Time-Series

Welcome to our time-series use case guide. In this guide you'll learn how you can get setup and use ClickHouse for time-series.

Time-series data is everywhere in modern analytics. From system metrics and application logs to business events and sensor readings, data points collected over time help us understand trends, patterns, and anomalies in our systems and processes.

ClickHouse excels at handling time-series data, offering powerful features for both storage and analysis. Whether you're building a simple monitoring dashboard or processing petabytes of sensor data in real-time, ClickHouse provides the tools and performance you need.

This guide walks you through everything you need to know about working with time-series data in ClickHouse, from basic concepts to advanced optimization techniques. You'll learn how to:

Whether you're new to time-series analysis or looking to optimize an existing implementation, this guide will help you make the most of ClickHouse's time-series capabilities.