New York Taxi Data

This dataset can be obtained in two ways:

import from raw data

download of prepared partitions

See https://github.com/toddwschneider/nyc-taxi-data and http://tech.marksblogg.com/billion-nyc-taxi-rides-redshift.html for the description of a dataset and instructions for downloading.

Downloading will result in about 227 GB of uncompressed data in CSV files. The download takes about an hour over a 1 Gbit connection (parallel downloading from s3.amazonaws.com recovers at least half of a 1 Gbit channel). Some of the files might not download fully. Check the file sizes and re-download any that seem doubtful.

Some of the files might contain invalid rows. You can fix them as follows:

sed -E '/(.*,){18,}/d' data/yellow_tripdata_2010-02.csv > data/yellow_tripdata_2010-02.csv_

sed -E '/(.*,){18,}/d' data/yellow_tripdata_2010-03.csv > data/yellow_tripdata_2010-03.csv_

mv data/yellow_tripdata_2010-02.csv_ data/yellow_tripdata_2010-02.csv

mv data/yellow_tripdata_2010-03.csv_ data/yellow_tripdata_2010-03.csv



Then the data must be pre-processed in PostgreSQL. This will create selections of points in the polygons (to match points on the map with the boroughs of New York City) and combine all the data into a single denormalized flat table by using a JOIN. To do this, you will need to install PostgreSQL with PostGIS support.

Be careful when running initialize_database.sh and manually re-check that all the tables were created correctly.

It takes about 20-30 minutes to process each month’s worth of data in PostgreSQL, for a total of about 48 hours.

You can check the number of downloaded rows as follows:

$ time psql nyc-taxi-data -c "SELECT count(*) FROM trips;"



1298979494

( 1 row )



real 7m9.164s



(This is slightly more than 1.1 billion rows reported by Mark Litwintschik in a series of blog posts.)

The data in PostgreSQL uses 370 GB of space.

Exporting the data from PostgreSQL:

COPY

(

SELECT trips . id ,

trips . vendor_id ,

trips . pickup_datetime ,

trips . dropoff_datetime ,

trips . store_and_fwd_flag ,

trips . rate_code_id ,

trips . pickup_longitude ,

trips . pickup_latitude ,

trips . dropoff_longitude ,

trips . dropoff_latitude ,

trips . passenger_count ,

trips . trip_distance ,

trips . fare_amount ,

trips . extra ,

trips . mta_tax ,

trips . tip_amount ,

trips . tolls_amount ,

trips . ehail_fee ,

trips . improvement_surcharge ,

trips . total_amount ,

trips . payment_type ,

trips . trip_type ,

trips . pickup ,

trips . dropoff ,



cab_types . type cab_type ,



weather . precipitation_tenths_of_mm rain ,

weather . snow_depth_mm ,

weather . snowfall_mm ,

weather . max_temperature_tenths_degrees_celsius max_temp ,

weather . min_temperature_tenths_degrees_celsius min_temp ,

weather . average_wind_speed_tenths_of_meters_per_second wind ,



pick_up . gid pickup_nyct2010_gid ,

pick_up . ctlabel pickup_ctlabel ,

pick_up . borocode pickup_borocode ,

pick_up . boroname pickup_boroname ,

pick_up . ct2010 pickup_ct2010 ,

pick_up . boroct2010 pickup_boroct2010 ,

pick_up . cdeligibil pickup_cdeligibil ,

pick_up . ntacode pickup_ntacode ,

pick_up . ntaname pickup_ntaname ,

pick_up . puma pickup_puma ,



drop_off . gid dropoff_nyct2010_gid ,

drop_off . ctlabel dropoff_ctlabel ,

drop_off . borocode dropoff_borocode ,

drop_off . boroname dropoff_boroname ,

drop_off . ct2010 dropoff_ct2010 ,

drop_off . boroct2010 dropoff_boroct2010 ,

drop_off . cdeligibil dropoff_cdeligibil ,

drop_off . ntacode dropoff_ntacode ,

drop_off . ntaname dropoff_ntaname ,

drop_off . puma dropoff_puma

FROM trips

LEFT JOIN cab_types

ON trips . cab_type_id = cab_types . id

LEFT JOIN central_park_weather_observations_raw weather

ON weather . date = trips . pickup_datetime:: date

LEFT JOIN nyct2010 pick_up

ON pick_up . gid = trips . pickup_nyct2010_gid

LEFT JOIN nyct2010 drop_off

ON drop_off . gid = trips . dropoff_nyct2010_gid

) TO '/opt/milovidov/nyc-taxi-data/trips.tsv' ;



The data snapshot is created at a speed of about 50 MB per second. While creating the snapshot, PostgreSQL reads from the disk at a speed of about 28 MB per second. This takes about 5 hours. The resulting TSV file is 590612904969 bytes.

Create a temporary table in ClickHouse:

CREATE TABLE trips

(

trip_id UInt32 ,

vendor_id String ,

pickup_datetime DateTime ,

dropoff_datetime Nullable ( DateTime ) ,

store_and_fwd_flag Nullable ( FixedString ( 1 ) ) ,

rate_code_id Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

pickup_longitude Nullable ( Float64 ) ,

pickup_latitude Nullable ( Float64 ) ,

dropoff_longitude Nullable ( Float64 ) ,

dropoff_latitude Nullable ( Float64 ) ,

passenger_count Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

trip_distance Nullable ( Float64 ) ,

fare_amount Nullable ( Float32 ) ,

extra Nullable ( Float32 ) ,

mta_tax Nullable ( Float32 ) ,

tip_amount Nullable ( Float32 ) ,

tolls_amount Nullable ( Float32 ) ,

ehail_fee Nullable ( Float32 ) ,

improvement_surcharge Nullable ( Float32 ) ,

total_amount Nullable ( Float32 ) ,

payment_type Nullable ( String ) ,

trip_type Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

pickup Nullable ( String ) ,

dropoff Nullable ( String ) ,

cab_type Nullable ( String ) ,

precipitation Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

snow_depth Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

snowfall Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

max_temperature Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

min_temperature Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

average_wind_speed Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

pickup_nyct2010_gid Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

pickup_ctlabel Nullable ( String ) ,

pickup_borocode Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

pickup_boroname Nullable ( String ) ,

pickup_ct2010 Nullable ( String ) ,

pickup_boroct2010 Nullable ( String ) ,

pickup_cdeligibil Nullable ( FixedString ( 1 ) ) ,

pickup_ntacode Nullable ( String ) ,

pickup_ntaname Nullable ( String ) ,

pickup_puma Nullable ( String ) ,

dropoff_nyct2010_gid Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

dropoff_ctlabel Nullable ( String ) ,

dropoff_borocode Nullable ( UInt8 ) ,

dropoff_boroname Nullable ( String ) ,

dropoff_ct2010 Nullable ( String ) ,

dropoff_boroct2010 Nullable ( String ) ,

dropoff_cdeligibil Nullable ( String ) ,

dropoff_ntacode Nullable ( String ) ,

dropoff_ntaname Nullable ( String ) ,

dropoff_puma Nullable ( String )

) ENGINE = Log ;



It is needed for converting fields to more correct data types and, if possible, to eliminate NULLs.

