Managed Postgres Terraform reference

ClickHouse Managed Postgres services can be created and managed using the clickhouse_postgres_service resource in the ClickHouse Terraform provider. This page covers provider setup and configuration examples for the resource and its companion data sources.

Note This resource is in alpha and its behavior may change in future provider versions. It ships in the regular provider build and is available from provider version v3.17.1 — check the provider releases for details.

Add the ClickHouse provider to your Terraform configuration:

terraform { required_providers { clickhouse = { source = "ClickHouse/clickhouse" version = ">= 3.17.1" } } } provider "clickhouse" { organization_id = var.organization_id token_key = var.token_key token_secret = var.token_secret }

See Managing API keys for instructions on creating an API key to use with the provider.

The clickhouse_postgres_service resource has the following arguments:

Argument Required Description name Yes Human-readable name for the service. Immutable — changing it destroys and recreates the service. cloud_provider For a standard create Cloud provider hosting the instance. Currently only aws is supported. Omit for a read replica or point-in-time restore (inherited from the source). region For a standard create Cloud region (for example, us-east-1 ). Omit for a read replica or point-in-time restore (inherited from the source). size For a standard create Instance size (VM SKU), for example m6gd.large . Resizable in place. Omit for a point-in-time restore (the restored instance comes up at the backup's size). postgres_version No Major Postgres version (for example, 18 ). Changing the major version destroys and recreates the service. ha_type No High-availability mode: none , async , or sync . See High availability. password No Superuser password. Omit to have the server generate one. Stored in (sensitive) state. pg_config No Postgres server parameters as a key-value map. pgbouncer_config No PgBouncer connection-pooler parameters as a key-value map. tags No Resource tags as a key-value map. read_replica_of No ID of a primary service to replicate. See Read replicas. Mutually exclusive with restore_to_point_in_time . restore_to_point_in_time No Create the service by restoring another service to a point in time. See Point-in-time restore. Mutually exclusive with read_replica_of .

The following attributes are read-only and populated by ClickHouse Cloud after creation: id , state , created_at , is_primary , hostname , port , username , and connection_string (sensitive).

Note The password is stored in plain text in your Terraform state. Protect your state file accordingly — for example, use a remote backend with encryption at rest. If you omit password , the server generates one and the provider reads it back into state on each refresh.

resource "clickhouse_postgres_service" "example" { name = "my-postgres" cloud_provider = "aws" region = "us-east-1" size = "m6gd.large" # High-availability mode — number of standby replicas: # "none" – primary only, no standby (default) # "async" – 1 standby, asynchronous replication # "sync" – 2 standbys, synchronous replication ha_type = "async" tags = { environment = "production" team = "data" } }

To manage the password yourself, set password — it must be at least 12 characters with at least one lowercase letter, one uppercase letter, and one digit. Omit it and the server generates one.

The ha_type argument controls the number of standby replicas:

ha_type Standbys Replication none None (primary only) — async 1 standby Asynchronous — writes commit without waiting for the standby sync 2 standbys Synchronous — the primary waits for acknowledgement from at least one standby

ha_type is mutable post-create; changing it triggers an HA transition. See High availability for details.

Set read_replica_of to the id of a primary service to create a streaming read replica. A replica inherits the primary's cloud_provider , region , postgres_version , and superuser — omit those (and password ):

resource "clickhouse_postgres_service" "replica" { name = "my-postgres-replica" size = "m6gd.large" read_replica_of = clickhouse_postgres_service.example.id }

See Read replicas for details.

Set restore_to_point_in_time to create a service by restoring another service's backup to a point in time. cloud_provider , region , and postgres_version are inherited from the source (omit them); size and ha_type must be omitted:

resource "clickhouse_postgres_service" "restored" { name = "my-postgres-restored" restore_to_point_in_time = { source_id = clickhouse_postgres_service.example.id restore_target = "2026-06-01T12:00:00Z" } }

The whole block is create-time only: changing source_id or restore_target , or removing the block, destroys and recreates the service. See Backup and restore for details.

Three companion data sources let you look up existing services:

# A single service by ID. data "clickhouse_postgres_service" "example" { id = clickhouse_postgres_service.example.id } # All Managed Postgres services in the organization. data "clickhouse_postgres_services" "all" {} # The CA certificates for a service, for TLS connections. data "clickhouse_postgres_service_ca_certificates" "certs" { service_id = clickhouse_postgres_service.example.id }

Existing Managed Postgres services can be imported into Terraform state using the service ID. The password is recovered on import — the server echoes it on GET :

terraform import clickhouse_postgres_service.example xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx

The following are intentionally absent from the resource schema: