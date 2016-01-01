Get list of available organizations
Returns a list with a single organization associated with the API key in the request.
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations
Request
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique organization ID.
|createdAt
|date-time
|The timestamp the organization was created. ISO-8601.
|name
|string
|Name of the organization.
|privateEndpoints
|array
|List of private endpoints for organization
|byocConfig
|array
|BYOC configuration for the organization
Sample response
Get organization details
Returns details of a single organization. In order to get the details, the auth key must belong to the organization.
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
Sample response
Update organization details
Updates organization fields. Requires ADMIN auth key role.
|Method
|Path
|PATCH
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the organization to update.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|Name of the organization.
|privateEndpoints
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
Sample response
List of organization activities
Returns a list of all organization activities.
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/activities
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
|from_date
|date-time
|A starting date for a search
|to_date
|date-time
|An ending date for a search
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|string
|Unique activity ID.
|createdAt
|date-time
|Timestamp of the activity. ISO-8601.
|type
|string
|Type of the activity.
|actorType
|string
|Type of the actor: 'user', 'support', 'system', 'api'.
|actorId
|string
|Unique actor ID.
|actorDetails
|string
|Additional information about the actor.
|actorIpAddress
|string
|IP address of the actor. Defined for 'user' and 'api' actor types.
|organizationId
|string
|Scope of the activity: organization ID this activity is related to.
|serviceId
|string
|Scope of the activity: service ID this activity is related to.
Sample response
Organization activity
Returns a single organization activity by ID.
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/activities/{activityId}
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
|activityId
|string
|ID of the requested activity.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
Sample response