0,3:0,4:0,5:20,6:0} │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘
mapContains
Determines whether the
map contains the
key parameter.
Syntax
mapContains(map, key)
Parameters
map— Map. Map.
key— Key. Type matches the type of keys of
mapparameter.
Returned value
1if
mapcontains
key,
0if not.
Type: UInt8.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE test (a Map(String,String)) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES ({'name':'eleven','age':'11'}), ({'number':'twelve','position':'6.0'});
SELECT mapContains(a, 'name') FROM test;
Result:
┌─mapContains(a, 'name')─┐
│ 1 │
│ 0 │
└────────────────────────┘
mapKeys
Returns all keys from the
map parameter.
Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only keys subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole column data. The query
SELECT mapKeys(m) FROM table transforms to
SELECT m.keys FROM table.
Syntax
mapKeys(map)
Parameters
map— Map. Map.
Returned value
- Array containing all keys from the
map.
Type: Array.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE test (a Map(String,String)) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES ({'name':'eleven','age':'11'}), ({'number':'twelve','position':'6.0'});
SELECT mapKeys(a) FROM test;
Result:
┌─mapKeys(a)────────────┐
│ ['name','age'] │
│ ['number','position'] │
└───────────────────────┘
mapValues
Returns all values from the
map parameter.
Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only values subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole column data. The query
SELECT mapValues(m) FROM table transforms to
SELECT m.values FROM table.
Syntax
mapValues(map)
Parameters
map— Map. Map.
Returned value
- Array containing all the values from
map.
Type: Array.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE test (a Map(String,String)) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES ({'name':'eleven','age':'11'}), ({'number':'twelve','position':'6.0'});
SELECT mapValues(a) FROM test;
Result:
┌─mapValues(a)─────┐
│ ['eleven','11'] │
│ ['twelve','6.0'] │
└──────────────────┘
mapContainsKeyLike
Syntax
mapContainsKeyLike(map, pattern)
Parameters
map— Map. Map.
pattern- String pattern to match.
Returned value
1if
mapcontains
keylike specified pattern,
0if not.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE test (a Map(String,String)) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES ({'abc':'abc','def':'def'}), ({'hij':'hij','klm':'klm'});
SELECT mapContainsKeyLike(a, 'a%') FROM test;
Result:
┌─mapContainsKeyLike(a, 'a%')─┐
│ 1 │
│ 0 │
└─────────────────────────────┘
mapExtractKeyLike
Syntax
mapExtractKeyLike(map, pattern)
Parameters
map— Map. Map.
pattern- String pattern to match.
Returned value
- A map contained elements the key of which matchs the specified pattern. If there are no elements matched the pattern, it will return an empty map.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE test (a Map(String,String)) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES ({'abc':'abc','def':'def'}), ({'hij':'hij','klm':'klm'});
SELECT mapExtractKeyLike(a, 'a%') FROM test;
Result:
┌─mapExtractKeyLike(a, 'a%')─┐
│ {'abc':'abc'} │
│ {} │
└────────────────────────────┘