ClickHouse Agents

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

ClickHouse Agents is a managed agentic capability in ClickHouse Cloud. You describe analytical work in natural language; an agent plans the steps, calls the tools you've attached in the Agent Builder, and executes against your ClickHouse service.

This feature is in beta. Behavior and the set of surfaced capabilities may change before general availability.

Build custom agents with no code — set instructions, pick a model, attach tools.

Run conversations against your ClickHouse service; the agent invokes tools as it needs them.

Share agents with teammates or publish them to the marketplace.