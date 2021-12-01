Skip to main content

SQLite

The engine allows to import and export data to SQLite and supports queries to SQLite tables directly from ClickHouse.

Creating a Table

    CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name 
    (
        name1 [type1], 
        name2 [type2], ...
    ) ENGINE = SQLite('db_path', 'table')

Engine Parameters

  • db_path — Path to SQLite file with a database.
  • table — Name of a table in the SQLite database.

Usage Example

Shows a query creating the SQLite table:

SHOW CREATE TABLE sqlite_db.table2;
CREATE TABLE SQLite.table2
( 
    `col1` Nullable(Int32), 
    `col2` Nullable(String)
) 
ENGINE = SQLite('sqlite.db','table2');

Returns the data from the table:

SELECT * FROM sqlite_db.table2 ORDER BY col1;
┌─col1─┬─col2──┐
│    1 │ text1 │
│    2 │ text2 │
│    3 │ text3 │
└──────┴───────┘

See Also

