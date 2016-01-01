SCIM provisioning with Microsoft Entra ID

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Enterprise plan feature SCIM is available in the Enterprise plan. To upgrade, visit the plans page in the cloud console.

ClickHouse Cloud supports SCIM 2.0 (System for Cross-domain Identity Management) for automated user and group lifecycle management. Once connected to your identity provider, every user you assign to the ClickHouse Cloud application is automatically created in your organization with the right role, profile updates flow through automatically, and removing a user from your IdP removes their access — no manual invites, no orphaned accounts.

This guide walks through setting up SCIM provisioning end-to-end with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory). The ClickHouse Cloud SCIM endpoint follows SCIM 2.0 (RFC 7644). Entra ID authenticates to the endpoint using a long-lived bearer token, which you assemble from the SCIM token key and secret generated in the ClickHouse Cloud Console.

Using Okta instead? If your identity provider is Okta, follow the SCIM provisioning with Okta guide. The ClickHouse Cloud side is identical; only the IdP configuration differs.

You'll need:

The Admin role in your ClickHouse Cloud organization.

role in your ClickHouse Cloud organization. SAML SSO already configured between Entra ID and ClickHouse Cloud. SCIM creates the user accounts; those accounts sign in through SAML, so SSO must be working first.

Access to the Microsoft Entra admin center with at least the Application Administrator (or Cloud Application Administrator ) role, with permission to configure provisioning on the enterprise application.

with at least the (or ) role, with permission to configure provisioning on the enterprise application. A list of the roles you want to assign through SCIM (for example: Admins, Developers, Read-only). Decide this up front — you'll create matching groups in Entra ID.

An admin in Entra ID assigns a user — directly or through a group — to the ClickHouse Cloud enterprise application. Entra ID's provisioning service calls the ClickHouse Cloud SCIM endpoint over HTTPS, authenticated with a bearer token you generate. ClickHouse Cloud creates the user in your organization and assigns roles based on Entra ID group membership. The user signs in to ClickHouse Cloud through your existing SAML SSO flow. Profile changes, group changes, and deactivation in Entra ID propagate to ClickHouse Cloud automatically.

Enable SCIM Sign in to ClickHouse Cloud Console as an organization admin and open Organization settings → SAML and SCIM settings → SCIM Configuration. Click Enable SCIM . SCIM is unlocked once SAML SSO is connected — if the option is greyed out, finish your SAML setup first. A SCIM endpoint URL is generated, in the form: https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/<your-org-id>/scim Copy it — you'll paste it into Entra ID later as the Tenant URL. Generate a SCIM access token Locate the Generate new key section and choose an expiration date. Plan for rotation We recommend setting an expiry of 12 months and adding a calendar reminder. ClickHouse Cloud supports up to two active SCIM tokens at once so you can rotate without downtime: generate the new token, swap Entra ID over, confirm provisioning still works, then revoke the old token. Click Generate new key . The token is shown once, as a key (prefixed scim_ ) and a secret. Copy both immediately and store them in a secure secrets manager — they can't be retrieved later. If you lose them, revoke the token and generate a new one. You'll combine the key and secret into a single bearer token for Entra ID in the form: <scim-key>:<scim-secret> Specifically, the token key (starting with scim_ ), a colon, then the token secret, with no spaces. Entra ID sends this value as an Authorization: Bearer header on every request. Define the role mapping From the SCIM Configuration panel, click Map roles in "Users and roles" (or navigate directly via Users and roles → Roles). SCIM groups bind to ClickHouse Cloud roles by name, with a few rules to keep in mind: You can't map a SCIM group to a predefined system role. SCIM mappings apply only to custom roles. If you need to expose a system-level capability through SCIM, create a custom role that wraps the permissions you want.

SCIM mappings apply only to custom roles. If you need to expose a system-level capability through SCIM, create a custom role that wraps the permissions you want. Matching names auto-link. If a custom role has the same name as the incoming SCIM group, ClickHouse Cloud links them automatically — no manual mapping needed.

If a custom role has the same name as the incoming SCIM group, ClickHouse Cloud links them automatically — no manual mapping needed. To use a different role name than the group name , create the custom role with the role name you want, then set its SCIM group field to the name of the SCIM group it should bind to.

, create the custom role with the role name you want, then set its field to the name of the SCIM group it should bind to. Unmapped groups create new roles. If Entra ID pushes a group that doesn't match an existing role name and isn't referenced by any role's SCIM group field, ClickHouse Cloud creates a new custom role with that group's name. You can then grant it the permissions you want.

Open your ClickHouse Cloud enterprise application Open the Microsoft Entra ID overview and, under Manage in the left-hand menu, select Enterprise applications. Open the application you created when you set up SAML SSO for ClickHouse Cloud. If you haven't created the enterprise application yet, follow the SAML SSO setup guide first — with SAML-based SSO, the same enterprise application is used for both single sign-on and SCIM provisioning. Set the provisioning mode and credentials In the application's left sidebar, select Provisioning, then click Get started (or Provisioning → Edit provisioning ). Set Provisioning Mode to Automatic . Under Admin Credentials, fill in: Tenant URL — the SCIM endpoint URL from the ClickHouse Cloud Console (the .../scim URL).