$ time clickhouse-client --query = "INSERT INTO trips FORMAT TabSeparated" < trips.tsv



real 75m56.214s



Data is read at a speed of 112-140 Mb/second. Loading data into a Log type table in one stream took 76 minutes. The data in this table uses 142 GB.

(Importing data directly from Postgres is also possible using COPY ... TO PROGRAM .)

Unfortunately, all the fields associated with the weather (precipitation…average_wind_speed) were filled with NULL. Because of this, we will remove them from the final data set.

To start, we’ll create a table on a single server. Later we will make the table distributed.

Create and populate a summary table:

CREATE TABLE trips_mergetree

ENGINE = MergeTree ( pickup_date , pickup_datetime , 8192 )

AS SELECT



trip_id ,

CAST ( vendor_id AS Enum8 ( '1' = 1 , '2' = 2 , 'CMT' = 3 , 'VTS' = 4 , 'DDS' = 5 , 'B02512' = 10 , 'B02598' = 11 , 'B02617' = 12 , 'B02682' = 13 , 'B02764' = 14 ) ) AS vendor_id ,

toDate ( pickup_datetime ) AS pickup_date ,

ifNull ( pickup_datetime , toDateTime ( 0 ) ) AS pickup_datetime ,

toDate ( dropoff_datetime ) AS dropoff_date ,

ifNull ( dropoff_datetime , toDateTime ( 0 ) ) AS dropoff_datetime ,

assumeNotNull ( store_and_fwd_flag ) IN ( 'Y' , '1' , '2' ) AS store_and_fwd_flag ,

assumeNotNull ( rate_code_id ) AS rate_code_id ,

assumeNotNull ( pickup_longitude ) AS pickup_longitude ,

assumeNotNull ( pickup_latitude ) AS pickup_latitude ,

assumeNotNull ( dropoff_longitude ) AS dropoff_longitude ,

assumeNotNull ( dropoff_latitude ) AS dropoff_latitude ,

assumeNotNull ( passenger_count ) AS passenger_count ,

assumeNotNull ( trip_distance ) AS trip_distance ,

assumeNotNull ( fare_amount ) AS fare_amount ,

assumeNotNull ( extra ) AS extra ,

assumeNotNull ( mta_tax ) AS mta_tax ,

assumeNotNull ( tip_amount ) AS tip_amount ,

assumeNotNull ( tolls_amount ) AS tolls_amount ,

assumeNotNull ( ehail_fee ) AS ehail_fee ,

assumeNotNull ( improvement_surcharge ) AS improvement_surcharge ,

assumeNotNull ( total_amount ) AS total_amount ,

CAST ( ( assumeNotNull ( payment_type ) AS pt ) IN ( 'CSH' , 'CASH' , 'Cash' , 'CAS' , 'Cas' , '1' ) ? 'CSH' : ( pt IN ( 'CRD' , 'Credit' , 'Cre' , 'CRE' , 'CREDIT' , '2' ) ? 'CRE' : ( pt IN ( 'NOC' , 'No Charge' , 'No' , '3' ) ? 'NOC' : ( pt IN ( 'DIS' , 'Dispute' , 'Dis' , '4' ) ? 'DIS' : 'UNK' ) ) ) AS Enum8 ( 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'UNK' = 0 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) ) AS payment_type_ ,

assumeNotNull ( trip_type ) AS trip_type ,

ifNull ( toFixedString ( unhex ( pickup ) , 25 ) , toFixedString ( '' , 25 ) ) AS pickup ,

ifNull ( toFixedString ( unhex ( dropoff ) , 25 ) , toFixedString ( '' , 25 ) ) AS dropoff ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( cab_type ) AS Enum8 ( 'yellow' = 1 , 'green' = 2 , 'uber' = 3 ) ) AS cab_type ,



assumeNotNull ( pickup_nyct2010_gid ) AS pickup_nyct2010_gid ,

toFloat32 ( ifNull ( pickup_ctlabel , '0' ) ) AS pickup_ctlabel ,

assumeNotNull ( pickup_borocode ) AS pickup_borocode ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( pickup_boroname ) AS Enum8 ( 'Manhattan' = 1 , 'Queens' = 4 , 'Brooklyn' = 3 , '' = 0 , 'Bronx' = 2 , 'Staten Island' = 5 ) ) AS pickup_boroname ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( pickup_ct2010 , '000000' ) , 6 ) AS pickup_ct2010 ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( pickup_boroct2010 , '0000000' ) , 7 ) AS pickup_boroct2010 ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( ifNull ( pickup_cdeligibil , ' ' ) ) AS Enum8 ( ' ' = 0 , 'E' = 1 , 'I' = 2 ) ) AS pickup_cdeligibil ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( pickup_ntacode , '0000' ) , 4 ) AS pickup_ntacode ,



