List organization members
Returns a list of all members in the organization.
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|userId
|string
|Unique user ID. If a user is a member in multiple organizations this ID will stay the same.
|name
|string
|Name of the member as set a personal user profile.
|email
|email
|Email of the member as set in personal user profile.
|role
|string
|Role of the member in the organization.
|joinedAt
|date-time
|Timestamp the member joined the organization. ISO-8601.
Sample response
Get member details
Returns a single organization member details.
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the organization the member is part of.
|userId
|uuid
|ID of the requested user.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|userId
|string
|Unique user ID. If a user is a member in multiple organizations this ID will stay the same.
|name
|string
|Name of the member as set a personal user profile.
|email
|email
|Email of the member as set in personal user profile.
|role
|string
|Role of the member in the organization.
|joinedAt
|date-time
|Timestamp the member joined the organization. ISO-8601.
Sample response
Update organization member.
Updates organization member role.
|Method
|Path
|PATCH
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the organization the member is part of.
|userId
|uuid
|ID of the user to patch
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|role
|string
|Role of the member in the organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|userId
|string
|Unique user ID. If a user is a member in multiple organizations this ID will stay the same.
|name
|string
|Name of the member as set a personal user profile.
|email
|email
|Email of the member as set in personal user profile.
|role
|string
|Role of the member in the organization.
|joinedAt
|date-time
|Timestamp the member joined the organization. ISO-8601.
Sample response
Remove an organization member
Removes a user from the organization
|Method
|Path
|DELETE
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
|userId
|uuid
|ID of the requested user.