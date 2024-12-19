Get organization usage costs
This is an experimental feature. Please contact support to enable it.
Returns a grand total and a list of daily, per-entity organization usage cost records for the organization in the queried time period (maximum 31 days). All days in both the request and the response are evaluated based on the UTC timezone.
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/usageCost
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
|from_date
|date-time
|Start date for the report, e.g. 2024-12-19.
|to_date
|date-time
|End date (inclusive) for the report, e.g. 2024-12-20. This date cannot be more than 30 days after from_date (for a maximum queried period of 31 days).
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|grandTotalCHC
|number
|Grand total cost of usage in ClickHouse Credits (CHCs).
|costs
Sample response