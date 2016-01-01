Applicable model developer terms
This document lists models in ClickHouse Cloud that are subject to separate third-party model developer terms. All models used are currently hosted in AWS Bedrock, and not by the applicable model developer. These links are provided for your convenience. You are responsible for ensuring compliance with applicable model terms and any applicable use policies.
Models and terms
The following is a table of models with their terms, and other pertinent information.
|Model
|Terms and policies
|Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.5
|Usage policy
|Anthropic Claude Haiku 4.5
|Usage policy
|Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.6
|Usage policy
|Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6
|Usage policy
|Anthropic Claude Opus 4.5
|Usage policy
|Anthropic Claude Opus 4.1
|Usage policy