CAST ( assumeNotNull ( pickup_ntaname ) AS Enum16 ( '' = 0 , 'Airport' = 1 , 'Allerton-Pelham Gardens' = 2 , 'Annadale-Huguenot-Prince\'s Bay-Eltingville' = 3 , 'Arden Heights' = 4 , 'Astoria' = 5 , 'Auburndale' = 6 , 'Baisley Park' = 7 , 'Bath Beach' = 8 , 'Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan' = 9 , 'Bay Ridge' = 10 , 'Bayside-Bayside Hills' = 11 , 'Bedford' = 12 , 'Bedford Park-Fordham North' = 13 , 'Bellerose' = 14 , 'Belmont' = 15 , 'Bensonhurst East' = 16 , 'Bensonhurst West' = 17 , 'Borough Park' = 18 , 'Breezy Point-Belle Harbor-Rockaway Park-Broad Channel' = 19 , 'Briarwood-Jamaica Hills' = 20 , 'Brighton Beach' = 21 , 'Bronxdale' = 22 , 'Brooklyn Heights-Cobble Hill' = 23 , 'Brownsville' = 24 , 'Bushwick North' = 25 , 'Bushwick South' = 26 , 'Cambria Heights' = 27 , 'Canarsie' = 28 , 'Carroll Gardens-Columbia Street-Red Hook' = 29 , 'Central Harlem North-Polo Grounds' = 30 , 'Central Harlem South' = 31 , 'Charleston-Richmond Valley-Tottenville' = 32 , 'Chinatown' = 33 , 'Claremont-Bathgate' = 34 , 'Clinton' = 35 , 'Clinton Hill' = 36 , 'Co-op City' = 37 , 'College Point' = 38 , 'Corona' = 39 , 'Crotona Park East' = 40 , 'Crown Heights North' = 41 , 'Crown Heights South' = 42 , 'Cypress Hills-City Line' = 43 , 'DUMBO-Vinegar Hill-Downtown Brooklyn-Boerum Hill' = 44 , 'Douglas Manor-Douglaston-Little Neck' = 45 , 'Dyker Heights' = 46 , 'East Concourse-Concourse Village' = 47 , 'East Elmhurst' = 48 , 'East Flatbush-Farragut' = 49 , 'East Flushing' = 50 , 'East Harlem North' = 51 , 'East Harlem South' = 52 , 'East New York' = 53 , 'East New York (Pennsylvania Ave)' = 54 , 'East Tremont' = 55 , 'East Village' = 56 , 'East Williamsburg' = 57 , 'Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester' = 58 , 'Elmhurst' = 59 , 'Elmhurst-Maspeth' = 60 , 'Erasmus' = 61 , 'Far Rockaway-Bayswater' = 62 , 'Flatbush' = 63 , 'Flatlands' = 64 , 'Flushing' = 65 , 'Fordham South' = 66 , 'Forest Hills' = 67 , 'Fort Greene' = 68 , 'Fresh Meadows-Utopia' = 69 , 'Ft. Totten-Bay Terrace-Clearview' = 70 , 'Georgetown-Marine Park-Bergen Beach-Mill Basin' = 71 , 'Glen Oaks-Floral Park-New Hyde Park' = 72 , 'Glendale' = 73 , 'Gramercy' = 74 , 'Grasmere-Arrochar-Ft. Wadsworth' = 75 , 'Gravesend' = 76 , 'Great Kills' = 77 , 'Greenpoint' = 78 , 'Grymes Hill-Clifton-Fox Hills' = 79 , 'Hamilton Heights' = 80 , 'Hammels-Arverne-Edgemere' = 81 , 'Highbridge' = 82 , 'Hollis' = 83 , 'Homecrest' = 84 , 'Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square' = 85 , 'Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth' = 86 , 'Hunts Point' = 87 , 'Jackson Heights' = 88 , 'Jamaica' = 89 , 'Jamaica Estates-Holliswood' = 90 , 'Kensington-Ocean Parkway' = 91 , 'Kew Gardens' = 92 , 'Kew Gardens Hills' = 93 , 'Kingsbridge Heights' = 94 , 'Laurelton' = 95 , 'Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island' = 96 , 'Lincoln Square' = 97 , 'Lindenwood-Howard Beach' = 98 , 'Longwood' = 99 , 'Lower East Side' = 100 , 'Madison' = 101 , 'Manhattanville' = 102 , 'Marble Hill-Inwood' = 103 , 'Mariner\'s Harbor-Arlington-Port Ivory-Graniteville' = 104 , 'Maspeth' = 105 , 'Melrose South-Mott Haven North' = 106 , 'Middle Village' = 107 , 'Midtown-Midtown South' = 108 , 'Midwood' = 109 , 'Morningside Heights' = 110 , 'Morrisania-Melrose' = 111 , 'Mott Haven-Port Morris' = 112 , 'Mount Hope' = 113 , 'Murray Hill' = 114 , 'Murray Hill-Kips Bay' = 115 , 'New Brighton-Silver Lake' = 116 , 'New Dorp-Midland Beach' = 117 , 'New Springville-Bloomfield-Travis' = 118 , 'North Corona' = 119 , 'North Riverdale-Fieldston-Riverdale' = 120 , 'North Side-South Side' = 121 , 'Norwood' = 122 , 'Oakland Gardens' = 123 , 'Oakwood-Oakwood Beach' = 124 , 'Ocean Hill' = 125 , 'Ocean Parkway South' = 126 , 'Old Astoria' = 127 , 'Old Town-Dongan Hills-South Beach' = 128 , 'Ozone Park' = 129 , 'Park Slope-Gowanus' = 130 , 'Parkchester' = 131 , 'Pelham Bay-Country Club-City Island' = 132 , 'Pelham Parkway' = 133 , 'Pomonok-Flushing Heights-Hillcrest' = 134 , 'Port Richmond' = 135 , 'Prospect Heights' = 136 , 'Prospect Lefferts Gardens-Wingate' = 137 , 'Queens Village' = 138 , 'Queensboro Hill' = 139 , 'Queensbridge-Ravenswood-Long Island City' = 140 , 'Rego Park' = 141 , 'Richmond Hill' = 142 , 'Ridgewood' = 143 , 'Rikers Island' = 144 , 'Rosedale' = 145 , 'Rossville-Woodrow' = 146 , 'Rugby-Remsen Village' = 147 , 'Schuylerville-Throgs Neck-Edgewater Park' = 148 , 'Seagate-Coney Island' = 149 , 'Sheepshead Bay-Gerritsen Beach-Manhattan Beach' = 150 , 'SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy' = 151 , 'Soundview-Bruckner' = 152 , 'Soundview-Castle Hill-Clason Point-Harding Park' = 153 , 'South Jamaica' = 154 , 'South Ozone Park' = 155 , 'Springfield Gardens North' = 156 , 'Springfield Gardens South-Brookville' = 157 , 'Spuyten Duyvil-Kingsbridge' = 158 , 'St. Albans' = 159 , 'Stapleton-Rosebank' = 160 , 'Starrett City' = 161 , 'Steinway' = 162 , 'Stuyvesant Heights' = 163 , 'Stuyvesant Town-Cooper Village' = 164 , 'Sunset Park East' = 165 , 'Sunset Park West' = 166 , 'Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Heartland Village-Lighthouse Hill' = 167 , 'Turtle Bay-East Midtown' = 168 , 'University Heights-Morris Heights' = 169 , 'Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill' = 170 , 'Upper West Side' = 171 , 'Van Cortlandt Village' = 172 , 'Van Nest-Morris Park-Westchester Square' = 173 , 'Washington Heights North' = 174 , 'Washington Heights South' = 175 , 'West Brighton' = 176 , 'West Concourse' = 177 , 'West Farms-Bronx River' = 178 , 'West New Brighton-New Brighton-St. George' = 179 , 'West Village' = 180 , 'Westchester-Unionport' = 181 , 'Westerleigh' = 182 , 'Whitestone' = 183 , 'Williamsbridge-Olinville' = 184 , 'Williamsburg' = 185 , 'Windsor Terrace' = 186 , 'Woodhaven' = 187 , 'Woodlawn-Wakefield' = 188 , 'Woodside' = 189 , 'Yorkville' = 190 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Bronx' = 191 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Brooklyn' = 192 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Manhattan' = 193 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Queens' = 194 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Staten Island' = 195 ) ) AS pickup_ntaname ,



