Branching

Managed Postgres supports creating isolated database branches using Point-in-Time Recovery (PITR).

A branch is a fully independent PostgreSQL deployment created from a specific point in time of an existing database. Branches can be used for development, staging, testing, debugging, data validation, or recovery workflows — without impacting the source database.

Unlike copy-on-write implementations that share storage with the primary database, Managed Postgres branches are restored from backups and operate as independent PostgreSQL deployments.

Branch creation is built on the same backup and recovery infrastructure used for Point-in-Time Recovery (PITR).

When you create a branch, Managed Postgres restores a base backup from object storage, replays the required WAL segments to reach the requested recovery point, and provisions a new PostgreSQL deployment from the recovered state. Once recovery completes, the branch operates independently of the source database.

The resulting branch is a complete copy of the source database at the selected point in time.

Create a branch from a production or staging database to validate application changes, migrations, or new features against realistic data.

Maintain a staging environment that closely mirrors production without affecting production workloads.

Test schema changes, indexing strategies, and query optimizations before deploying them to production.

Recover a database to a specific point in time for troubleshooting, auditing, or validating application behavior.

Branches are independent PostgreSQL deployments and can be sized separately from the source database.

For example, a production deployment may run on a larger configuration while a development or staging branch can use a smaller compute profile to reduce costs. This lets teams create temporary environments without matching the compute resources of production.

Because Managed Postgres uses NVMe-backed PostgreSQL storage, branches are restored from backups rather than created through storage-level copy-on-write mechanisms. As a result, branch creation isn't instantaneous.

Typical branch creation times range from several minutes to tens of minutes, depending on:

Database size

Backup size

Recovery point

Amount of WAL that must be replayed

Overall cluster configuration

For most deployments, branches are available within a few minutes. Larger databases may require additional time.

If branch creation time becomes a bottleneck for your workflow, contact the ClickHouse team. In many cases, branch recovery performance can be optimized based on workload characteristics and recovery requirements.

A common question is whether every developer should use a production branch as their development environment.

While branches are useful for testing, validation, and staging workflows, they're generally not the recommended approach for day-to-day application development. Each branch is a separate PostgreSQL deployment that must be restored from backups and maintained independently. Creating large numbers of branches can increase infrastructure costs and operational complexity.

For most organizations, we recommend:

Using PostgreSQL branches for staging, testing, debugging, and validation workflows.

Using local PostgreSQL environments for day-to-day development.

Generating synthetic development datasets or using sanitized datasets where appropriate.

Avoiding routine development directly against production-derived branches.

This approach reduces load on production systems, improves development velocity, and helps ensure that production data remains appropriately protected.

For guidance on creating local PostgreSQL development environments using Docker, see Local development environments.

A common workflow looks like:

Production Database │ ├─────────────► Branch │ │ │ ├── Staging │ ├── Validation │ ├── Migration Testing │ └── Incident Investigation │ └─────────────► Local Development │ ├── Docker PostgreSQL ├── Application Migrations └── Synthetic Test Data

Branches are best suited for environments that need a production-like copy of a database. For routine development, local PostgreSQL environments typically provide a faster, lower-cost, and more scalable workflow.