graphite_retentions

Contains information about parameters graphite_rollup which are used in tables with *GraphiteMergeTree engines.

Columns:

  • config_name (String) - graphite_rollup parameter name.
  • regexp (String) - A pattern for the metric name.
  • function (String) - The name of the aggregating function.
  • age (UInt64) - The minimum age of the data in seconds.
  • precision (UInt64) - How precisely to define the age of the data in seconds.
  • priority (UInt16) - Pattern priority.
  • is_default (UInt8) - Whether the pattern is the default.
  • Tables.database (Array(String)) - Array of names of database tables that use the config_name parameter.
  • Tables.table (Array(String)) - Array of table names that use the config_name parameter.

