UInt8, UInt16, UInt32, UInt64, UInt128, UInt256, Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64, Int128, Int256

Fixed-length integers, with or without a sign.

When creating tables, numeric parameters for integer numbers can be set (e.g. TINYINT(8) , SMALLINT(16) , INT(32) , BIGINT(64) ), but ClickHouse ignores them.

Int8 — [ -128 : 127 ]

— [ -128 : 127 ] Int16 — [ -32768 : 32767 ]

— [ -32768 : 32767 ] Int32 — [ -2147483648 : 2147483647 ]

— [ -2147483648 : 2147483647 ] Int64 — [ -9223372036854775808 : 9223372036854775807 ]

— [ -9223372036854775808 : 9223372036854775807 ] Int128 — [ -170141183460469231731687303715884105728 : 170141183460469231731687303715884105727 ]

— [ -170141183460469231731687303715884105728 : 170141183460469231731687303715884105727 ] Int256 — [ -57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819968 : 57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819967 ]

Aliases:

Int8 — TINYINT , BOOL , BOOLEAN , INT1 .

— , , , . Int16 — SMALLINT , INT2 .

— , . Int32 — INT , INT4 , INTEGER .

— , , . Int64 — BIGINT .

UInt8 — [ 0 : 255 ]

— [ 0 : 255 ] UInt16 — [ 0 : 65535 ]

— [ 0 : 65535 ] UInt32 — [ 0 : 4294967295 ]

— [ 0 : 4294967295 ] UInt64 — [ 0 : 18446744073709551615 ]

— [ 0 : 18446744073709551615 ] UInt128 — [ 0 : 340282366920938463463374607431768211455 ]

— [ 0 : 340282366920938463463374607431768211455 ] UInt256 — [ 0 : 115792089237316195423570985008687907853269984665640564039457584007913129639935 ]