toUInt16 ( ifNull ( pickup_puma , '0' ) ) AS pickup_puma ,



assumeNotNull ( dropoff_nyct2010_gid ) AS dropoff_nyct2010_gid ,

toFloat32 ( ifNull ( dropoff_ctlabel , '0' ) ) AS dropoff_ctlabel ,

assumeNotNull ( dropoff_borocode ) AS dropoff_borocode ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( dropoff_boroname ) AS Enum8 ( 'Manhattan' = 1 , 'Queens' = 4 , 'Brooklyn' = 3 , '' = 0 , 'Bronx' = 2 , 'Staten Island' = 5 ) ) AS dropoff_boroname ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( dropoff_ct2010 , '000000' ) , 6 ) AS dropoff_ct2010 ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( dropoff_boroct2010 , '0000000' ) , 7 ) AS dropoff_boroct2010 ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( ifNull ( dropoff_cdeligibil , ' ' ) ) AS Enum8 ( ' ' = 0 , 'E' = 1 , 'I' = 2 ) ) AS dropoff_cdeligibil ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( dropoff_ntacode , '0000' ) , 4 ) AS dropoff_ntacode ,



CAST ( assumeNotNull ( dropoff_ntaname ) AS Enum16 ( '' = 0 , 'Airport' = 1 , 'Allerton-Pelham Gardens' = 2 , 'Annadale-Huguenot-Prince\'s Bay-Eltingville' = 3 , 'Arden Heights' = 4 , 'Astoria' = 5 , 'Auburndale' = 6 , 'Baisley Park' = 7 , 'Bath Beach' = 8 , 'Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan' = 9 , 'Bay Ridge' = 10 , 'Bayside-Bayside Hills' = 11 , 'Bedford' = 12 , 'Bedford Park-Fordham North' = 13 , 'Bellerose' = 14 , 'Belmont' = 15 , 'Bensonhurst East' = 16 , 'Bensonhurst West' = 17 , 'Borough Park' = 18 , 'Breezy Point-Belle Harbor-Rockaway Park-Broad Channel' = 19 , 'Briarwood-Jamaica Hills' = 20 , 'Brighton Beach' = 21 , 'Bronxdale' = 22 , 'Brooklyn Heights-Cobble Hill' = 23 , 'Brownsville' = 24 , 'Bushwick North' = 25 , 'Bushwick South' = 26 , 'Cambria Heights' = 27 , 'Canarsie' = 28 , 'Carroll Gardens-Columbia Street-Red Hook' = 29 , 'Central Harlem North-Polo Grounds' = 30 , 'Central Harlem South' = 31 , 'Charleston-Richmond Valley-Tottenville' = 32 , 'Chinatown' = 33 , 'Claremont-Bathgate' = 34 , 'Clinton' = 35 , 'Clinton Hill' = 36 , 'Co-op City' = 37 , 'College Point' = 38 , 'Corona' = 39 , 'Crotona Park East' = 40 , 'Crown Heights North' = 41 , 'Crown Heights South' = 42 , 'Cypress Hills-City Line' = 43 , 'DUMBO-Vinegar Hill-Downtown Brooklyn-Boerum Hill' = 44 , 'Douglas Manor-Douglaston-Little Neck' = 45 , 'Dyker Heights' = 46 , 'East Concourse-Concourse Village' = 47 , 'East Elmhurst' = 48 , 'East Flatbush-Farragut' = 49 , 'East Flushing' = 50 , 'East Harlem North' = 51 , 'East Harlem South' = 52 , 'East New York' = 53 , 'East New York (Pennsylvania Ave)' = 54 , 'East Tremont' = 55 , 'East Village' = 56 , 'East Williamsburg' = 57 , 'Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester' = 58 , 'Elmhurst' = 59 , 'Elmhurst-Maspeth' = 60 , 'Erasmus' = 61 , 'Far Rockaway-Bayswater' = 62 , 'Flatbush' = 63 , 'Flatlands' = 64 , 'Flushing' = 65 , 'Fordham South' = 66 , 'Forest Hills' = 67 , 'Fort Greene' = 68 , 'Fresh Meadows-Utopia' = 69 , 'Ft. Totten-Bay Terrace-Clearview' = 70 , 'Georgetown-Marine Park-Bergen Beach-Mill Basin' = 71 , 'Glen Oaks-Floral Park-New Hyde Park' = 72 , 'Glendale' = 73 , 'Gramercy' = 74 , 'Grasmere-Arrochar-Ft. Wadsworth' = 75 , 'Gravesend' = 76 , 'Great Kills' = 77 , 'Greenpoint' = 78 , 'Grymes Hill-Clifton-Fox Hills' = 79 , 'Hamilton Heights' = 80 , 'Hammels-Arverne-Edgemere' = 81 , 'Highbridge' = 82 , 'Hollis' = 83 , 'Homecrest' = 84 , 'Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square' = 85 , 'Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth' = 86 , 'Hunts Point' = 87 , 'Jackson Heights' = 88 , 'Jamaica' = 89 , 'Jamaica Estates-Holliswood' = 90 , 'Kensington-Ocean Parkway' = 91 , 'Kew Gardens' = 92 , 'Kew Gardens Hills' = 93 , 'Kingsbridge Heights' = 94 , 'Laurelton' = 95 , 'Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island' = 96 , 'Lincoln Square' = 97 , 'Lindenwood-Howard Beach' = 98 , 'Longwood' = 99 , 'Lower East Side' = 100 , 'Madison' = 101 , 'Manhattanville' = 102 , 'Marble Hill-Inwood' = 103 , 'Mariner\'s Harbor-Arlington-Port Ivory-Graniteville' = 104 , 'Maspeth' = 105 , 'Melrose South-Mott Haven North' = 106 , 'Middle Village' = 107 , 'Midtown-Midtown South' = 108 , 'Midwood' = 109 , 'Morningside Heights' = 110 , 'Morrisania-Melrose' = 111 , 'Mott Haven-Port Morris' = 112 , 'Mount Hope' = 113 , 'Murray Hill' = 114 , 'Murray Hill-Kips Bay' = 115 , 'New Brighton-Silver Lake' = 116 , 'New Dorp-Midland Beach' = 117 , 'New Springville-Bloomfield-Travis' = 118 , 'North Corona' = 119 , 'North Riverdale-Fieldston-Riverdale' = 120 , 'North Side-South Side' = 121 , 'Norwood' = 122 , 'Oakland Gardens' = 123 , 'Oakwood-Oakwood Beach' = 124 , 'Ocean Hill' = 125 , 'Ocean Parkway South' = 126 , 'Old Astoria' = 127 , 'Old Town-Dongan Hills-South Beach' = 128 , 'Ozone Park' = 129 , 'Park Slope-Gowanus' = 130 , 'Parkchester' = 131 , 'Pelham Bay-Country Club-City Island' = 132 , 'Pelham Parkway' = 133 , 'Pomonok-Flushing Heights-Hillcrest' = 134 , 'Port Richmond' = 135 , 'Prospect Heights' = 136 , 'Prospect Lefferts Gardens-Wingate' = 137 , 'Queens Village' = 138 , 'Queensboro Hill' = 139 , 'Queensbridge-Ravenswood-Long Island City' = 140 , 'Rego Park' = 141 , 'Richmond Hill' = 142 , 'Ridgewood' = 143 , 'Rikers Island' = 144 , 'Rosedale' = 145 , 'Rossville-Woodrow' = 146 , 'Rugby-Remsen Village' = 147 , 'Schuylerville-Throgs Neck-Edgewater Park' = 148 , 'Seagate-Coney Island' = 149 , 'Sheepshead Bay-Gerritsen Beach-Manhattan Beach' = 150 , 'SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy' = 151 , 'Soundview-Bruckner' = 152 , 'Soundview-Castle Hill-Clason Point-Harding Park' = 153 , 'South Jamaica' = 154 , 'South Ozone Park' = 155 , 'Springfield Gardens North' = 156 , 'Springfield Gardens South-Brookville' = 157 , 'Spuyten Duyvil-Kingsbridge' = 158 , 'St. Albans' = 159 , 'Stapleton-Rosebank' = 160 , 'Starrett City' = 161 , 'Steinway' = 162 , 'Stuyvesant Heights' = 163 , 'Stuyvesant Town-Cooper Village' = 164 , 'Sunset Park East' = 165 , 'Sunset Park West' = 166 , 'Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Heartland Village-Lighthouse Hill' = 167 , 'Turtle Bay-East Midtown' = 168 , 'University Heights-Morris Heights' = 169 , 'Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill' = 170 , 'Upper West Side' = 171 , 'Van Cortlandt Village' = 172 , 'Van Nest-Morris Park-Westchester Square' = 173 , 'Washington Heights North' = 174 , 'Washington Heights South' = 175 , 'West Brighton' = 176 , 'West Concourse' = 177 , 'West Farms-Bronx River' = 178 , 'West New Brighton-New Brighton-St. George' = 179 , 'West Village' = 180 , 'Westchester-Unionport' = 181 , 'Westerleigh' = 182 , 'Whitestone' = 183 , 'Williamsbridge-Olinville' = 184 , 'Williamsburg' = 185 , 'Windsor Terrace' = 186 , 'Woodhaven' = 187 , 'Woodlawn-Wakefield' = 188 , 'Woodside' = 189 , 'Yorkville' = 190 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Bronx' = 191 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Brooklyn' = 192 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Manhattan' = 193 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Queens' = 194 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Staten Island' = 195 ) ) AS dropoff_ntaname ,



