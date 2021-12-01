Skip to main content

UInt8, UInt16, UInt32, UInt64, UInt128, UInt256, Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64, Int128, Int256

Fixed-length integers, with or without a sign.

When creating tables, numeric parameters for integer numbers can be set (e.g. TINYINT(8), SMALLINT(16), INT(32), BIGINT(64)), but ClickHouse ignores them.

Int Ranges

  • Int8[-128 : 127]
  • Int16[-32768 : 32767]
  • Int32[-2147483648 : 2147483647]
  • Int64[-9223372036854775808 : 9223372036854775807]
  • Int128[-170141183460469231731687303715884105728 : 170141183460469231731687303715884105727]
  • Int256[-57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819968 : 57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819967]

Aliases:

  • Int8TINYINT, BOOL, BOOLEAN, INT1.
  • Int16SMALLINT, INT2.
  • Int32INT, INT4, INTEGER.
  • Int64BIGINT.

UInt Ranges

  • UInt8[0 : 255]
  • UInt16[0 : 65535]
  • UInt32[0 : 4294967295]
  • UInt64[0 : 18446744073709551615]
  • UInt128[0 : 340282366920938463463374607431768211455]
  • UInt256[0 : 115792089237316195423570985008687907853269984665640564039457584007913129639935]

