On this page

MongoDB

MongoDB engine is read-only table engine which allows to read data ( SELECT queries) from remote MongoDB collection. Engine supports only non-nested data types. INSERT queries are not supported.

CREATE TABLE [ IF NOT EXISTS ] [ db . ] table_name

(

name1 [ type1 ] ,

name2 [ type2 ] ,

. . .

) ENGINE = MongoDB ( host:port , database , collection , user , password [ , options ] ) ;



Engine Parameters

host:port — MongoDB server address.

database — Remote database name.

collection — Remote collection name.

user — MongoDB user.

password — User password.

options — MongoDB connection string options (optional parameter).

Create a table in ClickHouse which allows to read data from MongoDB collection:

CREATE TABLE mongo_table

(

key UInt64 ,

data String

) ENGINE = MongoDB ( 'mongo1:27017' , 'test' , 'simple_table' , 'testuser' , 'clickhouse' ) ;



To read from an SSL secured MongoDB server:

CREATE TABLE mongo_table_ssl

(

key UInt64 ,

data String

) ENGINE = MongoDB ( 'mongo2:27017' , 'test' , 'simple_table' , 'testuser' , 'clickhouse' , 'ssl=true' ) ;



Query:

SELECT COUNT ( ) FROM mongo_table ;



┌─count()─┐

│ 4 │

└─────────┘



You can also adjust connection timeout:

CREATE TABLE mongo_table

(

key UInt64 ,

data String

) ENGINE = MongoDB ( 'mongo2:27017' , 'test' , 'simple_table' , 'testuser' , 'clickhouse' , 'connectTimeoutMS=100000' ) ;



Original article