toUInt16 ( ifNull ( dropoff_puma , '0' ) ) AS dropoff_puma



FROM trips



This takes 3030 seconds at a speed of about 428,000 rows per second. To load it faster, you can create the table with the Log engine instead of MergeTree . In this case, the download works faster than 200 seconds.

The table uses 126 GB of disk space.

SELECT formatReadableSize ( sum ( bytes ) ) FROM system . parts WHERE table = 'trips_mergetree' AND active



┌─formatReadableSize(sum(bytes))─┐

│ 126.18 GiB │

└────────────────────────────────┘



Among other things, you can run the OPTIMIZE query on MergeTree. But it’s not required since everything will be fine without it.

$ curl -O https://datasets.clickhouse.com/trips_mergetree/partitions/trips_mergetree.tar

$ tar xvf trips_mergetree.tar -C /var/lib/clickhouse

$

$ sudo service clickhouse-server restart

$ clickhouse-client --query "select count(*) from datasets.trips_mergetree"



info If you will run the queries described below, you have to use the full table name, datasets.trips_mergetree .

Q1:

SELECT cab_type , count ( * ) FROM trips_mergetree GROUP BY cab_type



0.490 seconds.

Q2:

SELECT passenger_count , avg ( total_amount ) FROM trips_mergetree GROUP BY passenger_count



1.224 seconds.

Q3:

SELECT passenger_count , toYear ( pickup_date ) AS year , count ( * ) FROM trips_mergetree GROUP BY passenger_count , year



2.104 seconds.

Q4:

SELECT passenger_count , toYear ( pickup_date ) AS year , round ( trip_distance ) AS distance , count ( * )

FROM trips_mergetree

GROUP BY passenger_count , year , distance

ORDER BY year , count ( * ) DESC



3.593 seconds.

The following server was used:

Two Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2650 v2 @ 2.60GHz, 16 physical cores total, 128 GiB RAM, 8x6 TB HD on hardware RAID-5

Execution time is the best of three runs. But starting from the second run, queries read data from the file system cache. No further caching occurs: the data is read out and processed in each run.

