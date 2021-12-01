MongoDB
MongoDB engine is read-only table engine which allows to read data (
SELECT queries) from remote MongoDB collection. Engine supports only non-nested data types.
INSERT queries are not supported.
Creating a Table
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name
(
name1 [type1],
name2 [type2],
...
) ENGINE = MongoDB(host:port, database, collection, user, password [, options]);
Engine Parameters
host:port— MongoDB server address.
database— Remote database name.
collection— Remote collection name.
user— MongoDB user.
password— User password.
options— MongoDB connection string options (optional parameter).
Usage Example
Create a table in ClickHouse which allows to read data from MongoDB collection:
CREATE TABLE mongo_table
(
key UInt64,
data String
) ENGINE = MongoDB('mongo1:27017', 'test', 'simple_table', 'testuser', 'clickhouse');
To read from an SSL secured MongoDB server:
CREATE TABLE mongo_table_ssl
(
key UInt64,
data String
) ENGINE = MongoDB('mongo2:27017', 'test', 'simple_table', 'testuser', 'clickhouse', 'ssl=true');
Query:
SELECT COUNT() FROM mongo_table;
┌─count()─┐
│ 4 │
└─────────┘
You can also adjust connection timeout:
CREATE TABLE mongo_table
(
key UInt64,
data String
) ENGINE = MongoDB('mongo2:27017', 'test', 'simple_table', 'testuser', 'clickhouse', 'connectTimeoutMS=100000');