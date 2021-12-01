UInt8, UInt16, UInt32, UInt64, UInt128, UInt256, Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64, Int128, Int256
Fixed-length integers, with or without a sign.
When creating tables, numeric parameters for integer numbers can be set (e.g.
TINYINT(8),
SMALLINT(16),
INT(32),
BIGINT(64)), but ClickHouse ignores them.
Int Ranges
Int8— [-128 : 127]
Int16— [-32768 : 32767]
Int32— [-2147483648 : 2147483647]
Int64— [-9223372036854775808 : 9223372036854775807]
Int128— [-170141183460469231731687303715884105728 : 170141183460469231731687303715884105727]
Int256— [-57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819968 : 57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819967]
Aliases:
Int8—
TINYINT,
BOOL,
BOOLEAN,
INT1.
Int16—
SMALLINT,
INT2.
Int32—
INT,
INT4,
INTEGER.
Int64—
BIGINT.
UInt Ranges
UInt8— [0 : 255]
UInt16— [0 : 65535]
UInt32— [0 : 4294967295]
UInt64— [0 : 18446744073709551615]
UInt128— [0 : 340282366920938463463374607431768211455]
UInt256— [0 : 115792089237316195423570985008687907853269984665640564039457584007913129639935]