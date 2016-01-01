Get list of all keys
Returns a list of all keys in the organization.
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
|uuid
|Unique API key ID.
|name
|string
|Name of the key
|state
|string
|State of the key: 'enabled', 'disabled'.
|roles
|array
|List of roles assigned to the key. Contains at least 1 element.
|keySuffix
|string
|Last 4 letters of the key.
|createdAt
|date-time
|Timestamp the key was created. ISO-8601.
|expireAt
|date-time
|Timestamp the key expires. If not present or is empty the key never expires. ISO-8601.
|usedAt
|date-time
|Timestamp the key was used last time. If not present the key was never used. ISO-8601.
Sample response
Create key
Creates new API key.
|Method
|Path
|POST
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the organization that will own the key.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|Name of the key.
|expireAt
|string
|Timestamp the key expires. If not present or is empty the key never expires. ISO-8601.
|state
|string
|Initial state of the key: 'enabled', 'disabled'. If not provided the new key will be 'enabled'.
|hashData
|roles
|array
|List of roles assigned to the key. Contains at least 1 element.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|key
|keyId
|string
|Generated key ID. Provided only if there was no 'hashData' in the request.
|keySecret
|string
|Generated key secret. Provided only if there was no 'hashData' in the request.
Sample response
Get key details
Returns a single key details.
|Method
|Path
|GET
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys/{keyId}
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
|keyId
|uuid
|ID of the requested key.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
Sample response
Update key
Updates API key properties.
|Method
|Path
|PATCH
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys/{keyId}
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the key.
|keyId
|uuid
|ID of the key to update.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
|string
|Name of the key
|roles
|array
|List of roles assigned to the key. Contains at least 1 element.
|expireAt
|string
|Timestamp the key expires. If not present or is empty the key never expires. ISO-8601.
|state
|string
|State of the key: 'enabled', 'disabled'.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
Sample response
Delete key
Deletes API key. Only a key not used to authenticate the active request can be deleted.
|Method
|Path
|DELETE
/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys/{keyId}
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|organizationId
|uuid
|ID of the organization that owns the key.
|keyId
|uuid
|ID of the key to delete.