Managed Postgres Terraform reference
ClickHouse Managed Postgres services can be created and managed using the
clickhouse_postgres_service resource in the ClickHouse Terraform provider. This page covers provider setup and configuration examples for the resource and its companion data sources.
This resource is in alpha and its behavior may change in future provider versions. It ships in the regular provider build and is available from provider version v3.17.1 — check the provider releases for details.
Provider setup
Add the ClickHouse provider to your Terraform configuration:
See Managing API keys for instructions on creating an API key to use with the provider.
Resource overview
The
clickhouse_postgres_service resource has the following arguments:
|Argument
|Required
|Description
name
|Yes
|Human-readable name for the service. Immutable — changing it destroys and recreates the service.
cloud_provider
|For a standard create
|Cloud provider hosting the instance. Currently only
aws is supported. Omit for a read replica or point-in-time restore (inherited from the source).
region
|For a standard create
|Cloud region (for example,
us-east-1). Omit for a read replica or point-in-time restore (inherited from the source).
size
|For a standard create
|Instance size (VM SKU), for example
m6gd.large. Resizable in place. Omit for a point-in-time restore (the restored instance comes up at the backup's size).
postgres_version
|No
|Major Postgres version (for example,
18). Changing the major version destroys and recreates the service.
ha_type
|No
|High-availability mode:
none,
async, or
sync. See High availability.
password
|No
|Superuser password. Omit to have the server generate one. Stored in (sensitive) state.
pg_config
|No
|Postgres server parameters as a key-value map.
pgbouncer_config
|No
|PgBouncer connection-pooler parameters as a key-value map.
tags
|No
|Resource tags as a key-value map.
read_replica_of
|No
|ID of a primary service to replicate. See Read replicas. Mutually exclusive with
restore_to_point_in_time.
restore_to_point_in_time
|No
|Create the service by restoring another service to a point in time. See Point-in-time restore. Mutually exclusive with
read_replica_of.
The following attributes are read-only and populated by ClickHouse Cloud after creation:
id,
state,
created_at,
is_primary,
hostname,
port,
username, and
connection_string (sensitive).
The
password is stored in plain text in your Terraform state. Protect your state file accordingly — for example, use a remote backend with encryption at rest. If you omit
password, the server generates one and the provider reads it back into state on each refresh.
Create a service
To manage the password yourself, set
password — it must be at least 12 characters with at least one lowercase letter, one uppercase letter, and one digit. Omit it and the server generates one.
High availability
The
ha_type argument controls the number of standby replicas:
ha_type
|Standbys
|Replication
none
|None (primary only)
|—
async
|1 standby
|Asynchronous — writes commit without waiting for the standby
sync
|2 standbys
|Synchronous — the primary waits for acknowledgement from at least one standby
ha_type is mutable post-create; changing it triggers an HA transition. See High availability for details.
Read replicas
Set
read_replica_of to the
id of a primary service to create a streaming read replica. A replica inherits the primary's
cloud_provider,
region,
postgres_version, and superuser — omit those (and
password):
See Read replicas for details.
Point-in-time restore
Set
restore_to_point_in_time to create a service by restoring another service's backup to a point in time.
cloud_provider,
region, and
postgres_version are inherited from the source (omit them);
size and
ha_type must be omitted:
The whole block is create-time only: changing
source_id or
restore_target, or removing the block, destroys and recreates the service. See Backup and restore for details.
Data sources
Three companion data sources let you look up existing services:
Importing existing services
Existing Managed Postgres services can be imported into Terraform state using the service ID. The password is recovered on import — the server echoes it on
GET:
Unsupported operations
The following are intentionally absent from the resource schema:
- Operational commands (restart, promote, switchover).
- IP allowlists, private endpoints, backup configuration, maintenance windows, customer-managed encryption keys, and BYOC.
- Configurable lifecycle timeouts — there is no
timeouts {}block.