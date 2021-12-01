Contains filters for one particular table, as well as a list of roles and/or users which should use this row policy.

Columns:

name (String) — Name of a row policy.

short_name (String) — Short name of a row policy. Names of row policies are compound, for example: myfilter ON mydb.mytable. Here "myfilter ON mydb.mytable" is the name of the row policy, "myfilter" is it's short name.

database (String) — Database name.

table (String) — Table name.

id (UUID) — Row policy ID.

storage (String) — Name of the directory where the row policy is stored.

select_filter (Nullable(String)) — Condition which is used to filter rows.

is_restrictive (UInt8) — Shows whether the row policy restricts access to rows, see CREATE ROW POLICY. Value:

0 — The row policy is defined with AS PERMISSIVE clause.

1 — The row policy is defined with AS RESTRICTIVE clause.

apply_to_all (UInt8) — Shows that the row policies set for all roles and/or users.

apply_to_list (Array(String)) — List of the roles and/or users to which the row policies is applied.