Creating a table on three servers:

On each server:

CREATE TABLE default . trips_mergetree_third ( trip_id UInt32 , vendor_id Enum8 ( '1' = 1 , '2' = 2 , 'CMT' = 3 , 'VTS' = 4 , 'DDS' = 5 , 'B02512' = 10 , 'B02598' = 11 , 'B02617' = 12 , 'B02682' = 13 , 'B02764' = 14 ) , pickup_date Date , pickup_datetime DateTime , dropoff_date Date , dropoff_datetime DateTime , store_and_fwd_flag UInt8 , rate_code_id UInt8 , pickup_longitude Float64 , pickup_latitude Float64 , dropoff_longitude Float64 , dropoff_latitude Float64 , passenger_count UInt8 , trip_distance Float64 , fare_amount Float32 , extra Float32 , mta_tax Float32 , tip_amount Float32 , tolls_amount Float32 , ehail_fee Float32 , improvement_surcharge Float32 , total_amount Float32 , payment_type_ Enum8 ( 'UNK' = 0 , 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) , trip_type UInt8 , pickup FixedString ( 25 ) , dropoff FixedString ( 25 ) , cab_type Enum8 ( 'yellow' = 1 , 'green' = 2 , 'uber' = 3 ) , pickup_nyct2010_gid UInt8 , pickup_ctlabel Float32 , pickup_borocode UInt8 , pickup_boroname Enum8 ( '' = 0 , 'Manhattan' = 1 , 'Bronx' = 2 , 'Brooklyn' = 3 , 'Queens' = 4 , 'Staten Island' = 5 ) , pickup_ct2010 FixedString ( 6 ) , pickup_boroct2010 FixedString ( 7 ) , pickup_cdeligibil Enum8 ( ' ' = 0 , 'E' = 1 , 'I' = 2 ) , pickup_ntacode FixedString ( 4 ) , pickup_ntaname Enum16 ( '' = 0 , 'Airport' = 1 , 'Allerton-Pelham Gardens' = 2 , 'Annadale-Huguenot-Prince\'s Bay-Eltingville' = 3 , 'Arden Heights' = 4 , 'Astoria' = 5 , 'Auburndale' = 6 , 'Baisley Park' = 7 , 'Bath Beach' = 8 , 'Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan' = 9 , 'Bay Ridge' = 10 , 'Bayside-Bayside Hills' = 11 , 'Bedford' = 12 , 'Bedford Park-Fordham North' = 13 , 'Bellerose' = 14 , 'Belmont' = 15 , 'Bensonhurst East' = 16 , 'Bensonhurst West' = 17 , 'Borough Park' = 18 , 'Breezy Point-Belle Harbor-Rockaway Park-Broad Channel' = 19 , 'Briarwood-Jamaica Hills' = 20 , 'Brighton Beach' = 21 , 'Bronxdale' = 22 , 'Brooklyn Heights-Cobble Hill' = 23 , 'Brownsville' = 24 , 'Bushwick North' = 25 , 'Bushwick South' = 26 , 'Cambria Heights' = 27 , 'Canarsie' = 28 , 'Carroll Gardens-Columbia Street-Red Hook' = 29 , 'Central Harlem North-Polo Grounds' = 30 , 'Central Harlem South' = 31 , 'Charleston-Richmond Valley-Tottenville' = 32 , 'Chinatown' = 33 , 'Claremont-Bathgate' = 34 , 'Clinton' = 35 , 'Clinton Hill' = 36 , 'Co-op City' = 37 , 'College Point' = 38 , 'Corona' = 39 , 'Crotona Park East' = 40 , 'Crown Heights North' = 41 , 'Crown Heights South' = 42 , 'Cypress Hills-City Line' = 43 , 'DUMBO-Vinegar Hill-Downtown Brooklyn-Boerum Hill' = 44 , 'Douglas Manor-Douglaston-Little Neck' = 45 , 'Dyker Heights' = 46 , 'East Concourse-Concourse Village' = 47 , 'East Elmhurst' = 48 , 'East Flatbush-Farragut' = 49 , 'East Flushing' = 50 , 'East Harlem North' = 51 , 'East Harlem South' = 52 , 'East New York' = 53 , 'East New York (Pennsylvania Ave)' = 54 , 'East Tremont' = 55 , 'East Village' = 56 , 'East Williamsburg' = 57 , 'Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester' = 58 , 'Elmhurst' = 59 , 'Elmhurst-Maspeth' = 60 , 'Erasmus' = 61 , 'Far Rockaway-Bayswater' = 62 , 'Flatbush' = 63 , 'Flatlands' = 64 , 'Flushing' = 65 , 'Fordham South' = 66 , 'Forest Hills' = 67 , 'Fort Greene' = 68 , 'Fresh Meadows-Utopia' = 69 , 'Ft. Totten-Bay Terrace-Clearview' = 70 , 'Georgetown-Marine Park-Bergen Beach-Mill Basin' = 71 , 'Glen Oaks-Floral Park-New Hyde Park' = 72 , 'Glendale' = 73 , 'Gramercy' = 74 , 'Grasmere-Arrochar-Ft. Wadsworth' = 75 , 'Gravesend' = 76 , 'Great Kills' = 77 , 'Greenpoint' = 78 , 'Grymes Hill-Clifton-Fox Hills' = 79 , 'Hamilton Heights' = 80 , 'Hammels-Arverne-Edgemere' = 81 , 'Highbridge' = 82 , 'Hollis' = 83 , 'Homecrest' = 84 , 'Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square' = 85 , 'Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth' = 86 , 'Hunts Point' = 87 , 'Jackson Heights' = 88 , 'Jamaica' = 89 , 'Jamaica Estates-Holliswood' = 90 , 'Kensington-Ocean Parkway' = 91 , 'Kew Gardens' = 92 , 'Kew Gardens Hills' = 93 , 'Kingsbridge Heights' = 94 , 'Laurelton' = 95 , 'Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island' = 96 , 'Lincoln Square' = 97 , 'Lindenwood-Howard Beach' = 98 , 'Longwood' = 99 , 'Lower East Side' = 100 , 'Madison' = 101 , 'Manhattanville' = 102 , 'Marble Hill-Inwood' = 103 , 'Mariner\'s Harbor-Arlington-Port Ivory-Graniteville' = 104 , 'Maspeth' = 105 , 'Melrose South-Mott Haven North' = 106 , 'Middle Village' = 107 , 'Midtown-Midtown South' = 108 , 'Midwood' = 109 , 'Morningside Heights' = 110 , 'Morrisania-Melrose' = 111 , 'Mott Haven-Port Morris' = 112 , 'Mount Hope' = 113 , 'Murray Hill' = 114 , 'Murray Hill-Kips Bay' = 115 , 'New Brighton-Silver Lake' = 116 , 'New Dorp-Midland Beach' = 117 , 'New Springville-Bloomfield-Travis' = 118 , 'North Corona' = 119 , 'North Riverdale-Fieldston-Riverdale' = 120 , 'North Side-South Side' = 121 , 'Norwood' = 122 , 'Oakland Gardens' = 123 , 'Oakwood-Oakwood Beach' = 124 , 'Ocean Hill' = 125 , 'Ocean Parkway South' = 126 , 'Old Astoria' = 127 , 'Old Town-Dongan Hills-South