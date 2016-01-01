Skip to main content
Organizations

Get list of available organizations

Returns a list with a single organization associated with the API key in the request.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations

Request

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
iduuidUnique organization ID.
createdAtdate-timeThe timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601.
namestringName of the organization.
privateEndpointsarrayList of private endpoints for organization
byocConfigarrayBYOC configuration for the organization

Sample response

Get organization details

Returns details of a single organization. In order to get the details, the auth key must belong to the organization.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
Sample response

Update organization details

Updates organization fields. Requires ADMIN auth key role.

MethodPath
PATCH/v1/organizations/{organizationId}

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the organization to update.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
namestringName of the organization.
privateEndpoints

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
Sample response

List of organization activities

Returns a list of all organization activities.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/activities

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.
from_datedate-timeA starting date for a search
to_datedate-timeAn ending date for a search

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
idstringUnique activity ID.
createdAtdate-timeTimestamp of the activity. ISO-8601.
typestringType of the activity.
actorTypestringType of the actor: 'user', 'support', 'system', 'api'.
actorIdstringUnique actor ID.
actorDetailsstringAdditional information about the actor.
actorIpAddressstringIP address of the actor. Defined for 'user' and 'api' actor types.
organizationIdstringScope of the activity: organization ID this activity is related to.
serviceIdstringScope of the activity: service ID this activity is related to.

Sample response

Organization activity

Returns a single organization activity by ID.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/activities/{activityId}

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
organizationIduuidID of the requested organization.
activityIdstringID of the requested activity.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
Sample response