2022 Changelog

危险

This release contains a faulty systemd service comment that might break the ClickHouse installation on upgrade for some Linux distributions. The systemd service changes the directory owner permissions on /run/systemd , causing all subsequent systemd operations to fail. It is advised that you skip upgrading to this version and instead upgrade to a newer version of ClickHouse.

Refer to this issue on GitHub for more details: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/issues/48285