— the SCIM endpoint URL from the ClickHouse Cloud Console (the URL). Secret Token — your SCIM credentials joined with a colon, in the form <scim-key>:<scim-secret> . Entra ID sends this as an Authorization: Bearer header. Click Test Connection . Entra ID makes a test call to the SCIM endpoint; you should see a success notification. If it fails, jump to Troubleshooting. Click Save . Configure attribute mappings After saving credentials, expand the Mappings section. Entra ID shows two mapping sets: Provision Microsoft Entra ID Users

Provision Microsoft Entra ID Groups Open Provision Microsoft Entra ID Users and confirm the attribute mappings line up with what ClickHouse Cloud expects. By default, Entra ID maps userName from userPrincipalName . What matters is that userName is sourced from whichever attribute holds the same email address your SAML SSO uses to sign users in — not any specific attribute name. In some tenants userPrincipalName is already that email and no change is needed; in others the email lives in mail , so you edit the mapping to source userName from mail . To change the source, click the userName row, set the Source attribute to the correct one, and save. Set the Matching precedence so that userName is the primary matching attribute. You can remove unsupported mappings; anything outside the SCIM standard set is ignored on the ClickHouse Cloud side. Match the email used for SAML SSO The value that flows into userName must match the email address each user signs in with through SAML SSO. SCIM creates the account and SAML authenticates it, so if the SCIM userName and the SAML assertion's email don't match, SAML creates a separate new user on sign-in that isn't managed by SCIM — leaving a duplicate, unmanaged account. Map userName from whichever attribute ( userPrincipalName , mail , or another) carries the same email your SAML configuration sends. The remaining rows below come mapped by default — double-check that each is in place: Microsoft Entra ID attribute ClickHouse Cloud (SCIM) attribute Required mail emails[type eq "work"].value Yes — must match userName givenName name.givenName Recommended surname name.familyName Recommended displayName displayName Recommended — shown in the ClickHouse Cloud UI Switch([IsSoftDeleted], ...) active Yes — drives deactivation Open Provision Microsoft Entra ID Groups and confirm displayName maps to displayName and members maps to members — group display name is what binds to your ClickHouse Cloud role. Email casing matters Make sure the value that flows into userName and the value that flows into the primary email use the same casing. ClickHouse Cloud normalises emails to lowercase; mismatches between the two fields can cause provisioning failures. Set the provisioning scope Expand the Settings section: Set Scope to Sync only assigned users and groups . This limits provisioning to the users and groups you explicitly assign to the application in the next step.

to . This limits provisioning to the users and groups you explicitly assign to the application in the next step. Leave Provisioning Status Off for now — you'll turn it on after assigning your test users. Click Save . Assign groups and users This is where roles get applied automatically. Create groups in Entra ID. For each role mapping you set up earlier, create or identify an Entra ID group with the exact same display name. For example, if your mapping says ClickHouse-Admins → Admin , create a group called ClickHouse-Admins in Entra ID. Assign groups to the application. In the enterprise application, go to Users and groups → Add user/group, select your role group, and assign it. Repeat for each role group. Because the application's provisioning scope is set to assigned users and groups, only these groups (and their members) are provisioned. Group provisioning requires the right Entra ID licensing Provisioning groups (not just their members) requires Microsoft Entra ID P1 or higher. With group provisioning, the group itself is created in ClickHouse Cloud and bound to the matching role by display name. Assign users. You have two options: Via groups (recommended). Add users to the Entra ID groups you assigned to the application. They'll be provisioned to ClickHouse Cloud and assigned the matching role automatically.

Add users to the Entra ID groups you assigned to the application. They'll be provisioned to ClickHouse Cloud and assigned the matching role automatically. Directly. Assign individual users to the application under Users and groups. They'll be provisioned with the Default role unless they're also a member of an assigned group. Group-based assignment is cleaner for ongoing management — when someone changes role, you only update group membership. Turn on provisioning Return to Provisioning, set Provisioning Status to On , and click Save . Entra ID runs provisioning on a recurring cycle (approximately every 40 minutes). To provision a specific user immediately — useful for testing — use Provisioning → Provision on demand, search for the user, and run a single provisioning operation.

Once provisioning is on, use Provision on demand to push one or two test users right away rather than waiting for the next cycle. Then return to Settings → Users and roles in the ClickHouse Cloud Console to confirm that synchronised users have appeared with the expected roles.

Run through this short test plan with one or two test users before you assign your whole team. If a step doesn't take effect, use Provision on demand to force a sync, then check the Troubleshooting section.

# Action in Entra ID Expected result in ClickHouse Cloud 1 Add a test user to the ClickHouse-Admins group and run Provision on demand User appears in Settings → Members with role Admin 2 The test user signs in to ClickHouse Cloud via SSO They land on the dashboard with admin access 3 Update the user's first name in Entra ID and re-provision Updated name appears in Members 4 Move the user from ClickHouse-Admins to ClickHouse-Read-only and re-provision Their role changes to Read-only 5 Unassign the user from the application (or disable the account in Entra ID) User is removed from the organization; further sign-in attempts fail

If any step fails, fix the underlying issue before continuing — symptoms usually compound.

