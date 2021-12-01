licenses
Сontains licenses of third-party libraries that are located in the contrib directory of ClickHouse sources.
Columns:
library_name(String) — Name of the library, which is license connected with.
license_type(String) — License type — e.g. Apache, MIT.
license_path(String) — Path to the file with the license text.
license_text(String) — License text.
Example
SELECT library_name, license_type, license_path FROM system.licenses LIMIT 15
┌─library_name───────┬─license_type─┬─license_path────────────────────────┐
│ FastMemcpy │ MIT │ /contrib/FastMemcpy/LICENSE │
│ arrow │ Apache │ /contrib/arrow/LICENSE.txt │
│ avro │ Apache │ /contrib/avro/LICENSE.txt │
│ aws-c-common │ Apache │ /contrib/aws-c-common/LICENSE │
│ aws-c-event-stream │ Apache │ /contrib/aws-c-event-stream/LICENSE │
│ aws-checksums │ Apache │ /contrib/aws-checksums/LICENSE │
│ aws │ Apache │ /contrib/aws/LICENSE.txt │
│ base64 │ BSD 2-clause │ /contrib/base64/LICENSE │
│ boost │ Boost │ /contrib/boost/LICENSE_1_0.txt │
│ brotli │ MIT │ /contrib/brotli/LICENSE │
│ capnproto │ MIT │ /contrib/capnproto/LICENSE │
│ cassandra │ Apache │ /contrib/cassandra/LICENSE.txt │
│ cctz │ Apache │ /contrib/cctz/LICENSE.txt │
│ cityhash102 │ MIT │ /contrib/cityhash102/COPYING │
│ cppkafka │ BSD 2-clause │ /contrib/cppkafka/LICENSE │
└────────────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┘