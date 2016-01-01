Services

Returns a list of all services in the organization.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the requested organization.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string DEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier minTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services. minReplicaMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8. maxReplicaMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region. numReplicas number Number of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601. encryptionKey string Optional customer provided disk encryption key encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier string Optional role to use for disk encryption iamRole string IAM role used for accessing objects in s3 privateEndpointIds array List of private endpoints dataWarehouseId string Data warehouse containing this service isPrimary boolean True if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse isReadonly boolean True if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided. releaseChannel string Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services. byocId string This is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Creates a new service in the organization, and returns the current service state and a password to access the service. The service is started asynchronously.

Method Path POST /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that will own the service.

Name Type Description name string Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. tier string DEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service minTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services. minReplicaMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8. maxReplicaMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region. numReplicas number Number of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. isReadonly boolean True if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided. dataWarehouseId string Data warehouse containing this service backupId string Optional backup ID used as an initial state for the new service. When used the region and the tier of the new instance must be the same as the values of the original instance. encryptionKey string Optional customer provided disk encryption key encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier string Optional role to use for disk encryption privateEndpointIds array List of private endpoints privatePreviewTermsChecked boolean Accept the private preview terms and conditions. It is only needed when creating the first service in the organization in case of a private preview releaseChannel string Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services. byocId string This is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380. endpoints array List of service endpoints to enable or disable

Name Type Description service password string Password for the newly created service.

Returns a service that belongs to the organization

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the requested service.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string DEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier minTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services. minReplicaMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8. maxReplicaMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region. numReplicas number Number of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601. encryptionKey string Optional customer provided disk encryption key encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier string Optional role to use for disk encryption iamRole string IAM role used for accessing objects in s3 privateEndpointIds array List of private endpoints dataWarehouseId string Data warehouse containing this service isPrimary boolean True if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse isReadonly boolean True if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided. releaseChannel string Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services. byocId string This is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Updates basic service details like service name or IP access list.

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the service to update.

Name Type Description name string Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters. ipAccessList privateEndpointIds releaseChannel string Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services. endpoints array List of service endpoints to change

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string DEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier minTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services. minReplicaMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8. maxReplicaMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region. numReplicas number Number of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601. encryptionKey string Optional customer provided disk encryption key encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier string Optional role to use for disk encryption iamRole string IAM role used for accessing objects in s3 privateEndpointIds array List of private endpoints dataWarehouseId string Data warehouse containing this service isPrimary boolean True if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse isReadonly boolean True if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided. releaseChannel string Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services. byocId string This is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Deletes the service. The service must be in stopped state and is deleted asynchronously after this method call.

Method Path DELETE /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the service to delete.

Information required to set up a private endpoint

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/privateEndpointConfig

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the requested organization. serviceId uuid ID of the requested service.

Name Type Description endpointServiceId string Unique identifier of the interface endpoint you created in your VPC with the AWS(Service Name), GCP(Target Service) or AZURE (Private Link Service) resource privateDnsHostname string Private DNS Hostname of the VPC you created

This is an experimental feature. Please contact support to enable it.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/serviceQueryEndpoint

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the requested organization. serviceId uuid ID of the requested service.

Name Type Description id string The id of the service query endpoint openApiKeys array List of OpenAPI keys that can access the service query endpoint roles array List of roles that can access the service query endpoint allowedOrigins string The allowed origins as comma separated list of domains

This is an experimental feature. Please contact support to enable it.

Method Path DELETE /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/serviceQueryEndpoint

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the requested organization. serviceId uuid ID of the requested service.

This is an experimental feature. Please contact support to enable it.

Method Path POST /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/serviceQueryEndpoint

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the requested organization. serviceId uuid ID of the requested service.

Name Type Description roles array The roles openApiKeys array The version of the service query endpoint allowedOrigins string The allowed origins as comma separated list of domains

Name Type Description id string The id of the service query endpoint openApiKeys array List of OpenAPI keys that can access the service query endpoint roles array List of roles that can access the service query endpoint allowedOrigins string The allowed origins as comma separated list of domains

Starts or stop service

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/state

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the service to update state.

Name Type Description command string Command to change the state: 'start', 'stop'.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string DEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier minTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services. minReplicaMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8. maxReplicaMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region. numReplicas number Number of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601. encryptionKey string Optional customer provided disk encryption key encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier string Optional role to use for disk encryption iamRole string IAM role used for accessing objects in s3 privateEndpointIds array List of private endpoints dataWarehouseId string Data warehouse containing this service isPrimary boolean True if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse isReadonly boolean True if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided. releaseChannel string Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services. byocId string This is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Updates minimum and maximum total memory limits and idle mode scaling behavior for the service. The memory settings are available only for "production" services and must be a multiple of 12 starting from 24GB. Please contact support to enable adjustment of numReplicas.