Beach' = 128 , 'Ozone Park' = 129 , 'Park Slope-Gowanus' = 130 , 'Parkchester' = 131 , 'Pelham Bay-Country Club-City Island' = 132 , 'Pelham Parkway' = 133 , 'Pomonok-Flushing Heights-Hillcrest' = 134 , 'Port Richmond' = 135 , 'Prospect Heights' = 136 , 'Prospect Lefferts Gardens-Wingate' = 137 , 'Queens Village' = 138 , 'Queensboro Hill' = 139 , 'Queensbridge-Ravenswood-Long Island City' = 140 , 'Rego Park' = 141 , 'Richmond Hill' = 142 , 'Ridgewood' = 143 , 'Rikers Island' = 144 , 'Rosedale' = 145 , 'Rossville-Woodrow' = 146 , 'Rugby-Remsen Village' = 147 , 'Schuylerville-Throgs Neck-Edgewater Park' = 148 , 'Seagate-Coney Island' = 149 , 'Sheepshead Bay-Gerritsen Beach-Manhattan Beach' = 150 , 'SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy' = 151 , 'Soundview-Bruckner' = 152 , 'Soundview-Castle Hill-Clason Point-Harding Park' = 153 , 'South Jamaica' = 154 , 'South Ozone Park' = 155 , 'Springfield Gardens North' = 156 , 'Springfield Gardens South-Brookville' = 157 , 'Spuyten Duyvil-Kingsbridge' = 158 , 'St. Albans' = 159 , 'Stapleton-Rosebank' = 160 , 'Starrett City' = 161 , 'Steinway' = 162 , 'Stuyvesant Heights' = 163 , 'Stuyvesant Town-Cooper Village' = 164 , 'Sunset Park East' = 165 , 'Sunset Park West' = 166 , 'Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Heartland Village-Lighthouse Hill' = 167 , 'Turtle Bay-East Midtown' = 168 , 'University Heights-Morris Heights' = 169 , 'Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill' = 170 , 'Upper West Side' = 171 , 'Van Cortlandt Village' = 172 , 'Van Nest-Morris Park-Westchester Square' = 173 , 'Washington Heights North' = 174 , 'Washington Heights South' = 175 , 'West Brighton' = 176 , 'West Concourse' = 177 , 'West Farms-Bronx River' = 178 , 'West New Brighton-New Brighton-St. George' = 179 , 'West Village' = 180 , 'Westchester-Unionport' = 181 , 'Westerleigh' = 182 , 'Whitestone' = 183 , 'Williamsbridge-Olinville' = 184 , 'Williamsburg' = 185 , 'Windsor Terrace' = 186 , 'Woodhaven' = 187 , 'Woodlawn-Wakefield' = 188 , 'Woodside' = 189 , 'Yorkville' = 190 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Bronx' = 191 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Brooklyn' = 192 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Manhattan' = 193 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Queens' = 194 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Staten Island' = 195 ) , pickup_puma UInt16 , dropoff_nyct2010_gid UInt8 , dropoff_ctlabel Float32 , dropoff_borocode UInt8 , dropoff_boroname Enum8 ( '' = 0 , 'Manhattan' = 1 , 'Bronx' = 2 , 'Brooklyn' = 3 , 'Queens' = 4 , 'Staten Island' = 5 ) , dropoff_ct2010 FixedString ( 6 ) , dropoff_boroct2010 FixedString ( 7 ) , dropoff_cdeligibil Enum8 ( ' ' = 0 , 'E' = 1 , 'I' = 2 ) , dropoff_ntacode FixedString ( 4 ) , dropoff_ntaname Enum16 ( '' = 0 , 'Airport' = 1 , 'Allerton-Pelham Gardens' = 2 , 'Annadale-Huguenot-Prince\'s Bay-Eltingville' = 3 , 'Arden Heights' = 4 , 'Astoria' = 5 , 'Auburndale' = 6 , 'Baisley Park' = 7 , 'Bath Beach' = 8 , 'Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan' = 9 , 'Bay Ridge' = 10 , 'Bayside-Bayside Hills' = 11 , 'Bedford' = 12 , 'Bedford Park-Fordham North' = 13 , 'Bellerose' = 14 , 'Belmont' = 15 , 'Bensonhurst East' = 16 , 'Bensonhurst West' = 17 , 'Borough Park' = 18 , 'Breezy Point-Belle Harbor-Rockaway Park-Broad Channel' = 19 , 'Briarwood-Jamaica Hills' = 20 , 'Brighton Beach' = 21 , 'Bronxdale' = 22 , 'Brooklyn Heights-Cobble Hill' = 23 , 'Brownsville' = 24 , 'Bushwick North' = 25 , 'Bushwick South' = 26 , 'Cambria Heights' = 27 , 'Canarsie' = 28 , 'Carroll Gardens-Columbia Street-Red Hook' = 29 , 'Central Harlem North-Polo Grounds' = 30 , 'Central Harlem South' = 31 , 'Charleston-Richmond Valley-Tottenville' = 32 , 'Chinatown' = 33 , 'Claremont-Bathgate' = 34 , 'Clinton' = 35 , 'Clinton Hill' = 36 , 'Co-op City' = 37 , 'College Point' = 38 , 'Corona' = 39 , 'Crotona Park East' = 40 , 'Crown Heights North' = 41 , 'Crown Heights South' = 42 , 'Cypress Hills-City Line' = 43 , 'DUMBO-Vinegar Hill-Downtown Brooklyn-Boerum Hill' = 44 , 'Douglas Manor-Douglaston-Little Neck' = 45 , 'Dyker Heights' = 46 , 'East Concourse-Concourse Village' = 47 , 'East Elmhurst' = 48 , 'East Flatbush-Farragut' = 49 , 'East Flushing' = 50 , 'East Harlem North' = 51 , 'East Harlem South' = 52 , 'East New York' = 53 , 'East New York (Pennsylvania Ave)' = 54 , 'East Tremont' = 55 , 'East Village' = 56 , 'East Williamsburg' = 57 , 'Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester' = 58 , 'Elmhurst' = 59 , 'Elmhurst-Maspeth' = 60 , 'Erasmus' = 61 , 'Far Rockaway-Bayswater' = 62 , 'Flatbush' = 63 , 'Flatlands' = 64 , 'Flushing' = 65 , 'Fordham South' = 66 , 'Forest Hills' = 67 , 'Fort Greene' = 68 , 'Fresh Meadows-Utopia' = 69 , 'Ft. Totten-Bay Terrace-Clearview' = 70 , 'Georgetown-Marine Park-Bergen Beach-Mill Basin' = 71 , 'Glen Oaks-Floral Park-New Hyde Park' = 72 , 'Glendale' = 73 , 'Gramercy' = 74 , 'Grasmere-Arrochar-Ft. Wadsworth' = 75 , 'Gravesend' = 76 , 'Great Kills' = 77 , 'Greenpoint' = 78 , 'Grymes Hill-Clifton-Fox Hills' = 