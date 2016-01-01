Skip to main content
Services

List of organization services

Returns a list of all services in the organization.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringDEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier
minTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services.
minReplicaMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8.
maxReplicaMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region.
numReplicasnumberNumber of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
encryptionKeystringOptional customer provided disk encryption key
encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifierstringOptional role to use for disk encryption
iamRolestringIAM role used for accessing objects in s3
privateEndpointIdsarrayList of private endpoints
dataWarehouseIdstringData warehouse containing this service
isPrimarybooleanTrue if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse
isReadonlybooleanTrue if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided.
releaseChannelstringSelect fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services.
byocIdstringThis is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Create new service

Creates a new service in the organization, and returns the current service state and a password to access the service. The service is started asynchronously.

MethodPath
POST/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that will own the service.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
namestringName of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
tierstringDEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
minTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services.
minReplicaMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8.
maxReplicaMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region.
numReplicasnumberNumber of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
isReadonlybooleanTrue if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided.
dataWarehouseIdstringData warehouse containing this service
backupIdstringOptional backup ID used as an initial state for the new service. When used the region and the tier of the new instance must be the same as the values of the original instance.
encryptionKeystringOptional customer provided disk encryption key
encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifierstringOptional role to use for disk encryption
privateEndpointIdsarrayList of private endpoints
privatePreviewTermsCheckedbooleanAccept the private preview terms and conditions. It is only needed when creating the first service in the organization in case of a private preview
releaseChannelstringSelect fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services.
byocIdstringThis is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.
endpointsarrayList of service endpoints to enable or disable

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
service
passwordstringPassword for the newly created service.

Get service details

Returns a service that belongs to the organization

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the requested service.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringDEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier
minTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services.
minReplicaMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8.
maxReplicaMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region.
numReplicasnumberNumber of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
encryptionKeystringOptional customer provided disk encryption key
encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifierstringOptional role to use for disk encryption
iamRolestringIAM role used for accessing objects in s3
privateEndpointIdsarrayList of private endpoints
dataWarehouseIdstringData warehouse containing this service
isPrimarybooleanTrue if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse
isReadonlybooleanTrue if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided.
releaseChannelstringSelect fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services.
byocIdstringThis is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Update service basic details

Updates basic service details like service name or IP access list.

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the service to update.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
namestringName of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.
ipAccessList
privateEndpointIds
releaseChannelstringSelect fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services.
endpointsarrayList of service endpoints to change

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringDEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier
minTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services.
minReplicaMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8.
maxReplicaMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region.
numReplicasnumberNumber of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
encryptionKeystringOptional customer provided disk encryption key
encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifierstringOptional role to use for disk encryption
iamRolestringIAM role used for accessing objects in s3
privateEndpointIdsarrayList of private endpoints
dataWarehouseIdstringData warehouse containing this service
isPrimarybooleanTrue if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse
isReadonlybooleanTrue if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided.
releaseChannelstringSelect fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services.
byocIdstringThis is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Delete service

Deletes the service. The service must be in stopped state and is deleted asynchronously after this method call.

MethodPath
DELETE/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the service to delete.

Get private endpoint configuration

Information required to set up a private endpoint

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/privateEndpointConfig

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.
serviceIduuidID of the requested service.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
endpointServiceIdstringUnique identifier of the interface endpoint you created in your VPC with the AWS(Service Name), GCP(Target Service) or AZURE (Private Link Service) resource
privateDnsHostnamestringPrivate DNS Hostname of the VPC you created

Get the service query endpoint for a given instance

This is an experimental feature. Please contact support to enable it.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/serviceQueryEndpoint

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.
serviceIduuidID of the requested service.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
idstringThe id of the service query endpoint
openApiKeysarrayList of OpenAPI keys that can access the service query endpoint
rolesarrayList of roles that can access the service query endpoint
allowedOriginsstringThe allowed origins as comma separated list of domains

Delete the service query endpoint for a given instance

This is an experimental feature. Please contact support to enable it.

MethodPath
DELETE/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/serviceQueryEndpoint

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.
serviceIduuidID of the requested service.

Upsert the service query endpoint for a given instance

This is an experimental feature. Please contact support to enable it.

MethodPath
POST/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/serviceQueryEndpoint

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.
serviceIduuidID of the requested service.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
rolesarrayThe roles
openApiKeysarrayThe version of the service query endpoint
allowedOriginsstringThe allowed origins as comma separated list of domains

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
idstringThe id of the service query endpoint
openApiKeysarrayList of OpenAPI keys that can access the service query endpoint
rolesarrayList of roles that can access the service query endpoint
allowedOriginsstringThe allowed origins as comma separated list of domains

Update service state

Starts or stop service

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/state

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the service to update state.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
commandstringCommand to change the state: 'start', 'stop'.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringDEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier
minTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services.
minReplicaMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8.
maxReplicaMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region.
numReplicasnumberNumber of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
encryptionKeystringOptional customer provided disk encryption key
encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifierstringOptional role to use for disk encryption
iamRolestringIAM role used for accessing objects in s3
privateEndpointIdsarrayList of private endpoints
dataWarehouseIdstringData warehouse containing this service
isPrimarybooleanTrue if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse
isReadonlybooleanTrue if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided.
releaseChannelstringSelect fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services.
byocIdstringThis is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Update service auto scaling settings

Updates minimum and maximum total memory limits and idle mode scaling behavior for the service. The memory settings are available only for "production" services and must be a multiple of 12 starting from 24GB. Please contact support to enable adjustment of numReplicas.

