Functions for Searching and Replacing in Strings

note Functions for searching and other manipulations with strings are described separately.

Replaces the first occurrence, if it exists, of the ‘pattern’ substring in ‘haystack’ with the ‘replacement’ substring. Hereafter, ‘pattern’ and ‘replacement’ must be constants.

Replaces all occurrences of the ‘pattern’ substring in ‘haystack’ with the ‘replacement’ substring.

Replacement using the ‘pattern’ regular expression. A re2 regular expression. Replaces only the first occurrence, if it exists. A pattern can be specified as ‘replacement’. This pattern can include substitutions \0-\9 . The substitution \0 includes the entire regular expression. Substitutions \1-\9 correspond to the subpattern numbers.To use the \ character in a template, escape it using \ . Also keep in mind that a string literal requires an extra escape.

Example 1. Converting the date to American format:

SELECT DISTINCT

EventDate ,

replaceRegexpOne ( toString ( EventDate ) , '(\\d{4})-(\\d{2})-(\\d{2})' , '\\2/\\3/\\1' ) AS res

FROM test . hits

LIMIT 7

FORMAT TabSeparated



2014-03-17 03/17/2014

2014-03-18 03/18/2014

2014-03-19 03/19/2014

2014-03-20 03/20/2014

2014-03-21 03/21/2014

2014-03-22 03/22/2014

2014-03-23 03/23/2014



Example 2. Copying a string ten times:

SELECT replaceRegexpOne ( 'Hello, World!' , '.*' , '\\0\\0\\0\\0\\0\\0\\0\\0\\0\\0' ) AS res



┌─res────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ Hello, World!Hello, World!Hello, World!Hello, World!Hello, World!Hello, World!Hello, World!Hello, World!Hello, World!Hello, World! │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



This does the same thing, but replaces all the occurrences. Example:

SELECT replaceRegexpAll ( 'Hello, World!' , '.' , '\\0\\0' ) AS res



┌─res────────────────────────┐

│ HHeelllloo,, WWoorrlldd!! │

└────────────────────────────┘



As an exception, if a regular expression worked on an empty substring, the replacement is not made more than once. Example:

SELECT replaceRegexpAll ( 'Hello, World!' , '^' , 'here: ' ) AS res



┌─res─────────────────┐

│ here: Hello, World! │

└─────────────────────┘

