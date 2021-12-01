graphite_retentions

Contains information about parameters graphite_rollup which are used in tables with * GraphiteMergeTree engines.

Columns:

config_name (String) - graphite_rollup parameter name.

regexp (String) - A pattern for the metric name.

function (String) - The name of the aggregating function.

age (UInt64) - The minimum age of the data in seconds.

precision (UInt64) - How precisely to define the age of the data in seconds.

priority (UInt16) - Pattern priority.

is_default (UInt8) - Whether the pattern is the default.

Tables.database (Array(String)) - Array of names of database tables that use the config_name parameter.

Tables.table (Array(String)) - Array of table names that use the config_name parameter.

