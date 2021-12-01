Privileges granted to ClickHouse user accounts.

Columns:

user_name (Nullable(String)) — User name.

role_name (Nullable(String)) — Role assigned to user account.

access_type (Enum8) — Access parameters for ClickHouse user account.

database (Nullable(String)) — Name of a database.

table (Nullable(String)) — Name of a table.

column (Nullable(String)) — Name of a column to which access is granted.

is_partial_revoke (UInt8) — Logical value. It shows whether some privileges have been revoked. Possible values:

0 — The row describes a partial revoke.

1 — The row describes a grant.