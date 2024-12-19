Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

UsageCost

Get organization usage costs

This is an experimental feature. Please contact support to enable it.

Returns a grand total and a list of daily, per-entity organization usage cost records for the organization in the queried time period (maximum 31 days). All days in both the request and the response are evaluated based on the UTC timezone.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/usageCost

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.
from_datedate-timeStart date for the report, e.g. 2024-12-19.
to_datedate-timeEnd date (inclusive) for the report, e.g. 2024-12-20. This date cannot be more than 30 days after from_date (for a maximum queried period of 31 days).

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
grandTotalCHCnumberGrand total cost of usage in ClickHouse Credits (CHCs).
costs

Sample response