79 , 'Hamilton Heights' = 80 , 'Hammels-Arverne-Edgemere' = 81 , 'Highbridge' = 82 , 'Hollis' = 83 , 'Homecrest' = 84 , 'Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square' = 85 , 'Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth' = 86 , 'Hunts Point' = 87 , 'Jackson Heights' = 88 , 'Jamaica' = 89 , 'Jamaica Estates-Holliswood' = 90 , 'Kensington-Ocean Parkway' = 91 , 'Kew Gardens' = 92 , 'Kew Gardens Hills' = 93 , 'Kingsbridge Heights' = 94 , 'Laurelton' = 95 , 'Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island' = 96 , 'Lincoln Square' = 97 , 'Lindenwood-Howard Beach' = 98 , 'Longwood' = 99 , 'Lower East Side' = 100 , 'Madison' = 101 , 'Manhattanville' = 102 , 'Marble Hill-Inwood' = 103 , 'Mariner\'s Harbor-Arlington-Port Ivory-Graniteville' = 104 , 'Maspeth' = 105 , 'Melrose South-Mott Haven North' = 106 , 'Middle Village' = 107 , 'Midtown-Midtown South' = 108 , 'Midwood' = 109 , 'Morningside Heights' = 110 , 'Morrisania-Melrose' = 111 , 'Mott Haven-Port Morris' = 112 , 'Mount Hope' = 113 , 'Murray Hill' = 114 , 'Murray Hill-Kips Bay' = 115 , 'New Brighton-Silver Lake' = 116 , 'New Dorp-Midland Beach' = 117 , 'New Springville-Bloomfield-Travis' = 118 , 'North Corona' = 119 , 'North Riverdale-Fieldston-Riverdale' = 120 , 'North Side-South Side' = 121 , 'Norwood' = 122 , 'Oakland Gardens' = 123 , 'Oakwood-Oakwood Beach' = 124 , 'Ocean Hill' = 125 , 'Ocean Parkway South' = 126 , 'Old Astoria' = 127 , 'Old Town-Dongan Hills-South Beach' = 128 , 'Ozone Park' = 129 , 'Park Slope-Gowanus' = 130 , 'Parkchester' = 131 , 'Pelham Bay-Country Club-City Island' = 132 , 'Pelham Parkway' = 133 , 'Pomonok-Flushing Heights-Hillcrest' = 134 , 'Port Richmond' = 135 , 'Prospect Heights' = 136 , 'Prospect Lefferts Gardens-Wingate' = 137 , 'Queens Village' = 138 , 'Queensboro Hill' = 139 , 'Queensbridge-Ravenswood-Long Island City' = 140 , 'Rego Park' = 141 , 'Richmond Hill' = 142 , 'Ridgewood' = 143 , 'Rikers Island' = 144 , 'Rosedale' = 145 , 'Rossville-Woodrow' = 146 , 'Rugby-Remsen Village' = 147 , 'Schuylerville-Throgs Neck-Edgewater Park' = 148 , 'Seagate-Coney Island' = 149 , 'Sheepshead Bay-Gerritsen Beach-Manhattan Beach' = 150 , 'SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy' = 151 , 'Soundview-Bruckner' = 152 , 'Soundview-Castle Hill-Clason Point-Harding Park' = 153 , 'South Jamaica' = 154 , 'South Ozone Park' = 155 , 'Springfield Gardens North' = 156 , 'Springfield Gardens South-Brookville' = 157 , 'Spuyten Duyvil-Kingsbridge' = 158 , 'St. Albans' = 159 , 'Stapleton-Rosebank' = 160 , 'Starrett City' = 161 , 'Steinway' = 162 , 'Stuyvesant Heights' = 163 , 'Stuyvesant Town-Cooper Village' = 164 , 'Sunset Park East' = 165 , 'Sunset Park West' = 166 , 'Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Heartland Village-Lighthouse Hill' = 167 , 'Turtle Bay-East Midtown' = 168 , 'University Heights-Morris Heights' = 169 , 'Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill' = 170 , 'Upper West Side' = 171 , 'Van Cortlandt Village' = 172 , 'Van Nest-Morris Park-Westchester Square' = 173 , 'Washington Heights North' = 174 , 'Washington Heights South' = 175 , 'West Brighton' = 176 , 'West Concourse' = 177 , 'West Farms-Bronx River' = 178 , 'West New Brighton-New Brighton-St. George' = 179 , 'West Village' = 180 , 'Westchester-Unionport' = 181 , 'Westerleigh' = 182 , 'Whitestone' = 183 , 'Williamsbridge-Olinville' = 184 , 'Williamsburg' = 185 , 'Windsor Terrace' = 186 , 'Woodhaven' = 187 , 'Woodlawn-Wakefield' = 188 , 'Woodside' = 189 , 'Yorkville' = 190 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Bronx' = 191 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Brooklyn' = 192 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Manhattan' = 193 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Queens' = 194 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Staten Island' = 195 ) , dropoff_puma UInt16 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( pickup_date , pickup_datetime , 8192 )



On the source server:

CREATE TABLE trips_mergetree_x3 AS trips_mergetree_third ENGINE = Distributed ( perftest , default , trips_mergetree_third , rand ( ) )



The following query redistributes data:

INSERT INTO trips_mergetree_x3 SELECT * FROM trips_mergetree



This takes 2454 seconds.

On three servers:

Q1: 0.212 seconds. Q2: 0.438 seconds. Q3: 0.733 seconds. Q4: 1.241 seconds.

No surprises here, since the queries are scaled linearly.

We also have the results from a cluster of 140 servers:

Q1: 0.028 sec. Q2: 0.043 sec. Q3: 0.051 sec. Q4: 0.072 sec.

In this case, the query processing time is determined above all by network latency. We ran queries using a client located in a different datacenter than where the cluster was located, which added about 20 ms of latency.

servers Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 1, E5-2650v2 0.490 1.224 2.104 3.593 3, E5-2650v2 0.212 0.438 0.733 1.241 1, AWS c5n.4xlarge 0.249 1.279 1.738 3.527 1, AWS c5n.9xlarge 0.130 0.584 0.777 1.811 3, AWS c5n.9xlarge 0.057 0.231 0.285 0.641 140, E5-2650v2 0.028 0.043 0.051 0.072

