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Applicable model developer terms

This document lists models in ClickHouse Cloud that are subject to separate third-party model developer terms. All models used are currently hosted in AWS Bedrock, and not by the applicable model developer. These links are provided for your convenience. You are responsible for ensuring compliance with applicable model terms and any applicable use policies.

Models and terms

The following is a table of models with their terms, and other pertinent information.

ModelTerms and policies
Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.5Usage policy
Anthropic Claude Haiku 4.5Usage policy
Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.6Usage policy
Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6Usage policy
Anthropic Claude Opus 4.5Usage policy
Anthropic Claude Opus 4.1Usage policy