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/scaling

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the service to update scaling parameters.

Name Type Description minTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services. numReplicas number Number of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string DEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier minTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services. minReplicaMemoryGb number Minimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8. maxReplicaMemoryGb number Maximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region. numReplicas number Number of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601. encryptionKey string Optional customer provided disk encryption key encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier string Optional role to use for disk encryption iamRole string IAM role used for accessing objects in s3 privateEndpointIds array List of private endpoints dataWarehouseId string Data warehouse containing this service isPrimary boolean True if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse isReadonly boolean True if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided. releaseChannel string Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services. byocId string This is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Updates minimum and maximum memory limits per replica and idle mode scaling behavior for the service. The memory settings are available only for "production" services and must be a multiple of 4 starting from 8GB. Please contact support to enable adjustment of numReplicas.

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the service to update scaling parameters.

Name Type Description minReplicaMemoryGb number Minimum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8. maxReplicaMemoryGb number Maximum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica . Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120 for non paid services or 236 for paid services. numReplicas number Number of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique service ID. name string Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters. provider string Cloud provider region string Service region. state string Current state of the service. endpoints array List of all service endpoints. tier string DEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier minTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24. maxTotalMemoryGb number DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services. minReplicaMemoryGb number Minimum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8. maxReplicaMemoryGb number Maximum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica . Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120 for non paid services or 236 for paid services. numReplicas number Number of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers. idleScaling boolean When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default. idleTimeoutMinutes number Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes. ipAccessList array List of IP addresses allowed to access the service createdAt date-time Service creation timestamp. ISO-8601. encryptionKey string Optional customer provided disk encryption key encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier string Optional role to use for disk encryption iamRole string IAM role used for accessing objects in s3 privateEndpointIds array List of private endpoints dataWarehouseId string Data warehouse containing this service isPrimary boolean True if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse isReadonly boolean True if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided. releaseChannel string Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services. byocId string This is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Sets a new password for the service

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/password

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the service to update password.

Name Type Description newPasswordHash string Optional password hash. Used to avoid password transmission over network. If not provided a new password is generated and is provided in the response. Otherwise this hash is used. Algorithm: echo -n "yourpassword" newDoubleSha1Hash string Optional double SHA1 password hash for MySQL protocol. If newPasswordHash is not provided this key will be ignored and the generated password will be used. Algorithm: echo -n "yourpassword"

Name Type Description password string New service password. Provided only if there was no 'newPasswordHash' in the request

Returns prometheus metrics for a service.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/prometheus

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the requested service. filtered_metrics boolean Return a filtered list of Prometheus metrics.

Returns a list of all backups for the service. The most recent backups comes first in the list.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the backup. serviceId uuid ID of the service the backup was created from.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique backup ID. status string Status of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'. serviceId string Name startedAt date-time Backup start timestamp. ISO-8601. finishedAt date-time Backup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups sizeInBytes number Size of the backup in bytes. durationInSeconds number Time in seconds it took to perform the backup. If the status still in_progress, this is the time in seconds since the backup started until now. type string Backup type ("full" or "incremental").

Returns a single backup info.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the backup. serviceId uuid ID of the service the backup was created from. backupId uuid ID of the requested backup.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique backup ID. status string Status of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'. serviceId string Name startedAt date-time Backup start timestamp. ISO-8601. finishedAt date-time Backup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups sizeInBytes number Size of the backup in bytes. durationInSeconds number Time in seconds it took to perform the backup. If the status still in_progress, this is the time in seconds since the backup started until now. type string Backup type ("full" or "incremental").

Returns the service backup configuration.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the service.

Name Type Description backupPeriodInHours number The interval in hours between each backup. backupRetentionPeriodInHours number The minimum duration in hours for which the backups are available. backupStartTime string The time in HH :MM format for the backups to be performed (evaluated in UTC timezone). When defined the backup period resets to every 24 hours.

Updates service backup configuration. Requires ADMIN auth key role. Setting the properties with null value, will reset the properties to theirs default values.

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization that owns the service. serviceId uuid ID of the service.

Name Type Description backupPeriodInHours number The interval in hours between each backup. backupRetentionPeriodInHours number The minimum duration in hours for which the backups are available. backupStartTime string The time in HH :MM format for the backups to be performed (evaluated in UTC timezone). When defined the backup period resets to every 24 hours.