Where to look for SCIM errors in Entra ID SCIM errors surface in the application's Provisioning → View provisioning logs screen (also available under Identity → Monitoring & health → Provisioning logs). Each entry shows the request, the target, and the error returned by ClickHouse Cloud verbatim — start there.

Rotate tokens regularly. Set a calendar reminder for SCIM token rotation. Recommended cadence: every 12 months, or immediately whenever an admin who knew the token leaves the company. ClickHouse Cloud allows two active tokens per organization specifically so you can rotate without breaking provisioning — generate the new token, update the Secret Token in Entra ID, confirm with Test Connection, then revoke the old token.

Use groups, not direct assignments. Direct user assignment to the application works, but quickly becomes hard to audit. Driving assignment through Entra ID groups means access reviews and role changes happen in one place.

Review the audit log. Every SCIM action — user created, user deactivated, profile updated — is recorded in the ClickHouse Cloud audit log. See Audit logging. Check the log periodically, especially after large provisioning bursts.

Set a sensible default role. If an Entra ID user gets assigned to the application but isn't in any assigned group, they're created with the Default role. Pick the most restrictive role that still lets the user accomplish something, so misconfigurations fail safely.

Avoid SCIM and manual invites at the same time. Once SCIM is on, manage membership through Entra ID — don't also send manual invites for the same users. Mixing the two paths leads to confusion about who is the source of truth and can produce duplicates.

Account for the provisioning cycle. Entra ID syncs on a recurring cycle (roughly every 40 minutes), so routine changes aren't instant. Use Provision on demand when you need a change to land immediately, and monitor Provisioning logs for persistent failures.

Confirm SCIM is enabled in the ClickHouse Cloud Console.

in the ClickHouse Cloud Console. Confirm the Tenant URL in Entra ID exactly matches the SCIM endpoint URL shown in the Cloud Console — the organization id must be correct.

in Entra ID exactly matches the SCIM endpoint URL shown in the Cloud Console — the organization id must be correct. Confirm the Secret Token is in the form <scim-key>:<scim-secret> — the key (starting with scim_ ), a colon, and then the secret. Include no leading or trailing whitespace, and no Bearer prefix (Entra ID adds that automatically).

is in the form — the key (starting with ), a colon, and then the secret. Include no leading or trailing whitespace, and no prefix (Entra ID adds that automatically). If you've rotated tokens, make sure you're using the new key and secret, not the previous pair.

Check that you've added a row under Map roles in "Users and roles" for the role you expect.

for the role you expect. Check that the Entra ID group name exactly matches the SCIM group name in the mapping, including capitalisation and hyphens.

matches the SCIM group name in the mapping, including capitalisation and hyphens. If your design intentionally provisions some users without a group, confirm the Default role is set.

Confirm Provisioning Status is On .

is . Confirm Scope is set to Sync only assigned users and groups and that the users/groups are actually assigned to the application under Users and groups .

is set to and that the users/groups are actually assigned to the application under . Remember the cycle runs roughly every 40 minutes — use Provision on demand to test a single user immediately.

to test a single user immediately. Provisioning groups (rather than just their members) requires Microsoft Entra ID P1 or higher.

Usually caused by inconsistent email casing between Entra ID and an earlier manual invite. Remove the duplicate from the Members list, then unassign and reassign the user in Entra ID (or re-run Provision on demand) to provision fresh.

The group display name in Entra ID doesn't match a configured mapping in ClickHouse Cloud. Either rename the Entra ID group or add a mapping under Map roles in "Users and roles" from the SCIM Configuration panel (or via Users and roles → Roles).

Deactivation propagates on the next provisioning cycle. To force it immediately, use Provision on demand for that user. If the user is still a member afterwards, check Provisioning → View provisioning logs for an error on the disable operation.

Check that you updated the Secret Token on the correct enterprise application in Entra ID, in the form <scim-key>:<scim-secret> . After updating, click Test Connection to confirm. Once provisioning is back to healthy, revoke the old token in the ClickHouse Cloud Console.

Tokens can't be recovered. In Organization settings → SAML and SCIM settings → SCIM Configuration in the ClickHouse Cloud Console, revoke the lost token and generate a new one, then update the Secret Token in Entra ID.

Do I need SAML SSO before I can use SCIM? Yes. SCIM creates the user accounts, but ClickHouse Cloud authenticates them through SAML. Set up SAML SSO first.

Can I use the same enterprise application for SAML and SCIM? Yes. With SAML-based SSO, a single Entra ID enterprise application handles both single sign-on and SCIM provisioning.

Why is the Secret Token formatted as key :secret ? Entra ID authenticates by sending the Secret Token as an Authorization: Bearer header. The ClickHouse Cloud SCIM endpoint expects the bearer value to be your token key and secret joined by a colon.

How quickly do changes in Entra ID show up in ClickHouse Cloud? Entra ID provisions on a recurring cycle of roughly 40 minutes. For an immediate update, use Provision on demand for the specific user.