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/scaling

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the service to update scaling parameters.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
minTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services.
numReplicasnumberNumber of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringDEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier
minTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services.
minReplicaMemoryGbnumberMinimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8.
maxReplicaMemoryGbnumberMaximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 236* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region.
numReplicasnumberNumber of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
encryptionKeystringOptional customer provided disk encryption key
encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifierstringOptional role to use for disk encryption
iamRolestringIAM role used for accessing objects in s3
privateEndpointIdsarrayList of private endpoints
dataWarehouseIdstringData warehouse containing this service
isPrimarybooleanTrue if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse
isReadonlybooleanTrue if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided.
releaseChannelstringSelect fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services.
byocIdstringThis is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Update service auto scaling settings

Updates minimum and maximum memory limits per replica and idle mode scaling behavior for the service. The memory settings are available only for "production" services and must be a multiple of 4 starting from 8GB. Please contact support to enable adjustment of numReplicas.

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the service to update scaling parameters.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
minReplicaMemoryGbnumberMinimum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8.
maxReplicaMemoryGbnumberMaximum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica . Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120 for non paid services or 236 for paid services.
numReplicasnumberNumber of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique service ID.
namestringName of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.
providerstringCloud provider
regionstringService region.
statestringCurrent state of the service.
endpointsarrayList of all service endpoints.
tierstringDEPRACTED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier
minTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24.
maxTotalMemoryGbnumberDEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 708 for paid services.
minReplicaMemoryGbnumberMinimum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8.
maxReplicaMemoryGbnumberMaximum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica . Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120 for non paid services or 236 for paid services.
numReplicasnumberNumber of replicas for the service. The number of replicas must be between 2 and 20 for the first service in a warehouse. Services that are created in an existing warehouse can have a number of replicas as low as 1. Further restrictions may apply based on your organization's tier. It defaults to 1 for the BASIC tier and 3 for the SCALE and ENTERPRISE tiers.
idleScalingbooleanWhen set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
idleTimeoutMinutesnumberSet minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
ipAccessListarrayList of IP addresses allowed to access the service
createdAtdate-timeService creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
encryptionKeystringOptional customer provided disk encryption key
encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifierstringOptional role to use for disk encryption
iamRolestringIAM role used for accessing objects in s3
privateEndpointIdsarrayList of private endpoints
dataWarehouseIdstringData warehouse containing this service
isPrimarybooleanTrue if this service is the primary service in the data warehouse
isReadonlybooleanTrue if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided.
releaseChannelstringSelect fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. This feature is only available for production services.
byocIdstringThis is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 28, 60, 124, 188, 252, 380.

Update service password

Sets a new password for the service

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/password

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the service to update password.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
newPasswordHashstringOptional password hash. Used to avoid password transmission over network. If not provided a new password is generated and is provided in the response. Otherwise this hash is used. Algorithm: echo -n "yourpassword"
newDoubleSha1HashstringOptional double SHA1 password hash for MySQL protocol. If newPasswordHash is not provided this key will be ignored and the generated password will be used. Algorithm: echo -n "yourpassword"

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
passwordstringNew service password. Provided only if there was no 'newPasswordHash' in the request

Get prometheus metrics

Returns prometheus metrics for a service.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/prometheus

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the requested service.
filtered_metricsbooleanReturn a filtered list of Prometheus metrics.

List of service backups

Returns a list of all backups for the service. The most recent backups comes first in the list.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the backup.
serviceIduuidID of the service the backup was created from.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique backup ID.
statusstringStatus of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'.
serviceIdstringName
startedAtdate-timeBackup start timestamp. ISO-8601.
finishedAtdate-timeBackup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups
sizeInBytesnumberSize of the backup in bytes.
durationInSecondsnumberTime in seconds it took to perform the backup. If the status still in_progress, this is the time in seconds since the backup started until now.
typestringBackup type ("full" or "incremental").

Get backup details

Returns a single backup info.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the backup.
serviceIduuidID of the service the backup was created from.
backupIduuidID of the requested backup.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique backup ID.
statusstringStatus of the backup: 'done', 'error', 'in_progress'.
serviceIdstringName
startedAtdate-timeBackup start timestamp. ISO-8601.
finishedAtdate-timeBackup finish timestamp. ISO-8601. Available only for finished backups
sizeInBytesnumberSize of the backup in bytes.
durationInSecondsnumberTime in seconds it took to perform the backup. If the status still in_progress, this is the time in seconds since the backup started until now.
typestringBackup type ("full" or "incremental").

Get service backup configuration

Returns the service backup configuration.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the service.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
backupPeriodInHoursnumberThe interval in hours between each backup.
backupRetentionPeriodInHoursnumberThe minimum duration in hours for which the backups are available.
backupStartTimestringThe time in HH:MM format for the backups to be performed (evaluated in UTC timezone). When defined the backup period resets to every 24 hours.

Update service backup configuration

Updates service backup configuration. Requires ADMIN auth key role. Setting the properties with null value, will reset the properties to theirs default values.

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization that owns the service.
serviceIduuidID of the service.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
backupPeriodInHoursnumberThe interval in hours between each backup.
backupRetentionPeriodInHoursnumberThe minimum duration in hours for which the backups are available.
backupStartTimestringThe time in HH:MM format for the backups to be performed (evaluated in UTC timezone). When defined the backup period resets to every 24 hours.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
backupPeriodInHoursnumberThe interval in hours between each backup.
backupRetentionPeriodInHoursnumberThe minimum duration in hours for which the backups are available.
backupStartTimestringThe time in HH:MM format for the backups to be performed (evaluated in UTC timezone). When defined the backup period resets to every 24 hours.

