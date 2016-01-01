Organizations

Returns a list with a single organization associated with the API key in the request.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations

Name Type Description id uuid Unique organization ID. createdAt date-time The timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601. name string Name of the organization. privateEndpoints array List of private endpoints for organization byocConfig array BYOC configuration for the organization

Returns details of a single organization. In order to get the details, the auth key must belong to the organization.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the requested organization.

Name Type Description id uuid Unique organization ID. createdAt date-time The timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601. name string Name of the organization. privateEndpoints array List of private endpoints for organization byocConfig array BYOC configuration for the organization

Updates organization fields. Requires ADMIN auth key role.

Method Path PATCH /v1/organizations/{organizationId}

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the organization to update.

Name Type Description name string Name of the organization. privateEndpoints

Name Type Description id uuid Unique organization ID. createdAt date-time The timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601. name string Name of the organization. privateEndpoints array List of private endpoints for organization byocConfig array BYOC configuration for the organization

Returns a list of all organization activities.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/activities

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the requested organization. from_date date-time A starting date for a search to_date date-time An ending date for a search

Name Type Description id string Unique activity ID. createdAt date-time Timestamp of the activity. ISO-8601. type string Type of the activity. actorType string Type of the actor: 'user', 'support', 'system', 'api'. actorId string Unique actor ID. actorDetails string Additional information about the actor. actorIpAddress string IP address of the actor. Defined for 'user' and 'api' actor types. organizationId string Scope of the activity: organization ID this activity is related to. serviceId string Scope of the activity: service ID this activity is related to.

Returns a single organization activity by ID.

Method Path GET /v1/organizations/{organizationId}/activities/{activityId}

Name Type Description organizationId uuid ID of the requested organization. activityId string ID of the requested activity.