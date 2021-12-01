licenses

Сontains licenses of third-party libraries that are located in the contrib directory of ClickHouse sources.

Columns:

library_name (String) — Name of the library, which is license connected with.

Example

SELECT library_name , license_type , license_path FROM system . licenses LIMIT 15



┌─library_name───────┬─license_type─┬─license_path────────────────────────┐

│ FastMemcpy │ MIT │ /contrib/FastMemcpy/LICENSE │

│ arrow │ Apache │ /contrib/arrow/LICENSE.txt │

│ avro │ Apache │ /contrib/avro/LICENSE.txt │

│ aws-c-common │ Apache │ /contrib/aws-c-common/LICENSE │

│ aws-c-event-stream │ Apache │ /contrib/aws-c-event-stream/LICENSE │

│ aws-checksums │ Apache │ /contrib/aws-checksums/LICENSE │

│ aws │ Apache │ /contrib/aws/LICENSE.txt │

│ base64 │ BSD 2-clause │ /contrib/base64/LICENSE │

│ boost │ Boost │ /contrib/boost/LICENSE_1_0.txt │

│ brotli │ MIT │ /contrib/brotli/LICENSE │

│ capnproto │ MIT │ /contrib/capnproto/LICENSE │

│ cassandra │ Apache │ /contrib/cassandra/LICENSE.txt │

│ cctz │ Apache │ /contrib/cctz/LICENSE.txt │

│ cityhash102 │ MIT │ /contrib/cityhash102/COPYING │

│ cppkafka │ BSD 2-clause │ /contrib/cppkafka/LICENSE │

└────────────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┘





